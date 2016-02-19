Human Resource Issues in International Tourism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750600910, 9781483103624

Human Resource Issues in International Tourism

1st Edition

Editors: Tom Baum
eBook ISBN: 9781483103624
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th March 1993
Page Count: 272
Description

Human Resource Issues in International Tourism tackles human resource related concerns in international tourism. The book is comprised of 17 chapters that are organized into three parts. Part One covers the generic human resource concerns in international tourism. Part Two presents several case studies from different countries. The last part presents a case and conceptual framework to assist the development and implementation of national human resource policies for tourism. The text will be of great interest to readers who want an insight into the human resource aspects of international tourism.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part One Human Resources in Tourism - Macro Perspectives

1 Human Resources in Tourism: An Introduction

2 Human Resource Planning and Development: A Focus on Service Excellence

3 Human Resource Planning and Development: Micro and Macro Models for Effective Growth in Tourism

4 Labor Markets and Vocational Education

5 Collecting and Using Information about Human Resources in Tourism - The Direct Survey Method

6 Input-Output Analysis and Employment Multipliers

Part Two Case Studies

7 Australia

8 Bali

9 Belgium

10 Canada

11 The Caribbean

12 HongKong

13 India

14 Kenya

15 Republic of Ireland

16 United Kingdom

Part Three Conclusion

17 Creating an Integrated Human Resource Environment for Tourism

Index

About the Editor

Tom Baum

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of International Hospitality Management, The Scottish Hotel School, University of Strathclyde.

