Huszar's Basic Dysrhythmias and Acute Coronary Syndromes: Interpretation and Management Text & Pocket Guide Package
4th Edition
Description
Now in full color and updated to reflect the 2010 ECC guidelines, Huszar’s Basic Dysrhythmias and Acute Coronary Syndromes, 4th Edition is structured to match the order in which you learn specific skills: ECG components are presented first, followed by information on how to interpret ECGs to arrive at a diagnosis. More complex material follows basic skills, with advanced sections at the end. Packaged with a free companion CD with 200 practice rhythms and a free heart rate ruler, this edition has been updated throughout and comes loaded with extras designed to enhance your learning.
Key Features
- Expert authorship from original author Dr. Robert Huszar and continuing author Dr. Keith Wesley, brings over 40 years of combined field experience to the text and maintain its relevancy to prehospital and hospital providers.
- Expert panel of reviewers who specialize in ECG interpretation and emergency cardiovascular care also ensure that the material is accurate, current and universal.
- Coverage of both basic and advanced concepts incorporates the latest research developments and provides material that is pertinent to both beginning and experienced prehospital care providers.
- Chapters 1-15 cover ECG basics, 3-lead interpretation and treatment of dysrhythmias, pacemaker rhythms and more.
- Chapters 16-19 cover acute coronary syndromes, thrombus formation, and advanced treatment options.
- Companion CD offers even more practice with 200 practice rhythm self-assessment exercises and answers in PowerPoint format.
- Drug Caution boxes provide valuable tips and reminders on drug use and administration.
- Patient care algorithms show you step-by-step management and treatment.
- Chapter summaries reinforce major concepts and tie information together.
- Chapter review questions test your understanding of key topics.
- Heart rate calculator ruler is included free in every text.
- Advanced level treatment material, such as complete thrombus formation, treatment and management offers critical information for both the hospital setting and the EMS setting.
- Self-assessment answer keys allow you to check your own work for self-evaluation.
- Chapter outline offers a quick overview of each chapter’s content.
- Learning Objective boxes allow you to check off mastered information.
- Key terms help you learn essential vocabulary and reinforce basic concepts.
- Illustrations aid comprehension of difficult concepts.
- Notes sections provide a place to write down your lecture notes and keep information in one place for review.
Table of Contents
- Updated! Anatomy and Physiology of the Heart
- Updated! The ECG: Basic Components and Lead Monitoring
- Updated! Components of the Electrocardiogram
- Updated! ECG Interpretation: Rhythm Determination
- Updated! Sinus Rhythms
- Updated! Atrial Dysrhythmias
- Updated! Junctional Dysrhythmias
- Updated! Ventricular Dysrhythmias
- Updated! Atrioventricular Heart Blocks
- Updated! Clinical Significance and Dysrhythmias
- Updated! The 12-lead Electrocardiogram
- Updated! Electrical Axes and Vectors
- Updated! Bundle Branch and Fascicular Blocks
- New! Pacemaker Rhythm Management
- Updated! Misc ECG Changes Other Assorted ECG Findings
- Expanded! Acute Coronary Syndromes
- Expanded! Diagnostic ECG Changes in Specific Myocardial Infarctions
- Expanded! Signs and Symptoms of Acute Coronary Syndromes
- Completely revised! Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes
Appendix A: Methods of Determining the QRS Axis
Appendix B: Chapter Review Question Answer Keys
Appendix C: Dysrhythmia Interpretation: Self-Assessment
Appendix D: Self-Assessment Answer Keys
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2012
- Published:
- 9th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295000
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323067188
About the Author
Keith Wesley
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, HealthEast Medical Transportation, St. Paul, MN; Medical Director, United EMS, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Medical Director, Chippewa Fire District, Chippewa Falls, WI