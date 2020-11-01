COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems and Microgrids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128217245

Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems and Microgrids

1st Edition

Editor: Ersan Kabalci
Paperback ISBN: 9780128217245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 510
Description

Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems and Microgrids covers the modelling and analysis for each type of integrated and operational hybrid energy system. Looking at the fundamentals for conventional energy systems, decentralized generation systems, RES technologies and hybrid integration of RES power plants, the most important contribution this book makes is combining emerging energy systems improving micro and smart grid systems and their components.

Introducing traditional system characteristics, features, challenges and benefits of hybrid energy systems over the conventional power grid, the deployment of emerging power electronic technologies are also covered with up-to-date electronic devices and systems including AC and DC waveforms in a single power network. The main focus is on renewable energy sources with modelling and planning aspects of power plants for successful generation, presenting a comprehensive coverage of all possible and relevant applications.
 
Conventional, emerging and hierarchical control methods and technologies applied in microgrid operations are covered to give researchers and practitioners the information needed to ensure reliability, resilience, and flexibility of implemented hybrid energy systems.

Key Features

  • Presents detailed contents on emerging power networks provided by decentralized and distributed generation approaches
  • Covers driving factors, photovoltaic based power plant modelling and planning studies
  • Introduces hierarchical control methods and technologies applied in microgrid operations to ensure reliability, resilience, and flexibility of hybrid energy systems

Readership

Electrical Engineers, Smart Grid Specialists, Researchers in Electrical, Power Systems and Electronics Engineering, Energy Engineers, Computer Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Power Systems
    2. Centralized Power Generation
    3. Distributed Generation and Microgrids
    4. Renewable Energy Sources
    5. Power Electronics for Hybrid Energy Systems
    6. Hybrid RES Power Systems
    7. PV Power Plant Planning and Modelling
    8. Wind Power Plant Planning and Modelling
    9. Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Plants
    10. Hybrid Energy Storage Systems
    11. Electric Vehicles as Source in Grid
    12. Control Systems for Hybrid Energy Systems
    13. Microgrid Control Technologie

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128217245

About the Editor

Ersan Kabalci

Professor Ersan Kabalcı, Ph.D., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, Nevsehir-Turkey. Research interests: Inverters and converters, Renewable energy sources, Fuzzy Logic and ANN Applications, Smart Grid, Microgrid, Distributed Generation, Power line communication, Electric machines and Drives, Real time modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, Nevsehir, Turkey

