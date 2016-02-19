HVAC Engineer's Handbook
9th Edition
Description
Hydraulics and Fluid Mechanics covers the proceedings of the First Australasian Conference. The book presents 29 papers that tackle several areas of concerns in fluid flow. The coverage of the text includes the behavioral aspects of fluid flow such as pressure drop and surge, gas pulsation, and cavitation. The book also discusses materials that cover methods in analyzing and estimating fluid flow variables, such as waterhammer analysis with nonlinear frictional resistance; estimation of hold-up at and below flooding; and analysis of shallow water wave patterns produced by a traveling model with straight and circular courses. The text will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work concerns fluid flow.
Table of Contents
Foreword
On the Art of Advancing the Science of Hydraulics (Inaugural Address)
Hydraulic and Dirt Lock in Piston Type Control Valves
On Attenuation of Gas Pulsations from Reciprocating Compressors
Steady Flow in Sinusoidally Varying Channels
Pressure Drop in the Pneumatic Conveyance of Granular Solids through a Pipe
The Motion of a Two-Dimensional Buoyant Vortex
The Hydrodynamics of a Plane Gas Jet Impinging on a Moving Liquid
A Simplified Approach to the Hydrodynamics of Butterfly Valves
Equilibrium of Flow in Axial Flow Fans Designed for Constant Lift-Drag Ratio
Some Hydraulic Aspects of Unconventional Rockfill Dams
Hydraulic Mechanism of Run-off
The Flow of Air through Wire Screens
Flow-Induced Vibrations of Cylindrical Structures
Counter-Current Two-Phase Flow in Packed Liquid—Liquid Extraction Towers
A Few Studies on Cavitation in Centrifugal Type Pumps
Spatially Varied Flow at the Toe of a Rock-Fill Slope
An Exact Theory of Simple Finite Shallow Water Oscillations on a Rotating Earth
The Influence of Entropy in One-Dimensional Nozzle Flows
An Analogue Computer for the Solution of Drainage Problems
Marine Propeller Vibration Research at the University of Adelaide
Pressure Surges in Fire Services of Tall Buildings
On the Problem of Sediment Transport
Hydraulic Analogy Studies of Shock Attachment to Wedges
Transducers for Dynamic Fluid Pressures
A Water Tunnel to Investigate the Behavior of Oil Drop Suspensions in Moving Water
Waterhammer Analysis with Nonlinear Frictional Resistance
Sediment Transport in Alluvial Channels
Sink Vortices and Whirlwinds
Analysis of Shallow Water Wave Patterns Produced by a Traveling Model with Straight and Circular Courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 12th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165394