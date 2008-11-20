Human Sexuality and its Problems - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443051616

Human Sexuality and its Problems

3rd Edition

Authors: John Bancroft
Paperback ISBN: 9780443051616
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th November 2008
Page Count: 540
Description

Prepared by one of the world’s leading authorities, Human Sexuality and its Problems remains the foremost comprehensive reference in the field. Now available in a larger format, this classic volume continues to address the neurophysiological, psychological and socio-cultural aspects of human sexuality and how they interact.

Fully updated throughout, the new edition places a greater emphasis on theory and its role in sex research and draws on the latest global research to review the clinical management of problematic sexuality providing clear, practical guidelines for clinical intervention.

Clearly written, this highly accessible volume now includes a new chapter on the role of theory, and separate chapters on sexual differentiation and gender identity development, transgender and gender non-conformity, and HIV, AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Human Sexuality and its Problems fills a gap in the literature for academics interested in human sexuality from an interdisciplinary perspective, as well as health professionals involved in the management of sexual problems.

Key Features

  • Long awaited new edition of the definitive reference text on human sexuality
  • Addresses the neurophysiological, psychological and socio-cultural aspects of human sexuality and how they interact
  • Examines the normal sexual experience and covers the various ways in which sex can be problematic, including dysfunctional, ‘out of control’, high risk and illegal sexual behaviour
  • Reviews the clinical management of problematic sexuality and provides clear, practical guidelines for clinical intervention
  • Presents a broad cross-disciplinary perspective of the subject area making the book suitable for all professionals involved in the field

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Models of human sexuality: the role of theory
    3. Sexual differentiation and the development of gender identity
    4. Sexual arousal and response - the psychosomatic circle
    5. Sexual development
    6. Heterosexuality
    7. Sexuality and ageing
    8. Homosexuality and bisexuality
    9. Sexual variations
    10. Transgender, gender non-conformity and transvestism
    11. The nature of problematic sexuality
    12. Helping people with sexual problems: assessment and treatment options
    13. Sexual aspects of medical practice
    14. HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections
    15. Sexual aspects of fertility, fertility control and infertility
    16. Sexual offences
    Index of references

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443051616

About the Author

John Bancroft

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Director and currently Senior Research Fellow, The Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction, Bloomington, IN, USA

