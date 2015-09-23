Hunt & Marshall's Clinical Problems in Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542265, 9780729585026

Hunt & Marshall's Clinical Problems in Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Julian Smith Jane Fox Alan Saunder Ming Kon Yii
eBook ISBN: 9780729585026
eBook ISBN: 9780729585040
eBook ISBN: 9780729585033
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542265
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd September 2015
Page Count: 560
Description

Is surgery required? Is the patient effectively communicating symptoms to make the correct clinical diagnosis? Clinical Problems in Surgery, 3rd Edition supports medical students in applying clinical reasoning to problems they encounter in a clinical setup.

Individual chapters are dedicated to specific regions of the body where surgeons encounter most of the problems. The content structure follows the logical step-by-step process of introducing a clinical problem; seeking history and conducting physical examination; diagnosing the patient and devising a treatment plan based on this informed diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Each chapter discusses the clinical presentations with which surgeons are most commonly faced.

  • Each chapter is dedicated to a range of such problems within a particular region of the body.

  • Incorporation of the latest RACS guidelines on surgery

Table of Contents

1 Integument problems
2 Head and neck problems
3 Breast problems
4 Chest and chest wall problems
5 Back and related limb neurological problems
6 Limb problems
7 Abdominal and gastrointestinal problems
8 Groin, scrotum and abdominal wall problems
9 Urogenital problems
10 Preoperative medical problems in surgical patients
11 Postoperative problems
12 Problems in surgical intensive care
13 Problems in injured patients
14 Ophthalmological problems

Julian Smith

Professor and Head, Department of Surgery (MMC), Monash University Head, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Monash Health, Victoria Councillor and Chairman, Professional Development and Standards Board, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons

Jane Fox

Senior Lecturer, Department of Surgery (MMC), Monash University Head, Breast Services, Monash Health, Victoria

Alan Saunder

Senior Lecturer, Department of Surgery (MMC), Monash University Director of Surgery, Monash Health, Head, Vascular & Transplant Surgery, Monash Health, Victoria

Ming Kon Yii

Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Department of Surgery (MMC), Monash University Clinical Head, Vascular & Endovascular Surgery, Monash Health Dandenong, Victoria

