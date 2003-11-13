Hurricane Generated Seas, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Preface
Preface
Acknowledgements
List of Tables
Hurricane wind and sea state in the ocean
1.1 Hurricane wind over the ocean
1.2 Sea state generated by hurricane winds
Wave spectra of hurricane-generated seas in deep water
2.1 Features of wave spectra
2.2 Presentation of wave spectrum by mathematical formulation
2.3 Wave spectra for design consideration of marine systems
2.4 Directional characteristics of hurricane-generated seas
Transformation of wave spectra with the advance of a hurricane from deep to finite water depth
3.1 Wave spectra in finite water depth on the continental shelf
3.2 Wave breaking and energy loss
3.3 Nearshore wave spectra
Sea severity and wave characteristics
4.1 Waves in deep water
4.2 Waves in finite water depth
Hurricane landing and nearshore sea severity
5.1 Estimation of nearshore sea severity
5.2 Hurricane landing sea severity indicator
5.3 Onshore sea severity
Review of non-Gaussian random waves
A.1 Probability distribution of wave profile
A.2 Probability distribution of wave amplitude and height
References
Index
Description
Hurricanes are one of the most adverse aspects of the ocean environment, with the potential to cause a disastrous event for marine systems in the ocean. Hurricane Generated Seas is an invaluable reference for all involved in the field of naval, ocean and coastal engineering. The work clarifies hurricane generated sea conditions necessary for the design and operation of marine systems in a seaway, and provides information for the protection of near shore / onshore structures and the environment at the time of hurricane landing.
Key Features
- Reveals Information vital for avoidance of disastrous events experienced by ships and offshore structures
- Includes detailed analysis of hurricane sea wave data obtained by buoys
Readership
Ocean Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 13th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534244
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080443126