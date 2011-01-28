Hydraulics and Pneumatics
3rd Edition
A Technician's and Engineer's Guide
Description
Hydraulics and Pneumatics: A Technician's and Engineer's Guide serves as a guide to the hydraulic and pneumatic systems operations. It features mathematical content that has been presented in a style understandable even to beginners and non-experts. It has nine chapters that cover both hydraulic and pneumatic machinery, their fundamental principles including safety standards and regulations. The book also features abundant referencing, updated web links, and masterful tables for easier understanding of the concepts covered. The text is written to serve as an introductory reference for novices and students in pneumatics and hydraulics. It is also invaluable and can be used as primary reference for control, manufacturing, mechanical, and electrical engineers, operations managers, and technicians working with hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.
Key Features
- Covers both hydraulic and pneumatic machinery, with a practical, practitioner-led approach that does not demand great theoretical and mathematical understanding
- Thorough and updated coverage of safety standards, helping control engineers and shop floor managers to ensure their operations are in compliance with regulations
- More abundant referencing, new and updated web-links, look-up tables and graphical keys offer even easier referencing while providing quick access to other related materials
Readership
Control, fluid power, manufacturing, mechanical and electro-mechanical engineers, technicians and operations managers working with hydraulic and pneumatic systems and equipment. Students enrolled at lower level college or trade school students taking classes in pneumatics and hydraulics
Table of Contents
1 Fundamental Principles
Industrial Prime Movers
A Brief System Comparison
An electrical system
A hydraulic system
A pneumatic system
A comparison
Definition of Terms
Mass and force
Pressure
Work, energy and power
Torque
Pascal’s Law
Pressure Measurement
Fluid Flow
Temperature
Temperature scales
Temperature measurement
Gas Laws
2 Hydraulic Pumps and Pressure Regulation
Pressure Regulation
Pump Types
Gear pumps
Vane pumps
Piston pumps
Combination pumps
Loading Valves
Pump Problems
Filters
3 Air Compressors, Air Treatment and Pressure Regulation
Compressor Types
Piston compressors
Screw compressors
Rotary compressors
Dynamic compressors
Air Receivers and Compressor Control
Air Treatment
Stages of air treatment
Filters
Air dryers
Lubricators
Air classification
Pressure Regulation
Relief valves
Non-relieving pressure regulators
Relieving pressure regulators
Service Units
4 Control Valves
Graphic Symbols
Types of Control Valve
Poppet valves
Spool valves
Rotary valves
Pilot-Operated Valves
Check Valves
Pilot-operated check valves
Restriction check valves
Shuttle and Fast Exhaust Valves
Sequence Valves
Time-Delay Valves
Proportional Valves
Servo Valves
Modular Valves and Manifolds
Cartridge Logic Valves
5 Actuators
Linear Actuators
Construction
Mounting arrangements
Cylinder dynamics
Seals
Rotary Actuators
Constructional details
Application Notes
Speed control
Actuator synchronization
Regeneration
Counterbalance and dynamic braking
Pilot-operated check valves
Pre-fill and compression relief
Bellows Actuator
6 Hydraulic and Pneumatic Accessories
Hydraulic Reservoirs
Hydraulic Accumulators
Hydraulic Coolers and Heat Exchangers
Hydraulic Fluids
Viscosity
Pour point
Environmental fluids
Pneumatic Piping, Hoses and Connections
Cost of Air Leaks
Silencers
Hydraulic Piping, Hosing and Connections
Hydraulic and Pneumatic Fuses
7 Process Control Pneumatics
Signals and Standards
The Flapper-Nozzle
Volume Boosters
The Air Relay and the Force Balance Principle
Pneumatic Controllers
Process Control Valves and Actuators
Flow control valves
Actuators
Valve positioners
Converters
I–P converters
P–I converters
8 Sequencing Applications
Pneumatic Limit Switches
Logic Elements
Timers
More Complex Sequences
Pressure-Controlled Sequences
Modular Sequence Valves
Programmable Controllers
Distributed Systems
9 Safety, Fault-Finding and Maintenance
Safety
Cleanliness
Fault-Finding Instruments
Fault-Finding
Preventive Maintenance
Computer Simulation
Appendix: Hydraulic and Pneumatic Symbols
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 28th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966755
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080966748
About the Author
Andrew Parr
Andrew Parr is an Industrial Control Engineer, recently retired from ASW Sheerness Steel, Sheerness, UK who worked in the steel industry for over thirty years. In 1980 he began specializing in sequence and closed loop control systems using Programmable Controllers (PLCs) with hydraulic and pneumatic actuators. He has written fifteen books on electronics and process control including Logic Designers Handbook, Industrial Control Handbook, Programmable Controllers, Control Engineering, along with many amateur- level books, among them Introduction to Operational Amplifiers. His books have been widely translated into many languages, including Japanese, Polish, and Swedish. He and has presented papers at various international conferences, including ones on “Automation Systems in the Steel Industry” and on “Automated Fault Diagnostics”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Industrial Control Engineer, Sheerness Steel, UK