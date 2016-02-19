Humanism and Behaviorism
1st Edition
Dialogue and Growth
Humanism and Behaviorism: Dialogue and Growth explores issues in humanistic and behavioristic approaches to personality change. It seeks to: demonstrate the value of a dialogue between humanism and behaviorism; clarify controversies between the two approaches; evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each approach; and show the potential of syntheses between parts of each approach to develop new and useful integrations.
This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins with an overview of the state of humanism and behaviorism and the controversies that have divided them, along with the possible frameworks for combining the two. The next section focuses on the person, techniques of therapy, and therapist control. Behavior therapy as a humanitarian enterprise is considered. Subsequent chapters assess the effectiveness of humanistic and behavioristic approaches to personality change and the compatibilities between them. The theory of affective behaviorism and its application to effectively teach children with behavior problems to develop self-control is described. Self and personality are also discussed from humanistic and behavioristic viewpoints. Finally, some possible directions for the future of humanism and behaviorism are suggested.
This monograph should be useful to undergraduate and graduate students in clinical and personality psychology; to those who intend to do research in and/or practice psychotherapy; and to academicians and professionals in psychology, philosophy, psychiatry, social work, and counseling.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Editors
Contributors
Part I What are Humanism and Behaviorism and What Can They Say to Each Other?
Part II. II.A. A Symposium-Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches to Personality Change
Part II. II.B. Therapy Sessions Led by Sidney Jourard and Joseph Wolpe
Introduction
II.A.
Changing Personal Worlds: A Humanistic Perspective
Dr. Jourard-Questions and Answers
Behavior Therapy: A Humanitarian Enterprise
Dr. Wolpe-Questions and Answers
Discussion
II.B.
Existential Quest
Initial Interview in a Hypochondrical Neurosis
A Densensitization Session
Comments on Therapy Transcripts
Part III Self and Personality—Humanistic and Behavioristic Viewpoints
Introduction
Is a Concept of "Self" Necessary in Psychological Theory, and if so Why? A Humanistic Perspective
The Self as the Person: A Cognitive Social Learning View
Comments on "The Self as the Person"
Comments on "Is a Concept of 'Self' Necessary?"
Part IV Viability of the Two Approaches
Introduction
Psychotherapeutic Outcome and Issues Related to Behavioral and Humanistic Approaches
Part V Questions of Compatibility and Synthesis of the Two Approaches
Introduction
Behavioristic and Humanistic Approaches: Compatible or Incompatible?
The Incommensurability of Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches to Behavior Change: An Empirical Response
Part VI Applications of Complementary Ideas and Syntheses of Humanism and Behaviorism
Introduction
Appropriate Expression Training-Humanistic Behavior Therapy
The Compatibility of Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches in a State Mental Hospital
Affective Behaviorism: A Synthesis of Humanism and Behaviorism with Children
Part VII Humanism and Behaviorism in Broader Perspective
Introduction
Humanistic and Behavioral Approaches from a Life History Perspective
Models for Man, Value Systems, and Intervention Strategies: A Sociological Critique of Wolpe and Jourard
Behavioral Ecology and Humanistic and Behavioristic Approaches to Change
Behavior Theory and the Models of Man
Part VIII Humanism and Behaviorism: Toward New Syntheses
References
Psychotherapy Cases and Clients discussed
Name Index
Subject Index
- 456
- English
- © Pergamon 1976
- 1st January 1976
- Pergamon
- 9781483140124