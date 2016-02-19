Human Settlements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212432, 9781483138282

Human Settlements

1st Edition

National Reports: Summaries and Reference Guide

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483138282
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th August 1976
Page Count: 136
Description

Human Settlements is a collection of government reports presented at HABITAT: United Nations Conference on Human Settlements held in Vancouver, Canada from May 31 to June 11, 1976. The reports describe human settlement issues of greatest concern to each government and consider solutions that may be successful. These issues include the threatening growth of the world's population, the grain to feed them, and the safe water to restore their health, as well as work to end unemployment and the gaps in income. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an assessment of the policy framework within which nations approach human settlement decisions. Aspirations for the improvement of the quality of human life are discussed, along with objectives and goals to be attained through planning. The following chapters explore the experiences and promise of planning for human settlements in regional, metropolitan, and rural areas; the practical technological and policy problems in satisfying basic human requirements within settlements, with emphasis on shelter, infrastructure, and social services; the importance of land in human settlements; and the roles of public participation within the planning process for human settlements. The last chapter summarizes the possibilities and problems of solving human settlement problems through international cooperation and discusses various mechanisms which may be useful to the international community. This monograph will be a valuable resource for social scientists, social policymakers, human settlement planners, public officials, and citizens who are committed to the improvement of living conditions for all members of society.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Settlement Policies and Strategies

National Settlement Policies

Settlement Development Strategies

Critical Aspects of Settlements

Socio-economic Aspects

Demographic Aspects

Environmental Aspects

National Report Page References

2. Settlement Planning

Regional Planning

Metropolitan Planning

Rural Planning

Special Planning Approaches

New Towns

Special Groups

National Report Page References

3. Shelter, Infrastructure and Services

Shelter

Design and Construction

Slums and Squatter Settlements

Infrastructure

Energy

Transportation

Pollution Control

Water Supply

Waste Disposal

Social Services

Public Health

Education

Recreation and Tourism

National Report Page References

4. Land

Land Tenure and Control

Land Resource Management

National Report Page References

5. Public Participation

National Report Page References

6. Institutions and Management

National Report Page References

7. International Cooperation

National Report Page References

Appendix

