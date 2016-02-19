Human Rights Begin with Breakfast - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289267, 9781483136578

Human Rights Begin with Breakfast

1st Edition

Authors: John Madeley
eBook ISBN: 9781483136578
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 56
Description

In Human Rights Begin with Breakfast, the author John Madeley expands the idea of human rights and discusses several issues that can directly affect or go in conflict with the preservation of human rights. The first chapter reviews the concept of human rights, and the next two chapters discuss aid and commodities, respectively, and how they play a role in human rights. The fourth chapter tackles trade in manufactured goods. Chapter 5 discusses the capabilities of multinationals to further economic rights, while the next chapter covers science and technology in relation to human rights. Chapter 7 tackles armaments and economic rights, while Chapter 8 talks about national and personal lifestyle and economic rights. The last chapter discusses a comprehensive approach to remedy the predicaments of human rights. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the issues and progress of human rights.

Table of Contents


1 Human Rights Begin with Breakfast

2 Aid

3 Commodities

4 Trade in Manufactured Goods

5 Can Multinationals Further Economic Rights?

6 Science and Technology

7 Armaments and Economic Rights

8 National and Personal Lifestyle and Economic Rights

Appendix: Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States

Details

No. of pages:
56
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136578

About the Author

John Madeley

