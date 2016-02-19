Human Resource Issues in International Tourism
1st Edition
Description
Human Resource Issues in International Tourism tackles human resource related concerns in international tourism. The book is comprised of 17 chapters that are organized into three parts. Part One covers the generic human resource concerns in international tourism. Part Two presents several case studies from different countries. The last part presents a case and conceptual framework to assist the development and implementation of national human resource policies for tourism. The text will be of great interest to readers who want an insight into the human resource aspects of international tourism.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part One Human Resources in Tourism - Macro Perspectives
1 Human Resources in Tourism: An Introduction
2 Human Resource Planning and Development: A Focus on Service Excellence
3 Human Resource Planning and Development: Micro and Macro Models for Effective Growth in Tourism
4 Labor Markets and Vocational Education
5 Collecting and Using Information about Human Resources in Tourism - The Direct Survey Method
6 Input-Output Analysis and Employment Multipliers
Part Two Case Studies
7 Australia
8 Bali
9 Belgium
10 Canada
11 The Caribbean
12 HongKong
13 India
14 Kenya
15 Republic of Ireland
16 United Kingdom
Part Three Conclusion
17 Creating an Integrated Human Resource Environment for Tourism
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 26th March 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103624
About the Editor
Tom Baum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of International Hospitality Management, The Scottish Hotel School, University of Strathclyde.