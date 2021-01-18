COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128241073

Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems

1st Edition

A Sustainable Solution for the 21st Century

Author: Michael Keller
Paperback ISBN: 9780128241073
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th January 2021
Page Count: 280
Description

Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems: A Sustainable Solution for the 21st Century presents the latest research on novel power generation integrations, between nuclear and other advanced energy systems. Leaning towards industrial implementation, author Michael F. Keller provides practical insights on the environmental impact of the hybrid systems discussed, as well as important technical, economic, licensing and safety considerations. This book acts as a guide for the implementation of hybrid energy systems, and authoritatively compares the benefits and possible downfalls of each technology. This enables the reader to analyze their own setting or research and evaluate the most economical and effective solution.

Energy engineering researchers and professional engineers will benefit from the practical and technical approach of this book and be able to assess the impact which certain hybrid systems may have on the environment. This book will also benefit regulators and economists who will gain a clear understanding of how a hybrid system is designed, and how their societies will benefit from a cleaner and more abundant energy source.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive analysis of hybrid energy systems and their associated benefits and possible shortcomings
  • Provides the latest technical, environmental, economic, safety and regulatory research
  • Ranks key energy production methods against novel hybrid systems to highlight its possibilities

Readership

Post-graduate students and researchers in energy/nuclear engineering/hybrid systems; energy professionals; regulators considering/developing integrated systems the financial community; local government officials

Table of Contents

1. Overview
2. Background
3. Combinations
4. Uses
5. Environment
6. Financial
7. Technical
8. Safety
9. Licensing
10. Advanced Reactor Issues
11. Status
12. Conclusion

About the Author

Michael Keller

Michael F. Keller is a veteran of the energy industry and has been heavily involved with the design, construction and operation of both nuclear and fossil fired generating plants. This wide ranging and extensive practical experience is balanced with advanced technical and business degrees. The Hybrid-nuclear technology invented and patented by the author grew from insights into the fundamental characteristics of gas turbines and nuclear reactors coupled with involvement in the business of selling energy. The author is a Professional Engineer in the U.S. State of Kansas, holds a Bachelor of Science, University of Virginia, a Master of Science, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Master of Business Administration, Saint Martin’s College and the Senior Reactor Operator Site Certificate. This book is the culmination of a more than 10-year effort to develop this practical integration of energy resources.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professional Engineer, U.S. State of Kansas

