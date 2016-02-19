Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology
2nd Edition
Description
Petroleum engineers continue to need cost saving and environmentally sustainable products and methods for today’s hydraulic fracturing operations. Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluid Technology, Second Edition continues to deliver an easy-to-use manual of fluid formulations to meet specific job needs. Enhanced with more environmental aspects, this reference helps engineers and fluid specialists select and use the appropriate chemicals for any hydraulic fracturing job. New information concerning nanotechnology applications such as wellbore sealant and proppants are added to enhance operations in a sustainable manner while saving on production costs. Other updates include low recovery of fracturing water in shale, surfactants for waterless hydraulic fracturing, and expanded produced water treatment. Rounding out with updated references and patents for easy reference, Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluid Technology, Second Edition gives engineers a critical guide on selecting better products to boost productions while strengthening environmental enhancement and consideration.
Key Features
- Gain insight with new information surrounding environmental contamination and produced water treatment methods
- Save on production costs with new nanoparticle-enhanced fluids and applications
- Eliminate guesswork with systematic approach to fluid technology organized by project need
Readership
Hydraulic fracturing engineers; petroleum engineers; production engineers; drilling fluid engineers
Table of Contents
- General Aspects
2. Fluid Types
3. Thickeners
4. Friction Reducers
5. Fluid Loss Additives
6. Emulsifiers
7. Demulsifiers
8. Clay Stabilization
9. pH Control Additives
10. Surfactants
11. Scale Inhibitors
12. Foaming Agents
13. Defoamers
14. Crosslinking Agents
15. Gel Stabilizers
16. Gel Breakers
17. Biocides
18. Proppants
19. Special Compositions
20. Environmental Aspects
Details
About the Author
Johannes Fink
Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria