Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems: A Sustainable Solution for the 21st Century presents the latest research on novel power generation integrations, between nuclear and other advanced energy systems. Leaning towards industrial implementation, author Michael F. Keller provides practical insights on the environmental impact of the hybrid systems discussed, as well as important technical, economic, licensing and safety considerations. This book acts as a guide for the implementation of hybrid energy systems, and authoritatively compares the benefits and possible downfalls of each technology. This enables the reader to analyze their own setting or research and evaluate the most economical and effective solution.

Energy engineering researchers and professional engineers will benefit from the practical and technical approach of this book and be able to assess the impact which certain hybrid systems may have on the environment. This book will also benefit regulators and economists who will gain a clear understanding of how a hybrid system is designed, and how their societies will benefit from a cleaner and more abundant energy source.