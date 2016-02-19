Human Settlements and Energy
1st Edition
An Account of the ECE Seminar on the Impact of Energy Considerations on the Planning and Development of Human Settlements, Ottawa, Canada, 3 - 14 October 1977
Description
Human Settlements and Energy deals with the impact of energy considerations on human settlements planning and development. The book addresses the energy use, consumed mostly by human settlements, and the ways to conserve energy in these habitats. The text reviews the demand for energy, the principal uses of energy, and as the Economic Commission for Europe sees it, the need for human settlements to disconnect from heavy dependence on fast disappearing hydrocarbon fuels. The text examines two options as solution: nuclear-generated electricity (which many regard as undesirable) or reduce the growth of energy use. The book also examines the statement made by the Ottawa Seminar that "reducing energy consumption is a more difficult problem than increasing energy production." The book explains that policies on energy reduction should be a considered a global co-operative effort, moral obligation, as well as policies reflecting lifestyle changes, capital allocation, energy consciousness in physical planning (building design, automotive efficiency), and improved energy conversion. This book is helpful for environmentalists, conservationists, policy makers in the field of energy generation, conservation, or conversion, nuclear physicists, geothermal engineers, and scientists in the field of energy development research.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Part I
Introduction
Address on Behalf of Canada
Address
Part II
1. Energy Use and Energy Conservation in Human Settlements
The Present Demand for Energy in Human Settlements in the ECE Region and Anticipated Trends
The Principal Uses of Energy in Human Settlements
The Case for Conservation
How, not What
Uncertainty
The Interrelation of Energy Policies with Other Human Settlement Policies
The Individuality Problem
Action Despite Uncertainty
2. Energy Issues Related to Physical Planning
The Legacy of the Past
Centralized and Decentralized Energy Supplies, and the Choice of Fuel
The Basic Issues
New Energy Technologies
Heat Pumps
District Heating
Transportation
Communication as a Substitute for Transportation
The Location of New Energy Facilities
3. "Energy Conscious" Human Settlements Planning
Planning for Uncertainty
Mobility
Building Form
Heating Systems
Two Examples of Energy-Conscious Planning
4. National Policies and Strategies Concerning Energy Use and Energy Conservation in Buildings
The Need for Better Data and Adequate Models
The Problem of Individual Variation
The Distinction between Public and Individual Benefit
The Choice of Objectives in National Strategies
The Responsibility of the Public Sector
Examples of Evolving National Policies and Strategies
5. Improved Energy Budgets in New Buildings
Energy Used in the Construction Process
Technical Opportunities for Reducing Energy Budgets
Importance of the Design Phase in Building Construction
Component Standards or Performance Standards?
Other Barriers to Improved Energy Standards in New Buildings
6. Energy Conservation Measures for Existing Buildings
Social and Economic Considerations
The Types of Improvements
Establishing Priorities for Improvement
The Costs and Benefits of Retrofitting
Energy Economy through Improved Operation and Maintenance
Experience in Large-Scale Programs of Retrofitting
7. Perspectives for the Year 2000
Part III
Analytical Summary of the Seminar Discussions
I General Debate: Overall Policies and Strategies Relating to Energy Use in Human Settlements
II Impact of Energy Considerations on Community Planning and Development
III Impact of Energy Considerations on the Design, Construction, Improvement and Utilization of Buildings
Conclusions and Recommendations
I Overall Policies and Strategies Relating to Energy Use in Human Settlements
II Impact of Energy Considerations on Community Planning and Development
III Impact of Energy Considerations on the Design, Construction, Improvement and Utilization of Buildings
List of Documents
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188300