Hybrid Retrosynthesis
1st Edition
Organic Synthesis using Reaxys and SciFinder
Description
Designed to supplement existing organic textbooks, Hybrid Retrosynthesis presents a relatively simple approach to solving synthesis problems, using a small library of basic reactions along with the computer searching capabilities of Reaxys and SciFinder. This clear, concise guide reviews the essential skills needed for organic synthesis and retrosynthesis, expanding reader knowledge of the foundational principles of these techniques, whilst supporting their use via practical methodologies.
Perfect for both graduate and post-graduate students, Hybrid Retrosynthesis provides new applied skills and tools to help during their organic synthesis courses and future careers, whilst simultaneously acting as useful resource for those setting tutorial and group problems, and as a helpful go-to guide for organic chemists involved in either industry or academia.
Key Features
- Ideal revision and hands on learning guide for organic synthesis
- Clearly explains the principles and practice of retrosynthesis, which is often not covered in other books
- Encourages readers to practice their synthetic knowledge supported by real life examples
Readership
Graduate and post-graduate organic chemists in academic or industry
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Common Abbreviations
- Summary of Reactions in Chapter 8
- Chapter 1. Disconnections and Synthesis
- 1.A The Disconnection Approach
- 1.B Functional Group Exchange Reactions
- Chapter 2. Making Carbon–Carbon Bonds
- Chapter 3. Computer-Assisted Syntheses
- Chapter 4. A Hybrid Retrosynthesis Approach
- Chapter 5. Creative Strategies to Searching for Reagents
- Chapter 6. Stereochemistry
- Chapter 7. Molecules of Greater Complexity
- 7.A Convergent Syntheses
- 7.B Perovskone
- 7.C Amphotericin B
- 7.D Carbovir
- Chapter 8. Common Fundamental Reactions in Organic Chemistry
- 8.A Functional Group Exchange Reactions
- 8.B Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
- Ketone-Ester
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115279
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124114982
About the Author
Michael B. Smith
Michael B. Smith, University of Connecticut, is a world renowned author of leading organic textbooks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Conneticut, Mansfield, CT, USA
John D'Angelo
Affiliations and Expertise
Alfred University, Alfred, NY, USA