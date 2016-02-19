Humoral Control of Growth And Differentiation
1st Edition
Vertebrate Regulatory Factors
Description
Humoral Control of Growth and Differentiation, Volume I: Vertebrate Regulatory Factors is a part of two-volume work that introduces the reader to humoral control of growth and differentiation in vertebrates. This volume gives emphasis on chemical messengers, which have received relatively little attention in standard treatises on endocrine physiology for a number of reasons. Organized into three parts, this book begins with the physiological significance of chalones. This class of hormones is intimately associated with mitotic homeostasis as inhibitors of cell division. The book then looks into the aspects of blood cell formation and release, as well as the humoral control of organs and tissue growth. This volume also includes chapters discussing the humoral changes occurring in diseases of the blood and other pathologic states. The humoral factors influencing lymphocyte proliferation in culture are also explained. Moreover, this volume examines the effects of the more orthodox hormones upon skeletal growth and regeneration.
Table of Contents
I Chalones
1. Chalone Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Mitotic Control: Positive Feedback
III. Mitotic Control: Negative Feedback
IV. Mitotic Control in Epidermis
V. Epidermal Chalone and Stress Hormones
VI. Other Chalone Systems
VII. Characteristics of Chalones
VIII. The Chalone Mechanism
IX. The Epidermal Response to the Epidermal Chalone
X. Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration
XI. Carcinomata
XII. The Pattern of Tumor Growth
XIII. General Conclusions
References
II Blood Cell Formation and Release
2. Erythropoietin: The Humoral Regulator of Erythropoiesis
I. Introduction
II. Erythropoietin
III. General Conclusions
References
3. Humoral Regulation of Neutrophil Production and Release
I. Historical Background
II. Stem Cells
III. Proliferation and Maturation of Neutrophils
IV. Cellular and Humoral Regulation of Neutrophil Release
V. Regulation within the Circulation
VI. Regulatory Events in an Inflammatory Reaction
VII. Possible Mechanisms Regulating Neutrophil Production and Release
VIII. Problems to Be Resolved
References
4. Humoral Regulation of Eosinophil Production and Release
I. Introduction
II. Eosinapheresis as a Methodological Approach for the Study of the Control of Eosinophil Production
III. The Humoral Control of Leukopoiesis: General Mechanisms and Some Speculations on Factors Controlling Eosinopoiesis
IV. Summary
References
5. The Colony Stimulating Factor (CSF)
I. Granulocytic and Macrophage Colony Formation
II. Nature and Origin of Colony Stimulating Factor
III. Mechanism of Action of CSF in Vitro
IV. Origin and Metabolism of CSF
V. Effects of CSF in Vivo
VI. Summary
References
6. Humoral Regulation of Thrombocytopoiesis
I. Introduction
II. Alterations in Thrombocytopoiesis under Changing Demands for Circulating Platelets
III. Thrombopoietin and Its Assay
IV. Mode of Action of Thrombopoietin
V. Regulation of Termination of DNA Synthesis
VI. Summary
References
7. Humoral Aspects of Blood Cell Dyscrasias
I. Introduction
II. Humoral Aspects of Erythropoiesis
III. Humoral Aspects of Thrombocytopoiesis
IV. Humoral Aspects of Leukopoiesis
V. Conclusions
References
8. Regulation of Erythopoiesis in Lower Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Studies in Frogs
III. Studies in Birds
IV. Studies in Fish
V. Species and Class Specificity of Mammalian and Submammalian Ep
VI. Comments and Conclusions
References
9. Humoral Regulation of Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Soluble Activities Derived from Leukocytes Stimulating or Potentiating Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro
III. Factors Involved in Lymphocyte-Macrophage Interaction
IV. Soluble Activities Present in the Culture Environment Stimulating or Potentiating Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro
V. Biological Significance of Different Stimulating or Potentiating Activities
VI. Soluble Substances Derived from Leukocytes Inhibiting Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro
VII. Soluble Substances Present in the Culture Environment Inhibiting Lymphocyte Growth in Vitro
VIII. Studies on Growth Modifying Agents in Different Diseases
IX. Conclusion
References
10. Possible Feedback Inhibition of Leukemic Cell Growth: Kinetics of Shay Chloroleukemia Grown in Diffusion Chambers and Intraperitoneally in Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
III Humoral Control of Organs and Tissue Growth
11. The Nerve Growth Factor
I. Introduction
II. Structural Properties of NGF
III. Distribution of NGF
IV. Biological Properties of NGF
V. Immunosympathectomy
VI. Metabolic Effects of NGF
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
12. Humoral Aspects of Liver Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Results
III. Conclusion
References
13. Renal Growth Factor
I. Introduction
II. Denervated, Transplanted Kidney
III. Kidneys in Vascular Parabiosis
IV. Problems in Assays
V. Transfer of Serum
VI. Tissue Extracts
VII. Growth Regulators versus Work Hypertrophy
VIII. Search for the Factor
IX. Summary
References
14. Hormonal Influence on Skeletal Growth and Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. The Hierarchy of Skeletal Cell Compartments
III. Somatotropic Hormone (Growth Hormone, STH)
IV. Thyroid Hormone
V. Androgens and Gonadotropins
VI. Estrogens and Progestogens
VII. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) and Adrenocortical Hormones
VIII. Insulin
IX. Parathyroid Hormone (PTH)
X. Thyrocalcitonin (Calcitonin, TCT)
XI. Parotin
XII. Summary
References
15. Trauma and Tumor Growth with Special Emphasis on Wound Stress and "Wound Hormones"
I. Introduction
II. Long-Term Effects of Trauma on Tumor Induction
III. Immediate Effects of Trauma on Tumor Growth in Experimental Animals
IV. Effect of Cell and Wound Tissue Factors
V. Wound Hormones
VI. The Effect of Stress on Metastases
VII. Endocrine Effects of Trauma
VIII. Other Effects of Stress on Cell Proliferation
IX. Summary
References
16. General Summary
Author Index
Subject Index
