Hydraulic Proppant Fracturing and Gravel Packing, Volume 26

Many aspects of hydraulic proppant fracturing have changed since its innovation in 1947. The main significance of this book is its combination of technical and economical aspects to provide an integrated overview of the various applications of proppants in hydraulic fracturing, and gravel in sand control. The monitoring of fractures and gravel packs by well-logging and seismic techniques is also included.

The book's extensive coverage of the subject should be of special interest to reservoir geologists and engineers, production engineers and technologists, and well log analysts.