Hybrid Systems and Multi-energy Networks for the Future Energy Internet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191842

Hybrid Systems and Multi-energy Networks for the Future Energy Internet

1st Edition

Authors: Yixiang Shi Yu Luo Ningsheng Cai
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191842
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 350
Description

Hybrid Systems and Multi-energy Networks for the Future Energy Internet provides the general concepts of hybrid systems and multi-energy networks, focusing on the integration of energy systems and the application of information technology for energy internet. The book gives a comprehensive presentation on the optimization of hybrid multi-energy systems, integrating renewable energy and fossil fuels. It presents case studies to support theoretical background, giving interdisciplinary prospects for the energy internet concept in power and energy. Covered topics make this book relevant to researchers and engineers in the energy field, engineers and researchers of renewable hybrid energy solutions, and upper level students.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the emerging technologies and current challenges of integrating multiple technologies for distributed energy internet
  • Addresses current challenges of multi-energy networks and case studies supporting theoretical background
  • Includes a transformative understanding of future concepts and R&D directions on the concept of the energy internet

Readership

Engineers and researchers of renewable hybrid energy solutions and upper level students in energy and power electronics programs; advanced energy students and researchers of smart power systems; developers of smart power systems and microgrids

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    World energy, the significance of the distributed hybrid system and the prospect of the future Energy Internet
    2. Integrating advanced energy equipment in a hybrid multi-energy system
    Status of hybrid systems integrating renewable energy and fossil fuels for multi-energy generation
    3. Comprehensive optimization and dynamic match between supply and demand
    Case studies on the regulation, system dynamics and operation and co-generation of electric power
    4. Applying information technologies in a hybrid multi-energy system
    Application and potential of the artificial intelligence technology
    5. Outlooks
    Opportunities and challenges for the distributed hybrid system and the future “Energy Internet”

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128191842

About the Author

Yixiang Shi

Yixiang Shi, Associate Professor, Department of Energy and Power Engineering, Tsinghua University. His research interests are Reaction mechanism and multi-scale modeling of solid oxide cells, Solid oxide electrolyte direct carbon and direct flame fuel cells, Elevated temperature CO2 adsorption separation and electrochemical conversion.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tsinghua University, China

Yu Luo

Yu Luo, Associate Professor, National Engineering Research Center of Chemical Fertilizer Catalyst, Fuzhou University. His research interests are distributed energy network systems, CHP systems, flame fuel cells and exergy analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fuzhou University, China

Ningsheng Cai

Ningsheng Cai, Professor, Department of Energy and Power Engineering, Tsinghua University. His research interests are reaction kinetics, chemical engineering, electrocatalysis and duel cells.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tsinghua Universit, China

