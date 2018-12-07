Hydraulic Rubber Dam - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128122105, 9780128135112

Hydraulic Rubber Dam

1st Edition

An Effective Water Management Technology

Editors: Sabu Thomas Ajay Vasudeo Rane Abitha VK Krishnan Kanny Aastha Dutta
eBook ISBN: 9780128135112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128122105
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Page Count: 142
Table of Contents

1 - Rubber Dam—An Introduction
2 - Water Conservation Technologies
3 - Raw Materials—Rubber Dam
4 - Manufacturing Process—Reinforced Rubber Sheet for Rubber Dam
5 - Bonding and Anchoring System for Rubber Dam
6 - Inflation and Deflation of Rubber Dam
7 - Life Cycle Assessment of Rubber Dam

Description

Hydraulic Rubber Dam: An Effective Water Management Technology is the go-to source for information on the materials, manufacture, mechanics and functional benefit of rubber dams in water management. Readers will find a detailed background on water conservation and coverage, how inflatable rubber dam technology contributes to the picture, and information on the proper manufacture and use of rubber dams to increase water storage for release and delivery during drought. In addition, the book presents tactics on the even distribution of water across populations, how to increase water use efficiency, conservation, and how to prevent flooding.

In particular, this book details specialist manufacturing techniques, including the development of rubber compounds and fabric, the bonding and anchoring systems which hold the rubber dam to the underlying concrete structure, and inflation and deflation mechanisms for rubber dams. The book provides a holistic lifecycle assessment of rubber dams to give additional insight to readers looking to deploy rubber dam technology.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates the proper use of rubber dams in water management, especially in flood prevention and water conservation during drought
  • Includes guidance on the materials engineering of rubber and technical fabrics involved in the construction of dams, bonding and anchoring systems, and inflation and deflation mechanisms
  • Presents thorough coverage of modelling and stress analysis, along with lifecycle assessment of inflatable rubber dams

Readership

Consultants, engineers and researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering of rubber, particularly as applied to water resource management such as irrigation, flood control, and water storage

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2019
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128135112
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128122105

About the Editors

Sabu Thomas Editor

Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India

Ajay Vasudeo Rane Editor

Ajay Vasudeo Rane is a Doctoral Research Fellow at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa. His research focuses include polymer blends, ageing and degradation of polymeric materials, green chemistry, and polymer recycling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Doctoral Research Fellow, Durban University of Technology, South Africa

Abitha VK Editor

Abitha V K is a Senior Research Fellow at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. Within the field of polymer science, her research interests include polymer blends, ageing and degradation of polymeric materials, green chemistry, and polymer recycling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India

Krishnan Kanny Editor

Krishnan Kanny is a Professor of Material Science and Engineering at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa. He is a seasoned engineer and scientist with over twenty years research experience in advanced engineering materials systems, and more than 120 papers in international journals and conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Material Science and Engineering, Durban University of Technology, South Africa

Aastha Dutta Editor

Aastha Dutta (M.E Chemical) is working as an Assistant Professor in Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad. She pursued ME (Chemical Engineering) from Jawahar Lal Nehru Engineering College, Aurangabad. She has teaching experience of 14 years and has been teaching subjects like Material Science, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry of Polymer, Biopolymers, Polymer Recycling and Waste Management, Polymer Reaction Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad

