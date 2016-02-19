Hydration and Intermolecular Interaction
1st Edition
Infrared Investigations with Polyelectrolyte Membranes
Description
Hydration and Intermolecular Interaction: Infrared Investigations with Polyelectrolyte Membranes focuses on the intriguing possibilities of ion-exchange resins.
This book explains that water-containing ionized resins are unique models of electrolyte solutions that enable the study of water behavior in the solvation sphere without interference from the bulk of solvent. The topics discussed include assignment of the IR bands, free water molecule, electron structure of the anions in the salts, and removal of antisymmetric stretching vibration. The measurements on polystyrenesulfonic acid as a function of degree of hydration, preparation of membranes for IR spectroscopy, and IR investigations at low temperatures are also deliberated.
This publication is beneficial to chemists, electrochemists, and spectroscopists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgment
Chapter I Introduction
Text
Chapter II Assignment of the IR Bands
II.1. Polystyrene
II.2. Polystyrenesulfonyl Chloride, Polystyrenesulfonic Acid and Its Salts
II.3. Polystyreneselenonic and -seleninic Acids and Their Na+Salts
II.4. Polystyrenephosphinic and Polystyrenethiophosphonic Acids and Their Na+ Salts
Chapter III Pure Water
III.1. The Free Water Molecule
III.2. The Bound Water Molecule
Chapter IV Hydration of the Salts
IV.1. The Electron Structure of the Anions in the Salts
IV.2. Removal of Antisymmetric Stretching Vibration
Degeneracy of Ions —S-O-O-O) and —Se-O-O-O by Cation Interaction
IV.3. Location of the Cation with Respect to the Oxygen Atoms of the —SO3- and —SeO3-Ions
IV.4. Anion Band changes as a Function of Degree of Hydration
IV.5. Hydration Water Bands in the Region 4000-2000 cm-1 at Low Degrees of Hydration
IV.6. Position of the Hydration Water Band
IV.7. Attachment of Water Molecules at Low Degrees of Hydration
IV.8. Hydration Water Band Position and Hydrogen Bridge Acceptor Property of Anions
IV.9. Cation-Water Interaction, Stretching Vibration, and Hydrogen Bridge Donor Property of OH Groups in Hydrogen Bridges
IV.10. Hydration in the Presence of Transition Element Ions
IV.11. The Band of the Scissor Vibration
IV.12. The Band at 3615 cm-1 and the Free OH Groups of Water Molecules
IV.13. Temporary Equilibrium Configurations of the Hydrate Structures at Low Degrees of Hydration
IV.14. Water Structure: Alkali Metal Salts, (CH3)4N+ and (C2H5)4N+Salts and Polystyrenesulfonic Acid
IV.15. Dissociation Process, Ion Pairs, and Conductivity
IV.16. Dependence of the Ion-Water Interaction on the Degree of Hydration
IV.17. The Overtone of the Scissor Vibration 2v2
IV.18. The "Second Hydration Shell"
IV.19. Hydrolysis
IV.20. Anomaly of the T1 Form of the Exchanger
Chapter V The Acids
V.1. The Bands of the Anions
V.2. Association of Acid Groups
V.3. Observed Bands and Potential Well in Hydrogen Bridges of Associated Acid Groups
V.4. Measurements on Polystyrenesulfonic Acid as a Function of Degree of Hydration
V.5. Attachment of the Last Water Molecule to the —S=O=O-OH Group
V.6. The Nature of the Group H5O2+ and Tunnel Effect
V.7. Homogeneous Liquid Acid and Base Solutions
V.8. The H5O2+ Group in Polystyrenesulfonic Acid
V.9. Nature of the H9O4+ Group
V.10. Hydrate Structure Network in Polystyrenesulfonic Acid at a High Degree of Hydration
V.11. Continuous Absorption and Proton Dispersion Force
V.12. Polystyreneselenonic Acid
V.l3. Polystyreneseleninic and Polystyrenephosphinic Acids
V.l4. Polystyrenethiophosphonic Acid
V.l5. Survey of Hydration in the Acids
V.l6. The Dissociation Process
V.17. Considerations on Anomalous Proton Conductivity
Chapter VI Preparation of the Membranes
VI.1. Small-Scale Preparation of Polystyrene Membranes
VI.2. Incorporation of —SO3- Ions and —SeO2OH, —SeOOH,—P-H=O-OH, and —P-SH=O-OH Groups
VI.3. Preparation of Acids and Salts
VI.4. Preparation of Membranes for IR Spectroscopy
Chapter VII IR Investigation Method
VII.1. Carrying Out of Measurements
VII.2. IR Cell and Sample Holders
VII.3. IR Investigations at Low Temperatures
VII.4. Evaluation of the Spectra
Appendix (Tables A.1-A.5)
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155847