Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124114913, 9780124115217

Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Johannes Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780124115217
Paperback ISBN: 9780124114913
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 23rd August 2013
Page Count: 248
Description

When classifying fracturing fluids and their additives, it is important that production, operation, and completion engineers understand which chemical should be utilized in different well environments. A user's guide to the many chemicals and chemical additives used in hydraulic fracturing operations, Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology provides an easy-to-use manual to create fluid formulations that will meet project-specific needs while protecting the environment and the life of the well. Fink creates a concise and comprehensive reference that enables the engineer to logically select and use the appropriate chemicals on any hydraulic fracturing job. The first book devoted entirely to hydraulic fracturing chemicals, Fink eliminates the guesswork so the engineer can select the best chemicals needed on the job while providing the best protection for the well, workers and environment.

Key Features

  • Pinpoints the specific compounds used in any given fracturing operation
  • Provides a systematic approach to classifying fracturing fluid technology to meet specific project needs
  • Eliminates guesswork with easy-to-understand language on selection and components of hydraulic fracturing chemicals
  • Addresses environmental aspects of chemicals to safeguard employees and protect the environment

Readership

Completion engineers, Reservoir engineers, Operations engineers, Production engineers, Geologists and Research and Development engineers

Table of Contents

Preface

How to Use this Book

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. General Aspects

Abstract

Stresses and Fractures

Comparison of Stimulation Techniques

Simulation Methods

Testing

Special Applications

References

Chapter 2. Fluid Types

Abstract

Comparison of Different Techniques

Expert Systems for Assessment

Oil-Based Systems

Foam-Based Fracturing Fluids

Acid Fracturing

Special Problems

Characterization of Fracturing Fluids

References

Chapter 3. Thickeners

Abstract

Thickeners for Water-based Systems

Concentrates

Thickeners for Oil-based Systems

Viscoelasticity

References

Chapter 4. Friction Reducers

Abstract

Incompatibility

Polymers

Environmental Aspects

Carbon dioxide Foamed Fluids

Oil-External Copolymer Emulsions

Poly(acrylamide) with Weak Labile Links

References

Chapter 5. Fluid Loss Additives

Abstract

Mechanism of Action of Fluid Loss Agents

Additive Chemicals

References

Chapter 6. Emulsifiers

Abstract

Oil-in-Water Emulsions

Invert Emulsions

Water-in-Water Emulsions

Oil-in-Water-in-Oil Emulsions

Microemulsions

Solids-Stabilized Emulsion

Biotreated Emulsion

References

Chapter 7. Demulsifiers

Abstract

Basic Action of Demulsifiers

Chemicals

Chelating Agents

References

Chapter 8. Clay Stabilization

Abstract

Properties of Clays

Mechanisms Causing Instability

Swelling Inhibitors

References

Chapter 9. pH Control Additives

Abstract

Theory of Buffers

pH Control

References

Chapter 10. Surfactants

Abstract

Performance Studies

Viscoelastic Surfactants

References

Chapter 11. Scale Inhibitors

Abstract

Classification and Mechanism

Mathematical Models

Inhibitor Chemicals

References

Chapter 12. Foaming Agents

Abstract

Environmentally Safe Fluids

Liquid Carbon Dioxide Foams

References

Chapter 13. Defoamers

Abstract

Theory of Defoaming

Classification of Defoamers

References

Chapter 14. Crosslinking Agents

Abstract

Kinetics of Crosslinking

Crosslinking Additives

References

Chapter 15. Gel Stabilizers

Abstract

Chemicals

Special Issues

References

Chapter 16. Gel Breakers

Abstract

Gel Breaking in Water-Based Systems

Oxidative Breakers

Delayed Release of Acid

Enzyme Gel Breakers

Encapsulated Gel Breakers

Gel Breaking of Guar

Viscoelastic Surfactant Gelled Fluids

Granules

References

Chapter 17. Biocides

Abstract

Mechanisms of Growth

Performance Control

Treatments with Biocides

Special Chemicals

References

Chapter 18. Proppants

Abstract

Fluid Loss

Tracers

Proppant Diagenesis

Propping Agents

References

Chapter 19. Special Compositions

Abstract

Heat-Generating System

Crosslinkable Synthetic Polymers

Single Phase Microemulsion

Crosslinking Composition

References

Chapter 20. Environmental Aspects

Abstract

Risk Analysis

Contaminated Water Reclaim

Green Formulations

Self-Degrading Foaming Composition

References

Index

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780124115217
Paperback ISBN:
9780124114913

About the Author

Johannes Fink

Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria

