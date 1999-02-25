Hydraulics and Pneumatics
2nd Edition
Description
Nearly all industrial processes require objects to be moved, manipulated or subjected to some sort of force. This is frequently accomplished by means of electrical equipment (such as motors or solenoids), or via devices driven by air (pneumatics) or liquids (hydraulics).
This book has been written by a process control engineer as a guide to the operation of hydraulic and pneumatic systems for all engineers and technicians who wish to have an insight into the components and operation of such a system.
This second edition has been fully updated to include all recent developments such as the increasing use of proportional valves, and includes an extra expanded section on industrial safety. It will prove indispensable to all those wishing to learn about hydraulics and pneumatics.
Key Features
Gives more essential, but simple maths on pipe flow and pressure drops
Offers the latest information on proportional valves and the electronics cards now appearing in hydraulic systems
Includes a new section on safety including European legislation
Readership
Control engineers, technicians
Table of Contents
Fundamental principles: Industrial prime movers; A brief system comparison; Definition of terms; Pascal's law; Pressure measurement; Fluid flow; Temperature; Gas laws. Hydraulic pumps and pressure regulation: Pressure regulation; Pump types; Pump Problems; Loading valves; Filters. Air compressors, air treatment and pressure regulation: Compressor types; Air receivers and compressor control; Air treatment; Pressure regulation; Service units. Control valves: Graphic symbols; Types of control valve; Pilot-operated valves; Check valves; Shuttle and fast exhaust valves; Sequence valves; Time delay valves; Proportional valves; Servo valves; modular valves and manifolds; Cartridge logic valves. Actuators: Linear actuators; Seals; Rotary actuators; Application notes. Hydraulic and pneumatic accessories: Hydraulic reservoirs; Hydraulic accumulators; Hydraulic coolers and heat rechangers; Hydraulic fluids; Pneumatic piping, hoses and connections; Cost of Air Leaks; Silencers; Hydraulic piping, hoses and connections; Hydraulic & Pneumatic Fuses. Process control pneumatics: Signals and standards; The flapper-nozzle; Volume boosters; The air relay and the force balance principles; Pneumatic controllers; Process control valves and actuators; Converters. Sequencing Applications: Introduction;Pneumatic Limit Switches; Logic Elements; Timers;More Complex Sequences;Pressure Controlled Sequences;Modular Sequence Valves;Programmable Controllers;Distributed Systems. Safety, fault-finding and maintenance: Safety; Cleanliness; Fault-finding instruments; Fault-finding; Preventative maintenance; Computer Simulation.Appendix: Hydraulic & Pneumatic Symbols.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 25th February 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508405
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750644198
About the Author
Andrew Parr
Andrew Parr is an Industrial Control Engineer, recently retired from ASW Sheerness Steel, Sheerness, UK who worked in the steel industry for over thirty years. In 1980 he began specializing in sequence and closed loop control systems using Programmable Controllers (PLCs) with hydraulic and pneumatic actuators. He has written fifteen books on electronics and process control including Logic Designers Handbook, Industrial Control Handbook, Programmable Controllers, Control Engineering, along with many amateur- level books, among them Introduction to Operational Amplifiers. His books have been widely translated into many languages, including Japanese, Polish, and Swedish. He and has presented papers at various international conferences, including ones on “Automation Systems in the Steel Industry” and on “Automated Fault Diagnostics”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Industrial Control Engineer, Sheerness Steel, UK