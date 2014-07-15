Hybrid Ship Hulls - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128008614, 9780128010921

Hybrid Ship Hulls

1st Edition

Engineering Design Rationales

Authors: Vladimir Shkolnikov
eBook ISBN: 9780128010921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128008614
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103050
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th July 2014
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
137.00
116.45
193.59
164.55
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
108.00
91.80
177.00
150.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hybrid Ship Hulls provides an overview of cutting-edge developments in hybrid composite-metal marine ship hulls, covering the critical differences in material processing and structural behavior that must be taken into account to maximise benefits and performance.

Supporting the design of effective hybrid hulls through proper consideration of the benefits and challenges inherent to heterogenic structures, the book covers specific details of quality control, manufacturing, mechanical and thermal stress, and other behavioral aspects that need to be treated differently when engineering hybrid ship hulls.

With a particular focus on heavy-duty naval applications, the book includes guidance on the selection of composite part configurations, innovative design solutions, novel hybrid joining techniques, and serviceability characterization.

Key Features

  • Addresses the engineering requirements specific to hybrid structure engineering that are essential for optimization of hybrid hull design and maximization of material benefits.
  • Covers methodology, techniques and data currently unavailable from other sources, providing the essential base knowledge to support robust design, reliable manufacturing, and proper serviceability evaluation.
  • Includes MATLAB codes, enabling engineers to easily apply the methods covered to their own engineering design challenges.

Readership

Naval architects, structural engineers, researchers, MSc and PhD students of naval architecture dealing with ship hull design within academia, private companies and government agencies.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 1: Premises of Hybrid Hull Implementation
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Trends in Demand for Composite and Hybrid Structures
    • 1.2 Hybrid Hull Peculiarities
    • 1.3 Inheritance of Composite Shipbuilding
    • 1.4 Advanced Design-Technology Concepts
  • Chapter 2: Existing and Prospective Hybrid Hulls
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Composite Superstructures of Hybrid Surface Vessels
    • 2.2 Composite Outboard Submarine Structures
  • Chapter 3: Material-Transition Structures
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Prerequisites of Rational Design
    • 3.2 Benchmarking of Existing Hybrid Joining Technologies
    • 3.3 Advantageous Joining Options
  • Chapter 4: Comeld-2 Development and Performance Evaluation
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introductory Study
    • 4.2 Impact Resistance
    • 4.3 Reparability
    • 4.4 Preliminary Analytical Optimization
    • 4.5 Material Processing
    • 4.6 Champion Selection
    • 4.7 Moistening/Watertightness Examination
    • 4.8 Champion Mechanical-Environmental Testing
    • 4.9 Techno-Economic Appraisal
    • 4.10 Comeld-2 Readiness
  • Chapter 5: Serviceability Characterization
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Existing Approach
    • 5.2 Prerequisites of Methodology Advancement
    • 5.3 Serviceability at Conventional Load Cases
    • 5.4 Structural Performance at Complex Loading Profiles
    • 5.5 Practical Applications
    • 5.6 Experimental Verification of the Kinetic-Based Approach
    • 5.7 Methodological Upgrade of Serviceability Evaluation
  • Chapter 6: Prospective Investigations
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Prevention of Galvanic Corrosion
    • 6.2 Laser-Based Surfi-Sculpt
    • 6.3 Comeld-2 Non-Naval Applications
  • Appendix: MatLab Codes on Serviceability Characterization
    • 7.1 Ultimate Strength Versus Length of Loading and Temperature
    • 7.2 Residual Strength
    • 7.3 Cyclic Loading
    • 7.4 DSV Diving
  • Glossary/Abbreviations
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128010921
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128008614
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103050

About the Author

Vladimir Shkolnikov

Vladimir Shkolnikov

Dr. Vladimir M. Shkolnikov has over 40 years of combined Russian-American experience in composite science and engineering, primarily relating to naval structural applications. Throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s he was involved in most R&D projects involving composites application for the Russian/Soviet Navy, being a Research Scientist/Sr. Research Scientist in the Krylov State Research Centre (1972-1991) and then a Sr. Research Scientist in the Institute of Transportation Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (1991-1995), both in St. Petersburg, Russia. Since moving to the U.S. in 1995 he has conducted a number of challenging projects for the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies and private companies. His most recent investigation, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research, is dedicated to development of advanced hybrid (composite-to metal) joining technology for heavy-duty naval applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Investigator, Beltran Inc., New York, USA.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.