Hybrid Nanostructures for Cancer Theranostics
Table of Contents
- Introduction and types of hybrid nanostructures for medical applications
2. Synthesis, functionalization and bioconjugation of hybrid nanostructures: mechanisms for improved bioactivity
3. Pros and cons of current cancer therapy
4. Bio distribution and Cellular Interaction of Hybrid Nanostructures
5. Nanopharmacological study of hybrid nanostructures
6. Nanostructures for Externally Triggered Chemo-Thermal Therapies
7. Hyperthermia Therapy Using Hybrid Magnetic nanostructures
8. Hybrid Nanostructures in Targeted Drug Delivery
9. Hybrid nanostructures in diagnostic approach: a comprehensive approach to combat cancer
10. Hybrid nanostructures for in-vivo imaging
11. Shape controlled Hybrid Nanostructures for Cancer Theranostics
12. Strengths and limitations of translating the hybrid nanostructures to the clinic
Description
Hybrid nanostructures are nanoparticles which incorporate two or more structures. These structures may represent organic or inorganic material, but they synergistically improve the application of the material for end users. Hybrid Nanostructures for Cancer Theranostics explores how hybrid nanostructures are used in cancer treatment.
Focusing on the properties of hybrid nanostructures, the book demonstrates how their unique characteristics can be used to create more effective treatment techniques. In the second half of the book, the chapters examine how hybrid nanostructures are currently being used in practice, assessing the pros and cons of using different types of nanostructures for different treatments.
This valuable resource will allow readers to understand the core and emerging concept of functionalization, bioconjugation, hyperthermia and phototherapy of nanoparticles which allows for the greater use of hybrid nanomaterials in cancer theranostics.
- Shows how the use of novel hybrid nanostructures can lead to more effective cancer treatments.
- Explores how hybrid nanostructures are used for different treatment types, including photo thermal therapy and drug delivery.
- Explains how the use of hybrid nanostructures can lead to more rapid cancer diagnosis.
Materials scientists and biomedical researchers who are looking to learn more about how hybrid nanostructures are used in cancer diagnosis and treatment
Raghvendra Ashok Bohara Editor
Dr. Raghvendra A Bohara, MSc, PhD, is currently working as Assistant Professor in Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, D. Y. Patil Education society (Deemed to be university) Kolhapur, India and Government of Ireland IRC Postdoctoral fellow in CÚRAM, Centre for Research in Medical Devices, National University of Ireland Galway, Ireland. He is associated with Prof. Abhay Pandit (www.curamdevices.ie/) for his postdoctoral research. He is a recipient of various prestigious fellowships including Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research Fellowship (ICMR) Fellowship in RMRC Belagavai , Government of Ireland IRC fellowship Ireland 2017. His research work has attracted excellent collaboration and with many colleague in India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Ireland with whom he has co-authored his publications. In addition to his current research, he has been deeply engaged in collaborative work with the many eminent scientists from Japan, USA, Germany, Korea, Ireland, India, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Australia. Dr. Bohara has published ~28 peer reviewed journal articles and 4 book chapters (total citations ~400 H index: 11),. He has received international acclaims and awards for research contribution, generated research fund in excess of > €100,000, supervised students/junior researchers and actively participated in outreach and scientific dissemination for the service of wider community. Dr Bohara also actively involved in teaching MSC Stem cells and Regenerative medicine and Medical Biotechnology Currently he is Supervising 1 Ph.D. student and co-supervising 2 PhD students in Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, D. Y. Patil Education society (Deemed to be university) Kolhapur, India. Dr Bohara is recipient of prestigious awards such as, Government of India, SERB Travel grant Young Scientist Awardee (2). Excellence in Research Award for the year 2016-2017 awarded by D. Y. Patil Education society (Deemed to be university) Kolhapur, India. Dr Bohara is a member of Institutional ethical committee, In charge Research and Innovations for Comprehensive health care (RICH) Cell, Member Research Guidance clinic and also heading the responsibility of plagiarism policy of the university. He is the Associate Editor for Biochemistry and Biophysics Reports from Elsevier. He has successfully worked as guest editor and reviewers for many journals. His major thrust areas includes magnetic triggered drug delivery and cancer Nano medicine.
Assistant Professor, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, D.Y. Patil University Kolhapur, India and Irish Research Council Fellow., CÚRAM, Centre for Research in Medical Devices, National University of Ireland Galway, Ireland
Nanasaheb Thorat Editor
Dr. Nanasaheb Thorat, MSc, PhD, (Gold Medal) MRSC, is an outstanding Researcher currently working in Bernal Institute, University of Limerick Ireland with Prof. Tofail Syed (www.mosaicteam.eu). He is a recipient of various prestigious fellowships including Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship (IF) in Poland/Switzerland 2018, Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Fellowship in Japan 2017, Government of Ireland IRC fellowship Ireland 2015, Government of Israel PBC Outstanding Fellowship in Israel 2015. In addition to his current research, he has been deeply engaged in collaborative work with the many eminent scientists from Japan, USA, Germany, Korea, Ireland, India, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Australia. He has also an excellent collaboration and interactions with over 30 junior and senior colleagues in India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Ireland with whom he has co-authored his publications. Dr. Thorat has published ~42 peer reviewed journal articles and 2 book chapters (total citations ~1000, H index: 20), presented 1 Keynote Speech, 4 Invited Talks and 2 oral presentations at prestigious scientific peer-conferences, received international acclaims and awards for research contribution, generated research fund in excess of > €350,000, supervised students/junior researchers and actively participated in outreach and scientific dissemination for the service of wider community. He is recipient of many prestigious awards such as, Young Scientist Awardee through open competition by Lindau Nobel Laureate Foundation in the 67th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 25th to 30th June 2017 in Lindau, Germany, European Materials Research Society (EMRS) Young Investigator Award in Biomaterials field. EMRS-Fall Meeting, Bioinspired and Biointegrated Materials meeting 19th -22nd Sept 2016, Warsaw, Poland, Gold Medal for Ph.D. D.Y.Patil University, Kolhapur, India, 2014, Excellence in Research Award 2013-2014, D. Y. Patil University, Maharashtra, India, 2014. Dr. Thorat’s contribution in the area of nano-biotechnology and theranostics have been recognised by Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC,UK) and admitted him Member of The RSC and entitled the designation MRSC in the year Oct 2017.
Irish Research Council Fellow, Bernal Institute, University of Limerick, Ireland,Marie Curie Fellow, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Wroclaw, Poland and University of Zurich, Zurich Switzerland.