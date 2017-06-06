Hybrid Polymer Composite Materials
1st Edition
Applications
Description
Hybrid Polymer Composite Materials: Applications provides a clear understanding of the present state of-the-art and the growing utility of hybrid polymer composite materials. It includes contributions from world renowned experts and discusses the combination of different kinds of materials procured from diverse resources.
In addition, this volume from the four volume series provides deep insights on the potential of hybrid polymer composite materials for advanced applications.
Key Features
- Provides a clear understanding of the present state-of-the-art and the growing utility of hybrid polymer composite materials
- Includes contributions from world renowned experts and discusses the combination of different kinds of materials procured from diverse resources
- Discusses their synthesis, chemistry, processing, fundamental properties, and applications
- Provides insights on the potential of hybrid polymer composite materials for advanced applications
Readership
Polymer and materials scientists, engineers, post-graduate students and industrial researchers and R & D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric material-based products to the market
Table of Contents
Hybrid Polymer Composites for Structural Applications
Polymer/barium titanate composite for Electrical Applications
Recent Applications on the polymer composites reinforced with natural fillers
Biopolymer based hybrid composites: applications
Hybrid Liquid crystalline polymer composites for optoelectronics applications
Hybrid polymer composites for applications in electronics industry
Hybrid Polymer Composites : An overview of Applications
Hybrid Polymer systems for biomedical applications
Tailoring Surface properties of materials for Biological Applications
Functionalized polymer nano composites for food and non-food industries
Applications of Hybrid Biopolymer composites prepared using natural nanoclay
Review on multifunctional ternary polymer composite: recent advances and applications
Advances in hybrid biodegradable polymers based composites
Hybrid Multifunctional Composites – Recent Applications'
Hybrid Polymers Composites for organic field-effect transistor materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 6th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007860
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007853
About the Editor
Vijay Kumar Thakur
Vijay Kumar Thakur is Permanent Faculty in the School of Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing Engineering, Cranfield University, UK. Previously he was a Staff Scientist in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Washington State University, USA, Research Scientist in Temasek Laboratories at Nanyang Technological University Singapore and Visiting Research Fellow in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at LHU Taiwan. He spent his postdoctoral study in Materials Science & Engineering at Iowa State University, USA. He has extensive expertise in the synthesis of polymers, nano materials, nanocomposites, biocomposites, graft copolymers, high performance capacitors and electrochromic materials. He sits on the editorial board of several SCI journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University UK
Manju Kumari Thakur
Dr. Manju Kumar Thakur has been working as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the Himachal Pradesh University – Shimla, INDIA since June 2010. She received her B.Sc. in Chemistry, Botany and Zoology; M.Sc., M. Phil; in Organic Chemistry and Ph.D. in Polymer Chemistry from the Chemistry Department at Himachal Pradesh University – Shimla, INDIA. She has rich experience in the field of organic chemistry, bio- polymers, composites/ nanocomposites, hydrogels, applications of hydrogels in the removal of toxic heavy metal ions, drug delivery etc. She has published more than 30 research papers in several international journals, co-authored five books and has also published 25 book chapters in the field of polymeric materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Himachal Pradesh University – Shimla, INDIA
Asokan Pappu
Dr. Asokan Pappu is a Senior Principal Scientist at the CSIR—Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), India. He holds a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay besides Master in Public Health Engineering and B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from India. Dr. Asokan pursued Postdoctorate research on GRP waste recycling in cement and concrete composites at the Loughborough University, United Kingdom during 2007–2008. Dr. Asokan has been a Sir CV. Raman Research Fellow and carried out advanced research on hybrid composites at the University of Waikato, New Zealand, in 2010. Dr. Asokan has received six best papers awards and two best and most cited paper awards from Elsevier Sci. publisher. He has published more than 172 research papers and delivered 87 invited/key note lectures and technical presentations and has authored 11 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Materials and Process Research Institute, India