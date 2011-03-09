Huszar's Basic Dysrhythmias and Acute Coronary Syndromes: Interpretation and Management Text & Pocket Guide Package

Now in full color and updated to reflect the 2010 ECC guidelines, Huszar’s Basic Dysrhythmias and Acute Coronary Syndromes, 4th Edition is structured to match the order in which you learn specific skills: ECG components are presented first, followed by information on how to interpret ECGs to arrive at a diagnosis. More complex material follows basic skills, with advanced sections at the end. Packaged with a free companion CD with 200 practice rhythms and a free heart rate ruler, this edition has been updated throughout and comes loaded with extras designed to enhance your learning.