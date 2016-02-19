Hydraulics and Fluid Mechanics is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the First Australian Conference held at the University of Western Australia on December 6-13, 1962 at Nedlands, Australia. This book deals with the science of hydraulics and fluid mechanics in their practical uses in industry and research. In special situations when high-pressure oil is used in mechanical equipment, hydraulic lock is preferred for valve control. This book reviews the pressure drop in the pneumatic transfer of granular solids in a pipe where a formula is derived to determine the pressure drop when using either a straight or bent pipe. This text also discusses the improvements on the cavitation performance of flow pumps by using prerotation at design points. The construction of a dam in Tasmania provides another study on the behavior of rock-fill slopes subjected to seepage. Here, the book analyzes the hydraulic forces acting on the rock particles, and explains theories on the derivation of the dynamic equation for spatially varied flow with increasing discharge on a steep slope. The book also examines the concept of critical depth in spatially varied flow with increasing discharge on a steep slope. This book investigates the use of a computer model designed to determine the methods of draining flooded farmlands either through hydraulically or electrically operated drainage systems. This text also evaluates the cost of constructing a project. This collection is suitable for people in the field of applied mathematics, physics, and engineering.

Table of Contents



Foreword

On the Art of Advancing the Science of Hydraulics (Inaugural Address)

Hydraulic and Dirt Lock in Piston Type Control Valves

On Attenuation of Gas Pulsations from Reciprocating Compressors

Steady Flow in Sinusoidally Varying Channels

Pressure Drop in the Pneumatic Conveyance of Granular Solids through a Pipe

The Motion of a Two-dimensional Buoyant Vortex

The Hydrodynamics of a Plane Gas Jet Impinging on a Moving Liquid

A Simplified Approach to the Hydrodynamics of Butterfly Valves

Equilibrium of Flow in Axial Flow Fans Designed for Constant Lift-Drag Ratio

Some Hydraulic Aspects of Unconventional Rockfill Dams

Hydraulic Mechanism of Run-Off

The Flow of Air through Wire Screens

Flow-Induced Vibrations of Cylindrical Structures

Counter-Current Two-Phase Flow in Packed Liquid—Liquid Extraction Towers

A Few Studies on Cavitation in Centrifugal Type Pumps

Spatially Varied Flow at the Toe of a Rock-Fill Slope

An Exact Theory of Simple Finite Shallow Water Oscillations on a Rotating Earth

The Influence of Entropy in One-dimensional Nozzle Flows

An Analogue Computer for the Solution of Drainage Problems

Marine Propeller Vibration Research at the University of Adelaide

Pressure Surges in Fire Services of Tall Buildings

On the Problem of Sediment Transport

On the Horizontal Diffusion over the Sea Surface

Hydraulic Analogy Studies of Shock Attachment to Wedges

Transducers for Dynamic Fluid Pressures

A Water Tunnel to Investigate the Behavior of Oil Drop Suspensions in Moving Water

Waterhammer Analysis with Nonlinear Frictional Resistance

Sediment Transport in Alluvial Channels

Sink Vortices and Whirlwinds

Analysis of Shallow Water Wave Patterns Produced by a Traveling Model with Straight and Circular Courses

The Following Papers were Presented or Tabled at the Conference but are not Included

The Behavior of Hydrofoil Vessels in Rough Seas

The Correlation with the Aid of Flight Trials Results of a Comprehensive Mathematical Model Derived from Wind Tunnel Aerodynamic Data

The Mathematical Modeling of the Fuel System of a Guided Weapon

The Generation of Surface Waves by Shear Flows

Diffraction in Fluid Mechanics

Mixing Two Fluids in a Closed Conduit

Recent Research Studies in Spray Irrigation

The Merits of Applying Capillary or Drag Models to Flow through Media of High Porosity

Diffusion-Controlled Electrode Reactions (Ionic Mass Transfer) in Square Channels

Mixing Layers in Flow through Porous Media

Fluid Flow in Smooth Pipes - Critical Region

Oil Hydraulics Applications to Problems of Dynamics

A New Length Parameter for Channel Flow

Hydraulic Analysis of Steady Flow with Increasing and Decreasing Discharges

Instrumentation for Air Entrainment Research

Measurement of Angular and Pulsating Flow

The University of Queensland Hydraulics Laboratory

Modelling of Gate Vibration Problems

A Simple Hanging Gate Integrating Flow Meter

Effect of Silt in Suspension on Non-uniform Flow

Flow Behaviour of Paper Pulp Suspensions

Thixotropy and Dilatancy in Complex Multiphase Emulsions and Suspensions.

The Use of Levees for Flood Control

Unusual Aspects of Two Harbour Model Investigations

Periodic Tendency of Rainfall and Water Flow

Study of Rainfall and Irrigation as Affecting Equilibrium of Subsoil Waterlevels in Rechna Doab

A Possible Application of Supersonic Flow in a Gas Turbine Stage

The Mechanization of the Hydraulic Formula of Calibration for Barrages and Head Sluices