Hybrid Yarns and Textile Preforming for Thermoplastic Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845692926

Hybrid Yarns and Textile Preforming for Thermoplastic Composites

1st Edition

Textile Progress: Volume 38: No. 4

Authors: R Alagirusamy R Fangueiro V Ogale N Padaki
Paperback ISBN: 9781845692926
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 2006
Page Count: 76
This issue of Textile Progress reviews developments in polymer composites which are increasingly gaining importance as substitute materials for metals in the aerospace, automotive, marine, sporting goods and electronic industries.

Table of Contents

R Alagirusamy

Dr R. Alagirusamy is Professor in the Department of Textile Technology at Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He has completed his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech, USA. He has authored several chapters in bestsellers in textiles and possesses several research papers published in reputed national and international journals.

Indian Institute of Technology, India

R Fangueiro

Raul Fangueiro is an Auxiliary Professor in the Department of Textile Engineering at the University of Minho, Portugal.

University of Minho, Portugal

V Ogale

N Padaki

IIT, India

