Human Sleep and Cognition, Part II, Volume 190
1st Edition
Clinical and Applied Research
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Cognition in circadian rhythm sleep disorders
Abbreviations
Introduction
Circadian biology
Cognition and circadian rhythms
Circadian preference and cognitive performance
Circadian rhythm sleep disorders
Concluding remarks
Sleep–wake changes and cognition in neurodegenerative disease
Abbreviations
Introduction
Sleep–wake changes in normal aging
Sleep–wake changes in neurodegenerative disease
Sleep and cognition
Treatments for sleep–wake disturbance in neurodegenerative diseases
Summary
Acknowledgments
Cognition and daytime functioning in sleep-related breathing disorders
Introduction
Mechanisms of cognitive impairment in OSA
Daytime function
Other factors associated with cognitive decline in sleep-related breathing disorders
Conclusion
Cognitive recovery following positive airway pressure (PAP) in sleep apnea
Introduction
OSAHS treatment
Neurobehavioral deficits in OSAHS
Cognitive domains and OSAHS
Models of neuropsychological deficits in OSAHS
Alteration in brain morphology and cognitive function
Neurobehavioral recovery after PAP
Changes in brain structure and function after PAP
Conclusions and future directions
Effects of the use of hypnotics on cognition
Introduction
Hypnotics
Acute effects
Residual effects
Long-term effects
Novel hypnotics
Summary and conclusion
Effects of caffeine on sleep and cognition
Introduction
Caffeine and sleep deprivation
Caffeine and recovery sleep
Caffeine and self-imposed sleep deprivation
Caffeine, sleepiness, and work quality
Remaining issues
Conclusions
Can light make us bright? Effects of light on cognition and sleep
Introduction
Effects of light on the circadian timing system and sleep–wake cycles
Light directly impacts on sleep and cognition
Cerebral correlates of light impacts’ on cognitive performance
Summary
Sleep’s effects on cognition and learning in adolescence
Individual differences in cognitive vulnerability to fatigue in the laboratory and in the workplace
Trait individual differences in vulnerability to fatigue
Individual differences in vulnerability to fatigue in operational settings
New research into distinct cognitive dimensions of vulnerability to fatigue
Predicting cognitive impairment and accident risk
Homeostatic and circadian regulation of sleep and performance
Modern approaches for modeling the relationship between sleep and cognition
Predicting fatigue-related accident risk
Sleep loss and accidents—Work hours, life style, and sleep pathology
Work hours and life style
Sleep pathology
Occupational sleep medicine
Introduction to occupational sleep medicine
Components of fatigue and relation to fatigue risk management
Measuring fatigue
Sleep, circadian rhythm, workload, the operational environment, and operational performance
Consolidated sleep, split sleep, and sleep fragmentation
Individual differences in response to factors causing fatigue
Predicting performance from the components of fatigue
Systems of fatigue risk management
Summary of current practice and future promise
Volume in series
Description
There is a critical, bidirectional relationship between sleep and cognition, yet the literature in this area is scattered, and it is surprisingly difficult to find a comprehensive overview of the basic principles, latest discoveries, and outstanding challenges.
This issue of Progress in Brain Research is split over 2 volumes, bringing together cutting-edge research on the topic in the basic, clinical and applied sciences. The 2 volumes review current knowledge and understanding, provide a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and build a platform for further research and discovery.
Key Features
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2011
- Published:
- 16th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538185
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538178
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Hans Van Dongen Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University Spokane, USA
Gerard Kerkhof Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands