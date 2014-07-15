Hybrid Ship Hulls
1st Edition
Engineering Design Rationales
Description
Hybrid Ship Hulls provides an overview of cutting-edge developments in hybrid composite-metal marine ship hulls, covering the critical differences in material processing and structural behavior that must be taken into account to maximise benefits and performance.
Supporting the design of effective hybrid hulls through proper consideration of the benefits and challenges inherent to heterogenic structures, the book covers specific details of quality control, manufacturing, mechanical and thermal stress, and other behavioral aspects that need to be treated differently when engineering hybrid ship hulls.
With a particular focus on heavy-duty naval applications, the book includes guidance on the selection of composite part configurations, innovative design solutions, novel hybrid joining techniques, and serviceability characterization.
Key Features
- Addresses the engineering requirements specific to hybrid structure engineering that are essential for optimization of hybrid hull design and maximization of material benefits.
- Covers methodology, techniques and data currently unavailable from other sources, providing the essential base knowledge to support robust design, reliable manufacturing, and proper serviceability evaluation.
- Includes MATLAB codes, enabling engineers to easily apply the methods covered to their own engineering design challenges.
Readership
Naval architects, structural engineers, researchers, MSc and PhD students of naval architecture dealing with ship hull design within academia, private companies and government agencies.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Premises of Hybrid Hull Implementation
- 1.1 Trends in Demand for Composite and Hybrid Structures
- 1.2 Hybrid Hull Peculiarities
- 1.3 Inheritance of Composite Shipbuilding
- 1.4 Advanced Design-Technology Concepts
- Chapter 2: Existing and Prospective Hybrid Hulls
- 2.1 Composite Superstructures of Hybrid Surface Vessels
- 2.2 Composite Outboard Submarine Structures
- Chapter 3: Material-Transition Structures
- 3.1 Prerequisites of Rational Design
- 3.2 Benchmarking of Existing Hybrid Joining Technologies
- 3.3 Advantageous Joining Options
- Chapter 4: Comeld-2 Development and Performance Evaluation
- 4.1 Introductory Study
- 4.2 Impact Resistance
- 4.3 Reparability
- 4.4 Preliminary Analytical Optimization
- 4.5 Material Processing
- 4.6 Champion Selection
- 4.7 Moistening/Watertightness Examination
- 4.8 Champion Mechanical-Environmental Testing
- 4.9 Techno-Economic Appraisal
- 4.10 Comeld-2 Readiness
- Chapter 5: Serviceability Characterization
- 5.1 Existing Approach
- 5.2 Prerequisites of Methodology Advancement
- 5.3 Serviceability at Conventional Load Cases
- 5.4 Structural Performance at Complex Loading Profiles
- 5.5 Practical Applications
- 5.6 Experimental Verification of the Kinetic-Based Approach
- 5.7 Methodological Upgrade of Serviceability Evaluation
- Chapter 6: Prospective Investigations
- 6.1 Prevention of Galvanic Corrosion
- 6.2 Laser-Based Surfi-Sculpt
- 6.3 Comeld-2 Non-Naval Applications
- Appendix: MatLab Codes on Serviceability Characterization
- 7.1 Ultimate Strength Versus Length of Loading and Temperature
- 7.2 Residual Strength
- 7.3 Cyclic Loading
- 7.4 DSV Diving
- Glossary/Abbreviations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 15th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010921
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008614
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103050
About the Author
Vladimir Shkolnikov
Dr. Vladimir M. Shkolnikov has over 40 years of combined Russian-American experience in composite science and engineering, primarily relating to naval structural applications. Throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s he was involved in most R&D projects involving composites application for the Russian/Soviet Navy, being a Research Scientist/Sr. Research Scientist in the Krylov State Research Centre (1972-1991) and then a Sr. Research Scientist in the Institute of Transportation Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (1991-1995), both in St. Petersburg, Russia. Since moving to the U.S. in 1995 he has conducted a number of challenging projects for the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies and private companies. His most recent investigation, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research, is dedicated to development of advanced hybrid (composite-to metal) joining technology for heavy-duty naval applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Investigator, Beltran Inc., New York, USA.