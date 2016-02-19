Humoral Control of Growth and Differentiation, Volume I: Vertebrate Regulatory Factors is a part of two-volume work that introduces the reader to humoral control of growth and differentiation in vertebrates. This volume gives emphasis on chemical messengers, which have received relatively little attention in standard treatises on endocrine physiology for a number of reasons. Organized into three parts, this book begins with the physiological significance of chalones. This class of hormones is intimately associated with mitotic homeostasis as inhibitors of cell division. The book then looks into the aspects of blood cell formation and release, as well as the humoral control of organs and tissue growth. This volume also includes chapters discussing the humoral changes occurring in diseases of the blood and other pathologic states. The humoral factors influencing lymphocyte proliferation in culture are also explained. Moreover, this volume examines the effects of the more orthodox hormones upon skeletal growth and regeneration.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

I Chalones

1. Chalone Control Systems

I. Introduction

II. Mitotic Control: Positive Feedback

III. Mitotic Control: Negative Feedback

IV. Mitotic Control in Epidermis

V. Epidermal Chalone and Stress Hormones

VI. Other Chalone Systems

VII. Characteristics of Chalones

VIII. The Chalone Mechanism

IX. The Epidermal Response to the Epidermal Chalone

X. Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration

XI. Carcinomata

XII. The Pattern of Tumor Growth

XIII. General Conclusions

II Blood Cell Formation and Release

2. Erythropoietin: The Humoral Regulator of Erythropoiesis

I. Introduction

II. Erythropoietin

III. General Conclusions

3. Humoral Regulation of Neutrophil Production and Release

I. Historical Background

II. Stem Cells

III. Proliferation and Maturation of Neutrophils

IV. Cellular and Humoral Regulation of Neutrophil Release

V. Regulation within the Circulation

VI. Regulatory Events in an Inflammatory Reaction

VII. Possible Mechanisms Regulating Neutrophil Production and Release

VIII. Problems to Be Resolved

4. Humoral Regulation of Eosinophil Production and Release

I. Introduction

II. Eosinapheresis as a Methodological Approach for the Study of the Control of Eosinophil Production

III. The Humoral Control of Leukopoiesis: General Mechanisms and Some Speculations on Factors Controlling Eosinopoiesis

IV. Summary

5. The Colony Stimulating Factor (CSF)

I. Granulocytic and Macrophage Colony Formation

II. Nature and Origin of Colony Stimulating Factor

III. Mechanism of Action of CSF in Vitro

IV. Origin and Metabolism of CSF

V. Effects of CSF in Vivo

VI. Summary

6. Humoral Regulation of Thrombocytopoiesis

I. Introduction

II. Alterations in Thrombocytopoiesis under Changing Demands for Circulating Platelets

III. Thrombopoietin and Its Assay

IV. Mode of Action of Thrombopoietin

V. Regulation of Termination of DNA Synthesis

VI. Summary

7. Humoral Aspects of Blood Cell Dyscrasias

I. Introduction

II. Humoral Aspects of Erythropoiesis

III. Humoral Aspects of Thrombocytopoiesis

IV. Humoral Aspects of Leukopoiesis

V. Conclusions

8. Regulation of Erythopoiesis in Lower Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Studies in Frogs

III. Studies in Birds

IV. Studies in Fish

V. Species and Class Specificity of Mammalian and Submammalian Ep

VI. Comments and Conclusions

9. Humoral Regulation of Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Soluble Activities Derived from Leukocytes Stimulating or Potentiating Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro

III. Factors Involved in Lymphocyte-Macrophage Interaction

IV. Soluble Activities Present in the Culture Environment Stimulating or Potentiating Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro

V. Biological Significance of Different Stimulating or Potentiating Activities

VI. Soluble Substances Derived from Leukocytes Inhibiting Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro

VII. Soluble Substances Present in the Culture Environment Inhibiting Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro

VIII. Studies on Growth Modifying Agents in Different Diseases

IX. Conclusion

10. Possible Feedback Inhibition of Leukemic Cell Growth: Kinetics of Shay Chloroleukemia Grown in Diffusion Chambers and Intraperitoneally in Rodents

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

III Humoral Control of Organs and Tissue Growth

11. The Nerve Growth Factor

I. Introduction

II. Structural Properties of NGF

III. Distribution of NGF

IV. Biological Properties of NGF

V. Immunosympathectomy

VI. Metabolic Effects of NGF

VII. Concluding Remarks

12. Humoral Aspects of Liver Regeneration

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Results

III. Conclusion

13. Renal Growth Factor

I. Introduction

II. Denervated, Transplanted Kidney

III. Kidneys in Vascular Parabiosis

IV. Problems in Assays

V. Transfer of Serum

VI. Tissue Extracts

VII. Growth Regulators versus Work Hypertrophy

VIII. Search for the Factor

IX. Summary

14. Hormonal Influence on Skeletal Growth and Regeneration

I. Introduction

II. The Hierarchy of Skeletal Cell Compartments

III. Somatotropic Hormone (Growth Hormone, STH)

IV. Thyroid Hormone

V. Androgens and Gonadotropins

VI. Estrogens and Progestogens

VII. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) and Adrenocortical Hormones

VIII. Insulin

IX. Parathyroid Hormone (PTH)

X. Thyrocalcitonin (Calcitonin, TCT)

XI. Parotin

XII. Summary

15. Trauma and Tumor Growth with Special Emphasis on Wound Stress and "Wound Hormones"

I. Introduction

II. Long-Term Effects of Trauma on Tumor Induction

III. Immediate Effects of Trauma on Tumor Growth in Experimental Animals

IV. Effect of Cell and Wound Tissue Factors

V. Wound Hormones

VI. The Effect of Stress on Metastases

VII. Endocrine Effects of Trauma

VIII. Other Effects of Stress on Cell Proliferation

IX. Summary

16. General Summary

