Human Rights and Foreign Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080274058, 9781483153551

Human Rights and Foreign Policy

1st Edition

Authors: Evan Luard
eBook ISBN: 9781483153551
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 46
Description

Human Rights and Foreign Policy considers the issues, controversies, and efforts to safeguard human's civil and political rights.

This book is composed of five chapters and begins with an introduction to the role of foreign policies, which is remedying the injustices suffered by many in other countries living under tyrannical and inhumane governments. The next chapters discuss the importance of foreign policy constraints on human rights policy. The final chapters describe the distinction and criteria of human rights policy, which is to secure general recognition of the importance of human rights all over the world and to define precisely the rights that all governments should protect.

This book will be of value to historians, policy makers, researchers, and the general public who are interested in human rights.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Foreign Policy Constraints on Human-Rights Policy

3 How Important are these Constraints?

4 The Ends of Human-Rights Policy

5 The Means of Human-Rights Policy

Conclusions

No. of pages:
46
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153551

About the Author

Evan Luard

