Human Sexuality
1st Edition
Function, Dysfunction, Paraphilias, and Relationships
Description
Human sexuality touches us all, pun intended. We all either enjoy it, struggle with it, or may have been victims of it. Sexuality is not just about sex, but about human sexual function, the physiology of sex, the hormones involved and how they affect us, and the cultural norms related to it. Sexual function and dysfunction are closely tied to one’s self-esteem, self-respect, and to relationships with intimate partners. Human Sexuality: Function, Dysfunction, Paraphilias, and Relationships, explores the interplay of intimacy and sexuality; how it can enhance relationships, and how it can negatively affect them, or be affected by them. When individuals or partners encounter sexual problems or dysfunctions it can have a long lasting affect both biologically and psychologically. Dr. Rokach explores the causes and the reasons that these dysfunctions are maintained, and successful treatment methods. Chapters on sexual offenses and paraphilias and what treatment options are available to sexual offenders are also included. This book is the first book to place sexuality where it belongs, within the context of relationships demonstrating how sexuality relates to intimacy by both enhancing and negatively affecting it.
Key Features
- Explains psychological, biological and sociological theories of sexuality
- Addresses sexual dysfunctions according to various models of sex therapy
- Discusses the biological, developmental and sociological theories of sexual orientation
- Explores the specific hormones in male and female sexual behavior
Readership
Social and clinical psychology researchers; mental health clinicians; graduate level psychology students
Table of Contents
- Religion, culture, and the evolution of sexuality
2. Research in human sexuality
3. Sexual Response
4. Sexual Behaviors
5. Love and intimacy
6. Communication and sexuality
7. Sexual orientation
8. The effect of psychological and medical conditions on sexuality
9. Sexual Dysfunctions
10. Sexual Offenders
11. Sexual variations
12. Sex Therapy
13. Sexuality and relationships
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191743
About the Authors
Ami Rokach
Ami Rokach, Ph.D. A clinical psychologist, a member of the psychology dept. at York university in Toronto, and a researcher who has researched and published extensively on loneliness, intimate partner violence, sexuality and sexual abuse, bullying and victimization, the homeless, drug abuse, and criminality. Ami worked at the Ontario Correctional Inst. for 28 years with ‘garden variety’ criminals, sex offenders, and violent, abusive and dangerous criminals, all – or most – of whom experienced ACEs, and continue to inflict it on their children. Additionally, in his private practice, Ami treats people who have undergone ACE and traumatic upheavals in their childhood.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Psychologist, Psychology Department, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Karishma Patel
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
