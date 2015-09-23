Hunt & Marshall's Clinical Problems in Surgery

Is surgery required? Is the patient effectively communicating symptoms to make the correct clinical diagnosis? Clinical Problems in Surgery, 3rd Edition supports medical students in applying clinical reasoning to problems they encounter in a clinical setup.

Individual chapters are dedicated to specific regions of the body where surgeons encounter most of the problems. The content structure follows the logical step-by-step process of introducing a clinical problem; seeking history and conducting physical examination; diagnosing the patient and devising a treatment plan based on this informed diagnosis.