Hydraulics and Fluid Mechanics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First Australasian Conference Held at the University of Western Australia, 6th to 13th December 1962
Description
Hydraulics and Fluid Mechanics is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the First Australian Conference held at the University of Western Australia on December 6-13, 1962 at Nedlands, Australia. This book deals with the science of hydraulics and fluid mechanics in their practical uses in industry and research. In special situations when high-pressure oil is used in mechanical equipment, hydraulic lock is preferred for valve control.
This book reviews the pressure drop in the pneumatic transfer of granular solids in a pipe where a formula is derived to determine the pressure drop when using either a straight or bent pipe. This text also discusses the improvements on the cavitation performance of flow pumps by using prerotation at design points. The construction of a dam in Tasmania provides another study on the behavior of rock-fill slopes subjected to seepage. Here, the book analyzes the hydraulic forces acting on the rock particles, and explains theories on the derivation of the dynamic equation for spatially varied flow with increasing discharge on a steep slope. The book also examines the concept of critical depth in spatially varied flow with increasing discharge on a steep slope. This book investigates the use of a computer model designed to determine the methods of draining flooded farmlands either through hydraulically or electrically operated drainage systems.
This text also evaluates the cost of constructing a project. This collection is suitable for people in the field of applied mathematics, physics, and engineering.
Table of Contents
Foreword
On the Art of Advancing the Science of Hydraulics (Inaugural Address)
Hydraulic and Dirt Lock in Piston Type Control Valves
On Attenuation of Gas Pulsations from Reciprocating Compressors
Steady Flow in Sinusoidally Varying Channels
Pressure Drop in the Pneumatic Conveyance of Granular Solids through a Pipe
The Motion of a Two-dimensional Buoyant Vortex
The Hydrodynamics of a Plane Gas Jet Impinging on a Moving Liquid
A Simplified Approach to the Hydrodynamics of Butterfly Valves
Equilibrium of Flow in Axial Flow Fans Designed for Constant Lift-Drag Ratio
Some Hydraulic Aspects of Unconventional Rockfill Dams
Hydraulic Mechanism of Run-Off
The Flow of Air through Wire Screens
Flow-Induced Vibrations of Cylindrical Structures
Counter-Current Two-Phase Flow in Packed Liquid—Liquid Extraction Towers
A Few Studies on Cavitation in Centrifugal Type Pumps
Spatially Varied Flow at the Toe of a Rock-Fill Slope
An Exact Theory of Simple Finite Shallow Water Oscillations on a Rotating Earth
The Influence of Entropy in One-dimensional Nozzle Flows
An Analogue Computer for the Solution of Drainage Problems
Marine Propeller Vibration Research at the University of Adelaide
Pressure Surges in Fire Services of Tall Buildings
On the Problem of Sediment Transport
On the Horizontal Diffusion over the Sea Surface
Hydraulic Analogy Studies of Shock Attachment to Wedges
Transducers for Dynamic Fluid Pressures
A Water Tunnel to Investigate the Behavior of Oil Drop Suspensions in Moving Water
Waterhammer Analysis with Nonlinear Frictional Resistance
Sediment Transport in Alluvial Channels
Sink Vortices and Whirlwinds
Analysis of Shallow Water Wave Patterns Produced by a Traveling Model with Straight and Circular Courses
The Following Papers were Presented or Tabled at the Conference but are not Included
The Behavior of Hydrofoil Vessels in Rough Seas
The Correlation with the Aid of Flight Trials Results of a Comprehensive Mathematical Model Derived from Wind Tunnel Aerodynamic Data
The Mathematical Modeling of the Fuel System of a Guided Weapon
The Generation of Surface Waves by Shear Flows
Diffraction in Fluid Mechanics
Mixing Two Fluids in a Closed Conduit
Recent Research Studies in Spray Irrigation
The Merits of Applying Capillary or Drag Models to Flow through Media of High Porosity
Diffusion-Controlled Electrode Reactions (Ionic Mass Transfer) in Square Channels
Mixing Layers in Flow through Porous Media
Fluid Flow in Smooth Pipes - Critical Region
Oil Hydraulics Applications to Problems of Dynamics
A New Length Parameter for Channel Flow
Hydraulic Analysis of Steady Flow with Increasing and Decreasing Discharges
Instrumentation for Air Entrainment Research
Measurement of Angular and Pulsating Flow
The University of Queensland Hydraulics Laboratory
Modelling of Gate Vibration Problems
A Simple Hanging Gate Integrating Flow Meter
Effect of Silt in Suspension on Non-uniform Flow
Flow Behaviour of Paper Pulp Suspensions
Thixotropy and Dilatancy in Complex Multiphase Emulsions and Suspensions.
The Use of Levees for Flood Control
Unusual Aspects of Two Harbour Model Investigations
Periodic Tendency of Rainfall and Water Flow
Study of Rainfall and Irrigation as Affecting Equilibrium of Subsoil Waterlevels in Rechna Doab
A Possible Application of Supersonic Flow in a Gas Turbine Stage
The Mechanization of the Hydraulic Formula of Calibration for Barrages and Head Sluices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164922