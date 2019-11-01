Hybrid Systems and Multi-energy Networks for the Future Energy Internet
1st Edition
Description
Hybrid Systems and Multi-energy Networks for the Future Energy Internet provides the general concepts of hybrid systems and multi-energy networks, focusing on the integration of energy systems and the application of information technology for energy internet. The book gives a comprehensive presentation on the optimization of hybrid multi-energy systems, integrating renewable energy and fossil fuels. It presents case studies to support theoretical background, giving interdisciplinary prospects for the energy internet concept in power and energy. Covered topics make this book relevant to researchers and engineers in the energy field, engineers and researchers of renewable hybrid energy solutions, and upper level students.
Key Features
- Focuses on the emerging technologies and current challenges of integrating multiple technologies for distributed energy internet
- Addresses current challenges of multi-energy networks and case studies supporting theoretical background
- Includes a transformative understanding of future concepts and R&D directions on the concept of the energy internet
Readership
Engineers and researchers of renewable hybrid energy solutions and upper level students in energy and power electronics programs; advanced energy students and researchers of smart power systems; developers of smart power systems and microgrids
Table of Contents
- Introduction
World energy, the significance of the distributed hybrid system and the prospect of the future Energy Internet
2. Integrating advanced energy equipment in a hybrid multi-energy system
Status of hybrid systems integrating renewable energy and fossil fuels for multi-energy generation
3. Comprehensive optimization and dynamic match between supply and demand
Case studies on the regulation, system dynamics and operation and co-generation of electric power
4. Applying information technologies in a hybrid multi-energy system
Application and potential of the artificial intelligence technology
5. Outlooks
Opportunities and challenges for the distributed hybrid system and the future “Energy Internet”
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191842
About the Author
Yu Luo
Yu Luo, Associate Professor, National Engineering Research Center of Chemical Fertilizer Catalyst, Fuzhou University. His research interests are distributed energy network systems, CHP systems, flame fuel cells and exergy analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fuzhou University, China
Yixiang Shi
Yixiang Shi, Associate Professor, Department of Energy and Power Engineering, Tsinghua University. His research interests are Reaction mechanism and multi-scale modeling of solid oxide cells, Solid oxide electrolyte direct carbon and direct flame fuel cells, Elevated temperature CO2 adsorption separation and electrochemical conversion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tsinghua University, China
Ningsheng Cai
Ningsheng Cai, Professor, Department of Energy and Power Engineering, Tsinghua University. His research interests are reaction kinetics, chemical engineering, electrocatalysis and duel cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tsinghua Universit, China