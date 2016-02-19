Human Settlements
1st Edition
National Reports: Summaries and Reference Guide
Description
Human Settlements is a collection of government reports presented at HABITAT: United Nations Conference on Human Settlements held in Vancouver, Canada from May 31 to June 11, 1976. The reports describe human settlement issues of greatest concern to each government and consider solutions that may be successful. These issues include the threatening growth of the world's population, the grain to feed them, and the safe water to restore their health, as well as work to end unemployment and the gaps in income. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an assessment of the policy framework within which nations approach human settlement decisions. Aspirations for the improvement of the quality of human life are discussed, along with objectives and goals to be attained through planning. The following chapters explore the experiences and promise of planning for human settlements in regional, metropolitan, and rural areas; the practical technological and policy problems in satisfying basic human requirements within settlements, with emphasis on shelter, infrastructure, and social services; the importance of land in human settlements; and the roles of public participation within the planning process for human settlements. The last chapter summarizes the possibilities and problems of solving human settlement problems through international cooperation and discusses various mechanisms which may be useful to the international community. This monograph will be a valuable resource for social scientists, social policymakers, human settlement planners, public officials, and citizens who are committed to the improvement of living conditions for all members of society.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Settlement Policies and Strategies
National Settlement Policies
Settlement Development Strategies
Critical Aspects of Settlements
Socio-economic Aspects
Demographic Aspects
Environmental Aspects
National Report Page References
2. Settlement Planning
Regional Planning
Metropolitan Planning
Rural Planning
Special Planning Approaches
New Towns
Special Groups
National Report Page References
3. Shelter, Infrastructure and Services
Shelter
Design and Construction
Slums and Squatter Settlements
Infrastructure
Energy
Transportation
Pollution Control
Water Supply
Waste Disposal
Social Services
Public Health
Education
Recreation and Tourism
National Report Page References
4. Land
Land Tenure and Control
Land Resource Management
National Report Page References
5. Public Participation
National Report Page References
6. Institutions and Management
National Report Page References
7. International Cooperation
National Report Page References
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 16th August 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138282