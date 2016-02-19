Humor and Aging deals with humor throughout the life span, although primary attention is given to humor about and by the elderly. The book contains theoretical and review material from infancy to old age and includes empirical studies of death and dying in both our own and other societies. The book is divided into four parts. Part I considers theoretical models of humor development across the life span and discusses physiological, psychological, and sociological processes. Part II deals with ways of considering humor and aging from different vantage points. These include (1) humor about people of different ages; (2) humor for people of different ages; and (3) humor by people of different ages. Part III addresses the grim subject of death and dying and how it lends itself to humorous treatment in our own and other societies. Part IV contains brief empirical reports. Since scientific research in humor and aging is only beginning, it seems important to discuss pilot work in hopes that others will follow. Finally, an epilogue by Loeb and Wood presents a compelling theoretical approach.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I. Theory

1. Humor as a Data Base for the Study of Aging

Introduction

Examining Humor and Aging

Research and Theory on Humor and Aging

Summary and Conclusions

References

2. Humor across the Life Span: Sources of Developmental Change and Individual Differences

Introduction

Sources of General Developmental Change

Sources of Individual Differences

Conclusions

References

3. Theoretical and Functional Perspectives on the Development of Humor during Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence

Introduction

The Functions of Humor for Human Development

Theoretical Perspectives of Humor

Conclusion

References

4. Humor, Physiology, and the Aging Process

Introduction

Problems Associated with the Aging Process

The Special Roles of Humor Physiology in the Aging Process

Implications of Findings in Humor Physiology

Conclusion

References

Part II. Perspectives

5. Attitudes toward Aging Shown by Humor: A Review

Introduction

Content Analyses of Jokes

The Debate over Methods and Meaning

Content Analyses of Cartoons

Jokes by the Aged

Functions of Humor about Aging

Future Research

Conclusions

References

6. Timing: The Significant Common Variable in Both Humor and Aging

Introduction

Psychological Timing

Social Timing

Selected Intraindividual Age-Related Temporal Changes That Could Be Related to Humor Behaviors

Off-Timing, Timelessness, and Cohortcentricity in Humor

Summary

Conclusions

References

7. Over the Miles: Coping, Communicating, and Commiserating through Age-Theme Greeting Cards

Introduction

Humor as a Coping Mechanism

Responses to Age-Theme Birthday Cards

Results

Discussion

References

8. The Last Minority: Humor, Old Age, and Marginal Identity

Introduction

Ethnic Humor

Humor and Aging

The Power of Marginal Identity

References

Part III. Death and Dying

9. Humor and the Death System: An Investigation of Funeral Directors

Introduction

Review of Literature

Methodology

Results

Discussion

Conclusions

References

10. Hopi Ritual Clowns and Values in the Hopi Life Span

Introduction

The Hopi People

Hopi Ritual Clowns and Clowning

Hopi Responses to the Clowns

Functions of the Clowns

Clowns and the Hopi Life Span

References

Part IV. Brief Empirical Studies of Humor Across the Life Span

11. Humor and Aging in Children's Picture Books: Is the Joke on Grandpa?

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

Appendix: Books Analyzed

References

12. Male—Female Long-Term Relationships as a Source of Humor

Introduction

Cartoon Humor and Social Structures

Method

Content Analysis

Conclusions

References

13. The Effect of Humor on the Recovery Rate of Cataract Patients: A Pilot Study

Introduction

The Functions of Humor

Purpose

Method

Presentation of Findings

References

14. Generational Differences in Humor and Correlates of Humor Development

Introduction

Study 1: Undergraduate Students

Study 2: Elderly Women

Generation Differences in Humor

General Discussion

References

15. Performers' Views of Humor and Aging

Introduction

Method

Subjects

Results

Performers' Views of Humor and Aging

Discussion

References

16. Epilogue: A Nascent Idea for an Eriksonian Model of Humor

Introduction by Vivan Wood

An Eriksonian Model of Humor

Postscript by Vivian Wood

References

Author Index

Subject Index