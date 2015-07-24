Hybrid Retrosynthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124114982, 9780124115279

Hybrid Retrosynthesis

1st Edition

Organic Synthesis using Reaxys and SciFinder

Authors: Michael B. Smith John D'Angelo
eBook ISBN: 9780124115279
Paperback ISBN: 9780124114982
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2015
Page Count: 146
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
30.99
26.34
48.14
40.92
44.95
38.21
32.95
28.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
48.14
40.92
44.95
38.21
27.99
23.79
32.95
28.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Designed to supplement existing organic textbooks, Hybrid Retrosynthesis presents a relatively simple approach to solving synthesis problems, using a small library of basic reactions along with the computer searching capabilities of Reaxys and SciFinder. This clear, concise guide reviews the essential skills needed for organic synthesis and retrosynthesis, expanding reader knowledge of the foundational principles of these techniques, whilst supporting their use via practical methodologies.

Perfect for both graduate and post-graduate students, Hybrid Retrosynthesis provides new applied skills and tools to help during their organic synthesis courses and future careers, whilst simultaneously acting as useful resource for those setting tutorial and group problems, and as a helpful go-to guide for organic chemists involved in either industry or academia.

Key Features

  • Ideal revision and hands on learning guide for organic synthesis
  • Clearly explains the principles and practice of retrosynthesis, which is often not covered in other books
  • Encourages readers to practice their synthetic knowledge supported by real life examples

Readership

Graduate and post-graduate organic chemists in academic or industry

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Common Abbreviations
  • Summary of Reactions in Chapter 8
  • Chapter 1. Disconnections and Synthesis
    • 1.A The Disconnection Approach
    • 1.B Functional Group Exchange Reactions
  • Chapter 2. Making Carbon–Carbon Bonds
  • Chapter 3. Computer-Assisted Syntheses
  • Chapter 4. A Hybrid Retrosynthesis Approach
  • Chapter 5. Creative Strategies to Searching for Reagents
  • Chapter 6. Stereochemistry
  • Chapter 7. Molecules of Greater Complexity
    • 7.A Convergent Syntheses
    • 7.B Perovskone
    • 7.C Amphotericin B
    • 7.D Carbovir
  • Chapter 8. Common Fundamental Reactions in Organic Chemistry
    • 8.A Functional Group Exchange Reactions
    • 8.B Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
    • Ketone-Ester
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124115279
Paperback ISBN:
9780124114982

About the Author

Michael B. Smith

Michael B. Smith, University of Connecticut, is a world renowned author of leading organic textbooks.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Conneticut, Mansfield, CT, USA

John D'Angelo

Affiliations and Expertise

Alfred University, Alfred, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.