Humic Substances
1st Edition
Versatile Components Of Plants, Soils And Water
Description
This volume uses a molecular approach to bring the reader up to date with research into the structure and properties of these unusual materials. Agricultural and environmental scientists will find its coverage of HS use for soil remediation and enhancement and in water purification as alternatives to conventional methods invaluable.
Readership
Agricultural and environmental scientists
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 1st January 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424376
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738072
About the Editor
E A Ghabbour
G. Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
The Open University, Faculty of Mathematics & Computing, Milton Keynes, UK