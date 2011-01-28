Hydraulics and Pneumatics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080966748, 9780080966755

Hydraulics and Pneumatics

3rd Edition

A Technician's and Engineer's Guide

Authors: Andrew Parr
eBook ISBN: 9780080966755
Paperback ISBN: 9780080966748
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th January 2011
Page Count: 248
Description

Hydraulics and Pneumatics: A Technician's and Engineer's Guide serves as a guide to the hydraulic and pneumatic systems operations. It features mathematical content that has been presented in a style understandable even to beginners and non-experts. It has nine chapters that cover both hydraulic and pneumatic machinery, their fundamental principles including safety standards and regulations. The book also features abundant referencing, updated web links, and masterful tables for easier understanding of the concepts covered. The text is written to serve as an introductory reference for novices and students in pneumatics and hydraulics. It is also invaluable and can be used as primary reference for control, manufacturing, mechanical, and electrical engineers, operations managers, and technicians working with hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.

Key Features

  • Covers both hydraulic and pneumatic machinery, with a practical, practitioner-led approach that does not demand great theoretical and mathematical understanding
  • Thorough and updated coverage of safety standards, helping control engineers and shop floor managers to ensure their operations are in compliance with regulations
  • More abundant referencing, new and updated web-links, look-up tables and graphical keys offer even easier referencing while providing quick access to other related materials

Readership

Control, fluid power, manufacturing, mechanical and electro-mechanical engineers, technicians and operations managers working with hydraulic and pneumatic systems and equipment. Students enrolled at lower level college or trade school students taking classes in pneumatics and hydraulics

Table of Contents

1 Fundamental Principles

    Industrial Prime Movers

    A Brief System Comparison

         An electrical system

         A hydraulic system

         A pneumatic system

         A comparison

    Definition of Terms

         Mass and force

         Pressure

         Work, energy and power

         Torque

    Pascal’s Law

    Pressure Measurement

    Fluid Flow

    Temperature

         Temperature scales

         Temperature measurement

    Gas Laws

2 Hydraulic Pumps and Pressure Regulation

    Pressure Regulation

    Pump Types

         Gear pumps

         Vane pumps

         Piston pumps

         Combination pumps

    Loading Valves

    Pump Problems

    Filters

3 Air Compressors, Air Treatment and Pressure Regulation

    Compressor Types

         Piston compressors

         Screw compressors

         Rotary compressors

         Dynamic compressors

    Air Receivers and Compressor Control

    Air Treatment

         Stages of air treatment

         Filters

         Air dryers

         Lubricators

         Air classification

    Pressure Regulation

         Relief valves

         Non-relieving pressure regulators

         Relieving pressure regulators

    Service Units

4 Control Valves

    Graphic Symbols

    Types of Control Valve

         Poppet valves

         Spool valves

         Rotary valves

    Pilot-Operated Valves

    Check Valves

         Pilot-operated check valves

         Restriction check valves

    Shuttle and Fast Exhaust Valves

    Sequence Valves

    Time-Delay Valves

    Proportional Valves

    Servo Valves

    Modular Valves and Manifolds

    Cartridge Logic Valves

5 Actuators

    Linear Actuators

         Construction

         Mounting arrangements

         Cylinder dynamics

    Seals

    Rotary Actuators

         Constructional details

    Application Notes

         Speed control

         Actuator synchronization

         Regeneration

         Counterbalance and dynamic braking

         Pilot-operated check valves

         Pre-fill and compression relief

    Bellows Actuator

6 Hydraulic and Pneumatic Accessories

    Hydraulic Reservoirs

    Hydraulic Accumulators

    Hydraulic Coolers and Heat Exchangers

    Hydraulic Fluids

         Viscosity

         Pour point

         Environmental fluids

    Pneumatic Piping, Hoses and Connections

    Cost of Air Leaks

    Silencers

    Hydraulic Piping, Hosing and Connections

    Hydraulic and Pneumatic Fuses

7 Process Control Pneumatics

    Signals and Standards

    The Flapper-Nozzle

    Volume Boosters

    The Air Relay and the Force Balance Principle

    Pneumatic Controllers

    Process Control Valves and Actuators

         Flow control valves

         Actuators

         Valve positioners

    Converters

         I–P converters

         P–I converters

8 Sequencing Applications

    Pneumatic Limit Switches

    Logic Elements

    Timers

    More Complex Sequences

    Pressure-Controlled Sequences

    Modular Sequence Valves

    Programmable Controllers

    Distributed Systems

9 Safety, Fault-Finding and Maintenance

    Safety

    Cleanliness

    Fault-Finding Instruments

    Fault-Finding

    Preventive Maintenance

    Computer Simulation

Appendix: Hydraulic and Pneumatic Symbols

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080966755
Paperback ISBN:
9780080966748

About the Author

Andrew Parr

Andrew Parr is an Industrial Control Engineer, recently retired from ASW Sheerness Steel, Sheerness, UK who worked in the steel industry for over thirty years. In 1980 he began specializing in sequence and closed loop control systems using Programmable Controllers (PLCs) with hydraulic and pneumatic actuators. He has written fifteen books on electronics and process control including Logic Designers Handbook, Industrial Control Handbook, Programmable Controllers, Control Engineering, along with many amateur- level books, among them Introduction to Operational Amplifiers. His books have been widely translated into many languages, including Japanese, Polish, and Swedish. He and has presented papers at various international conferences, including ones on “Automation Systems in the Steel Industry” and on “Automated Fault Diagnostics”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Industrial Control Engineer, Sheerness Steel, UK

Ratings and Reviews

