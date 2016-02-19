Human Responses to Environmental Odors
1st Edition
Description
Human Responses to Environmental Odors presents some of the approaches to the study of the human olfactory response. This book contains 11 chapters that describe the complexity in human olfaction. This text deals first with the sensory and physicochemical aspects of odor. These topics are followed by discussions on the sampling, transport, dispersal, odor intensities and preferences, and psychophysical scaling. The discussion then shifts to the applications of some previously slighted fundamentals, such as vapor pressure phenomena and the chemical stability of odorants in the atmosphere. Other chapters are devoted to community odor problems and annoyance reactions, combustion odors, and laser Raman spectroscopy. These chapters include odor measurement and control. This book is of great value to flavor scientists, chemists, physiologists, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Psychophysical Scaling of Odor
Attributes of Odors
Scales of Measurement
Construction of a Psychophysical Scale
Comparison of Scaling Techniques
Form of the Psychophysical Function
Procedural Variables
Adaptation, Masking, and Mixtures
References
An Evaluation of Community Problems Caused by Industrial Odors
Introduction
Attitude Surveys
Sensory Techniques
National Survey of the Odor Problem
Social and Economic Impact of Odors
Chemical and Instrumental Methods
References
Lasar Raman Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Vibrational Spectroscopy
ΙII. Raman Instrumentation
IV. Applications of Raman Spectroscopy to Chemical Problems
V. Special Topics
VI. Epilogue
References
Method and Theory in the Study of Odor Preferences
Theories about Odor Preference
Studies of Children’s Judgments of Odors
The Origin of Odor Preferences
Familiarity and Odor Preference
The Study of Odor Associations
Summary and Conclusions
References
Sensory Evaluation of Odor Intensity at the Source and in the Ambient Air
I. Introduction
II. Equipment
III. Methods for Sensory Source Strength Analysis
IV. Sensory Evaluation of Odorous Air Pollutants in the Ambient Air
References
Transport and Dispersal of Odors
I. General Characteristics of Dispersion in the Atmosphere
II. The Specific Odor Dispersion Problem
III. A Field Study to Check the Theoretical Odor Dispersion Model
IV. Conclusions and Recommendations
Appendix: Determination of the Parameters σyr, σzr, and σzc
List of Symbols
References
Vapor Pressures and Raoult’s Law Deviations in Relation to Odor Enhancement and Suppression
I. Introduction
II. Vapor Pressures in Odorant Mixtures
III. Evaporation of Odorant Solutions
V. General Conclusions
References
Combustion Odors—A Case Study
Introduction
The Dose
The Response
Summary
References
Sampling in Airborne Odorant Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Types and Methods of Sampling
III. Reproducibility and Accuracy in Quantitative Vapor Sampling
IV. Necessity for Organoleptic Tests in Practical Odorant Studies
V. Vapor Dilution Methods for Determinations of the Efficiency of Procedures for Odorant Cumulation
References
Annoyance Reactions to Environmental Odors
Reactions Studied in Different Odor Surveys
Variations in Reactions in a Population That Are Not Caused by Variations in Exposure
Results of Some Investigations of Annoyance Reactions Caused by Offensive Smells
Conclusions
References
The Stability of Emitted Odorous Compounds in the Atmosphere
Introduction
Reactions of Importance for the Air Chemistry of Hydrogen Sulfide and Organic Sulfur Compounds
Conclusions from Observations at Atmospheric Conditions
Removal of Hydrogen Sulfide and Organic Sulfur Compounds from the Gas Phase by Adsorption
Discussion
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154345