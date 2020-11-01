Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems and Microgrids
1st Edition
Description
Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems and Microgrids covers the modelling and analysis for each type of integrated and operational hybrid energy system. Looking at the fundamentals for conventional energy systems, decentralized generation systems, RES technologies and hybrid integration of RES power plants, the most important contribution this book makes is combining emerging energy systems improving micro and smart grid systems and their components.
Introducing traditional system characteristics, features, challenges and benefits of hybrid energy systems over the conventional power grid, the deployment of emerging power electronic technologies are also covered with up-to-date electronic devices and systems including AC and DC waveforms in a single power network. The main focus is on renewable energy sources with modelling and planning aspects of power plants for successful generation, presenting a comprehensive coverage of all possible and relevant applications.
Conventional, emerging and hierarchical control methods and technologies applied in microgrid operations are covered to give researchers and practitioners the information needed to ensure reliability, resilience, and flexibility of implemented hybrid energy systems.
Key Features
- Presents detailed contents on emerging power networks provided by decentralized and distributed generation approaches
- Covers driving factors, photovoltaic based power plant modelling and planning studies
- Introduces hierarchical control methods and technologies applied in microgrid operations to ensure reliability, resilience, and flexibility of hybrid energy systems
Readership
Electrical Engineers, Smart Grid Specialists, Researchers in Electrical, Power Systems and Electronics Engineering, Energy Engineers, Computer Engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Power Systems
2. Centralized Power Generation
3. Distributed Generation and Microgrids
4. Renewable Energy Sources
5. Power Electronics for Hybrid Energy Systems
6. Hybrid RES Power Systems
7. PV Power Plant Planning and Modelling
8. Wind Power Plant Planning and Modelling
9. Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Plants
10. Hybrid Energy Storage Systems
11. Electric Vehicles as Source in Grid
12. Control Systems for Hybrid Energy Systems
13. Microgrid Control Technologie
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128217245
About the Editor
Ersan Kabalci
Professor Ersan Kabalcı, Ph.D., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, Nevsehir-Turkey. Research interests: Inverters and converters, Renewable energy sources, Fuzzy Logic and ANN Applications, Smart Grid, Microgrid, Distributed Generation, Power line communication, Electric machines and Drives, Real time modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, Nevsehir, Turkey
Ratings and Reviews
