Human Settlements and Energy deals with the impact of energy considerations on human settlements planning and development. The book addresses the energy use, consumed mostly by human settlements, and the ways to conserve energy in these habitats. The text reviews the demand for energy, the principal uses of energy, and as the Economic Commission for Europe sees it, the need for human settlements to disconnect from heavy dependence on fast disappearing hydrocarbon fuels. The text examines two options as solution: nuclear-generated electricity (which many regard as undesirable) or reduce the growth of energy use. The book also examines the statement made by the Ottawa Seminar that "reducing energy consumption is a more difficult problem than increasing energy production." The book explains that policies on energy reduction should be a considered a global co-operative effort, moral obligation, as well as policies reflecting lifestyle changes, capital allocation, energy consciousness in physical planning (building design, automotive efficiency), and improved energy conversion. This book is helpful for environmentalists, conservationists, policy makers in the field of energy generation, conservation, or conversion, nuclear physicists, geothermal engineers, and scientists in the field of energy development research.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

Part I

Introduction

Address on Behalf of Canada

Address

Part II

1. Energy Use and Energy Conservation in Human Settlements

The Present Demand for Energy in Human Settlements in the ECE Region and Anticipated Trends

The Principal Uses of Energy in Human Settlements

The Case for Conservation

How, not What

Uncertainty

The Interrelation of Energy Policies with Other Human Settlement Policies

The Individuality Problem

Action Despite Uncertainty

2. Energy Issues Related to Physical Planning

The Legacy of the Past

Centralized and Decentralized Energy Supplies, and the Choice of Fuel

The Basic Issues

New Energy Technologies

Heat Pumps

District Heating

Transportation

Communication as a Substitute for Transportation

The Location of New Energy Facilities

3. "Energy Conscious" Human Settlements Planning

Planning for Uncertainty

Mobility

Building Form

Heating Systems

Two Examples of Energy-Conscious Planning

4. National Policies and Strategies Concerning Energy Use and Energy Conservation in Buildings

The Need for Better Data and Adequate Models

The Problem of Individual Variation

The Distinction between Public and Individual Benefit

The Choice of Objectives in National Strategies

The Responsibility of the Public Sector

Examples of Evolving National Policies and Strategies

5. Improved Energy Budgets in New Buildings

Energy Used in the Construction Process

Technical Opportunities for Reducing Energy Budgets

Importance of the Design Phase in Building Construction

Component Standards or Performance Standards?

Other Barriers to Improved Energy Standards in New Buildings

6. Energy Conservation Measures for Existing Buildings

Social and Economic Considerations

The Types of Improvements

Establishing Priorities for Improvement

The Costs and Benefits of Retrofitting

Energy Economy through Improved Operation and Maintenance

Experience in Large-Scale Programs of Retrofitting

7. Perspectives for the Year 2000

Part III

Analytical Summary of the Seminar Discussions

I General Debate: Overall Policies and Strategies Relating to Energy Use in Human Settlements

II Impact of Energy Considerations on Community Planning and Development

III Impact of Energy Considerations on the Design, Construction, Improvement and Utilization of Buildings

Conclusions and Recommendations

I Overall Policies and Strategies Relating to Energy Use in Human Settlements

II Impact of Energy Considerations on Community Planning and Development

III Impact of Energy Considerations on the Design, Construction, Improvement and Utilization of Buildings

