Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology
1st Edition
Description
When classifying fracturing fluids and their additives, it is important that production, operation, and completion engineers understand which chemical should be utilized in different well environments. A user's guide to the many chemicals and chemical additives used in hydraulic fracturing operations, Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology provides an easy-to-use manual to create fluid formulations that will meet project-specific needs while protecting the environment and the life of the well. Fink creates a concise and comprehensive reference that enables the engineer to logically select and use the appropriate chemicals on any hydraulic fracturing job. The first book devoted entirely to hydraulic fracturing chemicals, Fink eliminates the guesswork so the engineer can select the best chemicals needed on the job while providing the best protection for the well, workers and environment.
Key Features
- Pinpoints the specific compounds used in any given fracturing operation
- Provides a systematic approach to classifying fracturing fluid technology to meet specific project needs
- Eliminates guesswork with easy-to-understand language on selection and components of hydraulic fracturing chemicals
- Addresses environmental aspects of chemicals to safeguard employees and protect the environment
Readership
Completion engineers, Reservoir engineers, Operations engineers, Production engineers, Geologists and Research and Development engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
How to Use this Book
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. General Aspects
Abstract
Stresses and Fractures
Comparison of Stimulation Techniques
Simulation Methods
Testing
Special Applications
References
Chapter 2. Fluid Types
Abstract
Comparison of Different Techniques
Expert Systems for Assessment
Oil-Based Systems
Foam-Based Fracturing Fluids
Acid Fracturing
Special Problems
Characterization of Fracturing Fluids
References
Chapter 3. Thickeners
Abstract
Thickeners for Water-based Systems
Concentrates
Thickeners for Oil-based Systems
Viscoelasticity
References
Chapter 4. Friction Reducers
Abstract
Incompatibility
Polymers
Environmental Aspects
Carbon dioxide Foamed Fluids
Oil-External Copolymer Emulsions
Poly(acrylamide) with Weak Labile Links
References
Chapter 5. Fluid Loss Additives
Abstract
Mechanism of Action of Fluid Loss Agents
Additive Chemicals
References
Chapter 6. Emulsifiers
Abstract
Oil-in-Water Emulsions
Invert Emulsions
Water-in-Water Emulsions
Oil-in-Water-in-Oil Emulsions
Microemulsions
Solids-Stabilized Emulsion
Biotreated Emulsion
References
Chapter 7. Demulsifiers
Abstract
Basic Action of Demulsifiers
Chemicals
Chelating Agents
References
Chapter 8. Clay Stabilization
Abstract
Properties of Clays
Mechanisms Causing Instability
Swelling Inhibitors
References
Chapter 9. pH Control Additives
Abstract
Theory of Buffers
pH Control
References
Chapter 10. Surfactants
Abstract
Performance Studies
Viscoelastic Surfactants
References
Chapter 11. Scale Inhibitors
Abstract
Classification and Mechanism
Mathematical Models
Inhibitor Chemicals
References
Chapter 12. Foaming Agents
Abstract
Environmentally Safe Fluids
Liquid Carbon Dioxide Foams
References
Chapter 13. Defoamers
Abstract
Theory of Defoaming
Classification of Defoamers
References
Chapter 14. Crosslinking Agents
Abstract
Kinetics of Crosslinking
Crosslinking Additives
References
Chapter 15. Gel Stabilizers
Abstract
Chemicals
Special Issues
References
Chapter 16. Gel Breakers
Abstract
Gel Breaking in Water-Based Systems
Oxidative Breakers
Delayed Release of Acid
Enzyme Gel Breakers
Encapsulated Gel Breakers
Gel Breaking of Guar
Viscoelastic Surfactant Gelled Fluids
Granules
References
Chapter 17. Biocides
Abstract
Mechanisms of Growth
Performance Control
Treatments with Biocides
Special Chemicals
References
Chapter 18. Proppants
Abstract
Fluid Loss
Tracers
Proppant Diagenesis
Propping Agents
References
Chapter 19. Special Compositions
Abstract
Heat-Generating System
Crosslinkable Synthetic Polymers
Single Phase Microemulsion
Crosslinking Composition
References
Chapter 20. Environmental Aspects
Abstract
Risk Analysis
Contaminated Water Reclaim
Green Formulations
Self-Degrading Foaming Composition
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 23rd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115217
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124114913
About the Author
Johannes Fink
Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria