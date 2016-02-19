Humor and Aging
1st Edition
Description
Humor and Aging deals with humor throughout the life span, although primary attention is given to humor about and by the elderly. The book contains theoretical and review material from infancy to old age and includes empirical studies of death and dying in both our own and other societies. The book is divided into four parts. Part I considers theoretical models of humor development across the life span and discusses physiological, psychological, and sociological processes. Part II deals with ways of considering humor and aging from different vantage points. These include (1) humor about people of different ages; (2) humor for people of different ages; and (3) humor by people of different ages. Part III addresses the grim subject of death and dying and how it lends itself to humorous treatment in our own and other societies. Part IV contains brief empirical reports. Since scientific research in humor and aging is only beginning, it seems important to discuss pilot work in hopes that others will follow. Finally, an epilogue by Loeb and Wood presents a compelling theoretical approach.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I. Theory
1. Humor as a Data Base for the Study of Aging
Introduction
Examining Humor and Aging
Research and Theory on Humor and Aging
Summary and Conclusions
References
2. Humor across the Life Span: Sources of Developmental Change and Individual Differences
Introduction
Sources of General Developmental Change
Sources of Individual Differences
Conclusions
References
3. Theoretical and Functional Perspectives on the Development of Humor during Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence
Introduction
The Functions of Humor for Human Development
Theoretical Perspectives of Humor
Conclusion
References
4. Humor, Physiology, and the Aging Process
Introduction
Problems Associated with the Aging Process
The Special Roles of Humor Physiology in the Aging Process
Implications of Findings in Humor Physiology
Conclusion
References
Part II. Perspectives
5. Attitudes toward Aging Shown by Humor: A Review
Introduction
Content Analyses of Jokes
The Debate over Methods and Meaning
Content Analyses of Cartoons
Jokes by the Aged
Functions of Humor about Aging
Future Research
Conclusions
References
6. Timing: The Significant Common Variable in Both Humor and Aging
Introduction
Psychological Timing
Social Timing
Selected Intraindividual Age-Related Temporal Changes That Could Be Related to Humor Behaviors
Off-Timing, Timelessness, and Cohortcentricity in Humor
Summary
Conclusions
References
7. Over the Miles: Coping, Communicating, and Commiserating through Age-Theme Greeting Cards
Introduction
Humor as a Coping Mechanism
Responses to Age-Theme Birthday Cards
Results
Discussion
References
8. The Last Minority: Humor, Old Age, and Marginal Identity
Introduction
Ethnic Humor
Humor and Aging
The Power of Marginal Identity
References
Part III. Death and Dying
9. Humor and the Death System: An Investigation of Funeral Directors
Introduction
Review of Literature
Methodology
Results
Discussion
Conclusions
References
10. Hopi Ritual Clowns and Values in the Hopi Life Span
Introduction
The Hopi People
Hopi Ritual Clowns and Clowning
Hopi Responses to the Clowns
Functions of the Clowns
Clowns and the Hopi Life Span
References
Part IV. Brief Empirical Studies of Humor Across the Life Span
11. Humor and Aging in Children's Picture Books: Is the Joke on Grandpa?
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
Appendix: Books Analyzed
References
12. Male—Female Long-Term Relationships as a Source of Humor
Introduction
Cartoon Humor and Social Structures
Method
Content Analysis
Conclusions
References
13. The Effect of Humor on the Recovery Rate of Cataract Patients: A Pilot Study
Introduction
The Functions of Humor
Purpose
Method
Presentation of Findings
References
14. Generational Differences in Humor and Correlates of Humor Development
Introduction
Study 1: Undergraduate Students
Study 2: Elderly Women
Generation Differences in Humor
General Discussion
References
15. Performers' Views of Humor and Aging
Introduction
Method
Subjects
Results
Performers' Views of Humor and Aging
Discussion
References
16. Epilogue: A Nascent Idea for an Eriksonian Model of Humor
Introduction by Vivan Wood
An Eriksonian Model of Humor
Postscript by Vivian Wood
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 9th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269948