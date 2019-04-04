Hybrid Enhanced Oil Recovery Using Smart Waterflooding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167762, 9780128172988

Hybrid Enhanced Oil Recovery Using Smart Waterflooding

1st Edition

Authors: Kun Lee Ji Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780128172988
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167762
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 4th April 2019
Page Count: 152
Description

Hybrid Enhanced Oil Recovery Using Smart Waterflooding explains the latest technologies used in the integration of low-salinity and smart waterflooding in other EOR processes to reduce risks attributed to numerous difficulties in existing technologies, also introducing the synergetic effects. Covering both lab and field work and the challenges ahead, the book delivers a cutting-edge product for today’s reservoir engineers.

Key Features

  • Explains how smart waterflooding is beneficial to each EOR process, such as miscible, chemical and thermal technologies
  • Discusses the mechanics and modeling involved using geochemistry
  • Provides extensive tools, such as reservoir simulations through experiments and field tests, establishing a bridge between theory and practice

Readership

Reservoir engineers; petroleum engineers; enhanced oil recovery specialists

Table of Contents

1. State of the Art Review of Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflooding
2. Mechanics of Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflood
3. Modeling of Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflood
4. Hybrid Chemical EOR using Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflood
5. Hybrid CO2 EOR using Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflood
6. Hybrid Hot Water Injection using Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflood
7. Hybrid Chemical CO2 EOR using Low-Salinity and Smart Waterflood
8. Conclusions

About the Author

Kun Lee

Kun Sang Lee is currently a Professor in the Department of Earth Resources and Environmental Engineering at Hanyang University. He earned a BS in mineral and petroleum engineering and a MS in mineral and petroleum engineering, both from Seoul National University. He was previously an Assistant Professor and Professor at Kyonggi University and an Associate Adjunct Professor at Michigan State University. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief of Geosystem Engineering and on the editorial board of the International Journal of Oil, Gas, and Coal Technology. He has published in many journals including Elsevier's Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Earth Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hanyang University, South Korea

Ji Lee

Ji Ho Lee is currently a post-doc researcher at the Department of Earth Resources and Environmental Engineering at Hanyang University in South Korea. He earned a bachelor of science in geoenvironmental system engineering and a PhD in earth resources and environmental engineering, both from Hanyang University. Dr. Lee has published several journal articles and one book publication.

Affiliations and Expertise

Post-Doctoral Researcher, Department of Earth Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hanyang University, South Korea

