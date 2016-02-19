Human Resource Development
1st Edition
For the Food Industries
This title covers a full range of dealing with people, beginning with the changes in the food industry that necessitate treating Human Resources in a scientific manner, to highlights of labor laws and regulations. The author draws on his 39 years of experience as a University Professor, as well as 40 plus years as an Association Manager. While this book is written expressly with food processing and related firms in mind, the tenets espoused in the book may be applicable to all industries.
Food processing and related firms
- 208
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 1994
- 1st May 1994
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781845696115
- 9781845695965
WA Gould
Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.