Humane and Sustainable Smart Cities
1st Edition
Description
Building Human Centred Smart Cities in Developing Countries explores how to develop emergent smart cities explicitly rooted in humane, innovative, and sustainable values (CHIS). The work considers the move from technocratic and idealized smart metropole to humane cities as a product of fundamental demographic changes; the development of a usage-based rather than an ownership economy; the novel implications of digitalization, decentralization, and decarbonization; and Internet-enabled changes in public opinion towards democratization and participation. The authors explore seven dimensions and characteristics of humane, sustainable and innovative cities in the developing world: the economy, people, the place, energy and the environment, mobility, social inclusion and governance. The work explores the operationalization of the CHIS concept into formal planning, policy implementation, and impact assessment considerations. It closes by providing a roadmap for planners seeking to design development policies conducive to human values and long-term social viability.
Key Features
- Provides an axiological framework for the development of humane, innovative and sustainable cities
- Examines how that framework can be operationalized into formal planning, policy implementation and impact assessment
- Explores humane, innovative and sustainable cities in terms of seven dimensions: the economy, people, the place, energy and the environment, mobility, social inclusion, and governance
- Explores proven paths for promoting effective community engagement in developing humane cities
- Provides a practical roadmap to design development policies conducive to human values and long-term social viability
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in Smart Cities, Sustainability, Urban Planning, and Social Science. Institutional readers including all stakeholders in the city: planners, legislators, NGOs, elected representatives, community groups
Table of Contents
- Historical overview
2. From Smart to CHIS
3. Cases from emerging countries
4. CHIS and the “Internet of (society’s) Values”
5. Where and How to Start
6. Conclusions and a call to action
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191866
About the Author
Eduardo Costa
Eduardo Moreira da Costa is an international consultant and speaker on innovation in practice. His research interest focused on the need for transformation in our cities towards more Humane, Innovative and Sustainable places (CHIS) to live. Professor Costa received his PhD from Southampton University in the UK and is a Professor of Knowledge Management at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, in Brazil, where he heads the LabCHIS laboratory (labchis.com). He also sits on the Board of Directors of three companies (SENIOR, HOPLON and SABIA). His consulting assignments include The World Bank, The World Economic Forum, The InterAmerican Development Bank amongst others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Knowledge Management at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil
Roberto Pacheco
Ratings and Reviews
