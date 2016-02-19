Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128220719

Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology

2nd Edition

Authors: Johannes Fink
Paperback ISBN: 9780128220719
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
117.00
103.00
135.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Petroleum engineers continue to need cost saving and environmentally sustainable products and methods for today’s hydraulic fracturing operations. Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluid Technology, Second Edition continues to deliver an easy-to-use manual of fluid formulations to meet specific job needs. Enhanced with more environmental aspects, this reference helps engineers and fluid specialists select and use the appropriate chemicals for any hydraulic fracturing job. New information concerning nanotechnology applications such as wellbore sealant and proppants are added to enhance operations in a sustainable manner while saving on production costs. Other updates include low recovery of fracturing water in shale, surfactants for waterless hydraulic fracturing, and expanded produced water treatment. Rounding out with updated references and patents for easy reference, Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluid Technology, Second Edition gives engineers a critical guide on selecting better products to boost productions while strengthening environmental enhancement and consideration.

Key Features

  • Gain insight with new information surrounding environmental contamination and produced water treatment methods
  • Save on production costs with new nanoparticle-enhanced fluids and applications
  • Eliminate guesswork with systematic approach to fluid technology organized by project need

Readership

Hydraulic fracturing engineers; petroleum engineers; production engineers; drilling fluid engineers

Table of Contents

  1. General Aspects
    2. Fluid Types
    3. Thickeners
    4. Friction Reducers
    5. Fluid Loss Additives
    6. Emulsifiers
    7. Demulsifiers
    8. Clay Stabilization
    9. pH Control Additives
    10. Surfactants
    11. Scale Inhibitors
    12. Foaming Agents
    13. Defoamers
    14. Crosslinking Agents
    15. Gel Stabilizers
    16. Gel Breakers
    17. Biocides
    18. Proppants
    19. Special Compositions
    20. Environmental Aspects

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128220719

About the Author

Johannes Fink

Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.