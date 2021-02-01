COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Human Sexuality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191743

Human Sexuality

1st Edition

Function, Dysfunction, Paraphilias, and Relationships

Authors: Ami Rokach Karishma Patel
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 200
Description

Human sexuality touches us all, pun intended. We all either enjoy it, struggle with it, or may have been victims of it. Sexuality is not just about sex, but about human sexual function, the physiology of sex, the hormones involved and how they affect us, and the cultural norms related to it. Sexual function and dysfunction are closely tied to one’s self-esteem, self-respect, and to relationships with intimate partners. Human Sexuality: Function, Dysfunction, Paraphilias, and Relationships, explores the interplay of intimacy and sexuality; how it can enhance relationships, and how it can negatively affect them, or be affected by them. When individuals or partners encounter sexual problems or dysfunctions it can have a long lasting affect both biologically and psychologically. Dr. Rokach explores the causes and the reasons that these dysfunctions are maintained, and successful treatment methods. Chapters on sexual offenses and paraphilias and what treatment options are available to sexual offenders are also included. This book is the first book to place sexuality where it belongs, within the context of relationships demonstrating how sexuality relates to intimacy by both enhancing and negatively affecting it. 

Key Features

  • Explains psychological, biological and sociological theories of sexuality
  • Addresses sexual dysfunctions according to various models of sex therapy
  • Discusses the biological, developmental and sociological theories of sexual orientation
  • Explores the specific hormones in male and female sexual behavior

Readership

Social and clinical psychology researchers; mental health clinicians; graduate level psychology students

Table of Contents

  1. Religion, culture, and the evolution of sexuality
    2. Research in human sexuality
    3. Sexual Response
    4. Sexual Behaviors
    5. Love and intimacy
    6. Communication and sexuality
    7. Sexual orientation
    8. The effect of psychological and medical conditions on sexuality
    9. Sexual Dysfunctions
    10. Sexual Offenders
    11. Sexual variations
    12. Sex Therapy
    13. Sexuality and relationships

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128191743

About the Authors

Ami Rokach

Ami Rokach, Ph.D. A clinical psychologist, a member of the psychology dept. at York university in Toronto, and a researcher who has researched and published extensively on loneliness, intimate partner violence, sexuality and sexual abuse, bullying and victimization, the homeless, drug abuse, and criminality. Ami worked at the Ontario Correctional Inst. for 28 years with ‘garden variety’ criminals, sex offenders, and violent, abusive and dangerous criminals, all – or most – of whom experienced ACEs, and continue to inflict it on their children. Additionally, in his private practice, Ami treats people who have undergone ACE and traumatic upheavals in their childhood.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Psychologist, Psychology Department, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Karishma Patel

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

