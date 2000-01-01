Humic Substances - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738072, 9781782424376

Humic Substances

1st Edition

Versatile Components Of Plants, Soils And Water

Editors: E A Ghabbour G. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9781782424376
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738072
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2000
Page Count: 352
Description

This volume uses a molecular approach to bring the reader up to date with research into the structure and properties of these unusual materials. Agricultural and environmental scientists will find its coverage of HS use for soil remediation and enhancement and in water purification as alternatives to conventional methods invaluable.

Readership

Agricultural and environmental scientists

Table of Contents

E A Ghabbour

G. Davies

The Open University, Faculty of Mathematics & Computing, Milton Keynes, UK

