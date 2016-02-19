Human Resource Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695965, 9781845696115

Human Resource Development

1st Edition

For the Food Industries

Authors: WA Gould
eBook ISBN: 9781845696115
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695965
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 1994
Page Count: 208
Description

This title covers a full range of dealing with people, beginning with the changes in the food industry that necessitate treating Human Resources in a scientific manner, to highlights of labor laws and regulations. The author draws on his 39 years of experience as a University Professor, as well as 40 plus years as an Association Manager. While this book is written expressly with food processing and related firms in mind, the tenets espoused in the book may be applicable to all industries.

Readership

Food processing and related firms

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696115
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695965

About the Author

WA Gould

Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.

