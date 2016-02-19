Hybridization with Nucleic Acid Probes, Part II, Volume 24

Excluding sub-sections. Full contents list available on request.

Chapters 1-6 are Part I of this title.

Chapter 7. Labeling of probes and their detection. 7.1. Choice of label and labeling method. 7.2. Radioisotopic labeling and detection of nucleic acids. 7.3. Nonradioactive primary labels. 7.4. Recognition systems. 7.5. Overview of enzymatic incorporation of labels into probes. 7.6. Uniform incorporation of labels in nucleic acids. 7.7. End-labeling of probes. 7.8. Chemical modification of probes to introduce labels. 7.9 Universal probes. 7.10. Biological probes. 8. Mixed-phase and solution hybridization formats. 8.1 Materials and solutions. 8.2. Slot/dot blot hybridization on membranes. 8.3. (Semi)-solution hybridization. 9. Hybridization after electrophoretic fractionation of nucleic acids. 9.1. Electrophoretic procedures. 9.2. Transfer procedures. 9.3. Hybridization in the gel or before electrophoresis. 10. Colony and plaque lift hybridization. 10.1. Colony and plaque hybridization: different approaches. 10.2. Colony hybridization. 10.3. Plaque hybridization. 10.4. Hybridization to colony or plaque nucleic acids. 10.5. Selection, packing and purification of clones. 11. In situ hybridization. 11.1. Theoretical considerations. 11.2. Cytological procedures. 11.3. Hybridization procedures. 11.4. Emerging in situ hybridization techniques. 12. Selected applications of hybridization. 12.1. Aims of subtractive or suppression hybridization. 12.2. Hybrid selection of mRNA. 12.3. S1 analysis of mRNA with DNA probes. 12.4. RNase protection assays. 12.5. Triple helices. 12.6. Current developments and prospects. References and Index (Parts I and II).