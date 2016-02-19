Humanism and Behaviorism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080195889, 9781483140124

Humanism and Behaviorism

1st Edition

Dialogue and Growth

Editors: Abraham Wandersman Paul J. Poppen David F. Ricks
eBook ISBN: 9781483140124
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 456
Description

Humanism and Behaviorism: Dialogue and Growth explores issues in humanistic and behavioristic approaches to personality change. It seeks to: demonstrate the value of a dialogue between humanism and behaviorism; clarify controversies between the two approaches; evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each approach; and show the potential of syntheses between parts of each approach to develop new and useful integrations.

This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins with an overview of the state of humanism and behaviorism and the controversies that have divided them, along with the possible frameworks for combining the two. The next section focuses on the person, techniques of therapy, and therapist control. Behavior therapy as a humanitarian enterprise is considered. Subsequent chapters assess the effectiveness of humanistic and behavioristic approaches to personality change and the compatibilities between them. The theory of affective behaviorism and its application to effectively teach children with behavior problems to develop self-control is described. Self and personality are also discussed from humanistic and behavioristic viewpoints. Finally, some possible directions for the future of humanism and behaviorism are suggested.

This monograph should be useful to undergraduate and graduate students in clinical and personality psychology; to those who intend to do research in and/or practice psychotherapy; and to academicians and professionals in psychology, philosophy, psychiatry, social work, and counseling.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Editors

Contributors

Part I What are Humanism and Behaviorism and What Can They Say to Each Other?

Part II. II.A. A Symposium-Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches to Personality Change

Part II. II.B. Therapy Sessions Led by Sidney Jourard and Joseph Wolpe

Introduction

II.A.

Changing Personal Worlds: A Humanistic Perspective

Dr. Jourard-Questions and Answers

Behavior Therapy: A Humanitarian Enterprise

Dr. Wolpe-Questions and Answers

Discussion

II.B.

Existential Quest

Initial Interview in a Hypochondrical Neurosis

A Densensitization Session

Comments on Therapy Transcripts

Part III Self and Personality—Humanistic and Behavioristic Viewpoints

Introduction

Is a Concept of "Self" Necessary in Psychological Theory, and if so Why? A Humanistic Perspective

The Self as the Person: A Cognitive Social Learning View

Comments on "The Self as the Person"

Comments on "Is a Concept of 'Self' Necessary?"

Part IV Viability of the Two Approaches

Introduction

Psychotherapeutic Outcome and Issues Related to Behavioral and Humanistic Approaches

Part V Questions of Compatibility and Synthesis of the Two Approaches

Introduction

Behavioristic and Humanistic Approaches: Compatible or Incompatible?

The Incommensurability of Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches to Behavior Change: An Empirical Response

Part VI Applications of Complementary Ideas and Syntheses of Humanism and Behaviorism

Introduction

Appropriate Expression Training-Humanistic Behavior Therapy

The Compatibility of Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches in a State Mental Hospital

Affective Behaviorism: A Synthesis of Humanism and Behaviorism with Children

Part VII Humanism and Behaviorism in Broader Perspective

Introduction

Humanistic and Behavioral Approaches from a Life History Perspective

Models for Man, Value Systems, and Intervention Strategies: A Sociological Critique of Wolpe and Jourard

Behavioral Ecology and Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches to Change

Behavior Theory and the Models of Man

Part VIII Humanism and Behaviorism: Toward New Syntheses

References

Psychotherapy Cases and Clients discussed

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140124

About the Editor

Abraham Wandersman

Paul J. Poppen

David F. Ricks

Ratings and Reviews

