Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems and Microgrids covers the modelling and analysis for each type of integrated and operational hybrid energy system. Looking at the fundamentals for conventional energy systems, decentralized generation systems, RES technologies and hybrid integration of RES power plants, the most important contribution this book makes is combining emerging energy systems improving micro and smart grid systems and their components.

Introducing traditional system characteristics, features, challenges and benefits of hybrid energy systems over the conventional power grid, the deployment of emerging power electronic technologies are also covered with up-to-date electronic devices and systems including AC and DC waveforms in a single power network. The main focus is on renewable energy sources with modelling and planning aspects of power plants for successful generation, presenting a comprehensive coverage of all possible and relevant applications.



Conventional, emerging and hierarchical control methods and technologies applied in microgrid operations are covered to give researchers and practitioners the information needed to ensure reliability, resilience, and flexibility of implemented hybrid energy systems.