Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems
1st Edition
A Sustainable Solution for the 21st Century
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems: A Sustainable Solution for the 21st Century presents the latest research on novel power generation integrations, between nuclear and other advanced energy systems. Leaning towards industrial implementation, author Michael F. Keller provides practical insights on the environmental impact of the hybrid systems discussed, as well as important technical, economic, licensing and safety considerations. This book acts as a guide for the implementation of hybrid energy systems, and authoritatively compares the benefits and possible downfalls of each technology. This enables the reader to analyze their own setting or research and evaluate the most economical and effective solution.
Energy engineering researchers and professional engineers will benefit from the practical and technical approach of this book and be able to assess the impact which certain hybrid systems may have on the environment. This book will also benefit regulators and economists who will gain a clear understanding of how a hybrid system is designed, and how their societies will benefit from a cleaner and more abundant energy source.
Key Features
- A comprehensive analysis of hybrid energy systems and their associated benefits and possible shortcomings
- Provides the latest technical, environmental, economic, safety and regulatory research
- Ranks key energy production methods against novel hybrid systems to highlight its possibilities
Readership
Post-graduate students and researchers in energy/nuclear engineering/hybrid systems; energy professionals; regulators considering/developing integrated systems the financial community; local government officials
Table of Contents
1. Overview
2. Background
3. Combinations
4. Uses
5. Environment
6. Financial
7. Technical
8. Safety
9. Licensing
10. Advanced Reactor Issues
11. Status
12. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 18th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128241073
About the Author
Michael Keller
Michael F. Keller is a veteran of the energy industry and has been heavily involved with the design, construction and operation of both nuclear and fossil fired generating plants. This wide ranging and extensive practical experience is balanced with advanced technical and business degrees. The Hybrid-nuclear technology invented and patented by the author grew from insights into the fundamental characteristics of gas turbines and nuclear reactors coupled with involvement in the business of selling energy. The author is a Professional Engineer in the U.S. State of Kansas, holds a Bachelor of Science, University of Virginia, a Master of Science, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Master of Business Administration, Saint Martin’s College and the Senior Reactor Operator Site Certificate. This book is the culmination of a more than 10-year effort to develop this practical integration of energy resources.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Engineer, U.S. State of Kansas
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.