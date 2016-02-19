Human Reproductive Biology focuses on the processes, concerns, and trends in human reproduction. Divided into four parts with 19 chapters, the book starts by tracing the history of human reproduction biology and the questions and choices involved. The first part focuses on the male and female reproductive systems. The text notes the different organs involved in reproduction, including the penis, scrotum, vagina, oviducts, and mammary glands. The book discusses sexual development and differentiation, particularly noting the variance of sex ducts and glands, external genitalia, and disorders of sexual development and determination. The text also looks at puberty. Concerns include gonadal changes from birth to puberty; mechanisms that influence puberty; and puberty and psychosocial adjustment. The second part deals with menstrual cycle, fertilization, pregnancy, labor, and birth. Some of the concerns include length of menstrual cycle; absence of menstruation; transport of sperm and ovum in the oviduct; and semen release. The text also highlights labor and birthing processes as well as the relationship of neonates and parents. The third part looks at the medical aspects of human reproduction, infertility, and sexually transmitted diseases. Concerns include contraception, abortion, herpes genitalis, and vaginitis. The text folds with discussions on human sexual behavior, population growth, and family planning. Concerns include sexual dysfunction; the effects of overpopulation; and population control. The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in human reproduction.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction to Human Reproduction

Introduction 1

The Evolutionary History of Human Reproductive Biology

Current Choices and Questions Concerning Human

Reproduction

Part 1 The Female and Male Reproductive Systems

2 The Brain and Pituitary Gland

Introduction

The Endocrine System

The Science of Endocrinology

The Hypothalamo-Neurohypophysial Connection

The Adenohypophysis

The Hypothalamo-Adenohypophysical Connection

Other Brain Areas and Gonadotropin Secretion

Feedback Control of Gonadotropin Secretion

3 The Female Reproductive System

Introduction

The Ovaries

The Oviducts

The Uterus

The Vagina

The Female External Genitalia

The Mammary Glands

4 The Male Reproductive System

Introduction

The Testes

The Male Sex Accessory Ducts and Glands

The Penis

The Scrotum

5 Sexual Differentiation and Development

Introduction

Chromosomal Sex

The Sexually Indifferent Stage

Gonadal Sex Determination

Differentiation of the Sex Accessory Ducts and Glands

Differentiation of the External Genitalia

Sexual Differences in Brain Development

Summary of Sexual Determination and Development

Disorders of Sexual Determination and Development

6 Puberty

Puberty and Its Timing

Gonadal Changes from Birth to Puberty

Hormone Levels from Birth to Puberty

What Mechanisms Cause Puberty?

Environmental Factors and Puberty

Inheritance and Age of Puberty

Puberty and Psychosocial Adjustment

Part 2 Procreation

7 The Menstrual Cycle

Introduction

Reproductive Cycles in Other Mammals

Major Events in the Menstrual Cycle

The Menstrual Cycle in Detail

Variations in Length of Menstrual Cycle Phases

Methods for Detecting Ovulation

The Premenstrual Syndrome

Menstrual Difficulties

Absence of Menstruation

Menstrual Taboos

Menopause

8 Gamete Transport and Fertilization

Introduction

Semen Release

Contents of Seminal Plasma

Sperm Number and Structure

Sperm Transport and Maturation in the Female Reproductive

Tract

Transport of the Sperm and Ovum in the Oviduct

Sperm Capacitation and Activation

The Process of Fertilization

Prevention of Polyspermy

Chemical Inhibition of Fertilization

Sex Ratios

Sex Preselection

Multiple Embryos

Parthenogenesis

Cloning

9 Pregnancy

Introduction

Signs of Pregnancy

Pregnancy Tests

What to Do if You are Pregnant

The Process of Pregnancy

Fetal Disorders

Fetal Scanning

The Pregnant Woman

Chances for a Successful Pregnancy

10 Labor and Birth

Introduction

Time of Birth

Hormones and Birth

Induced Labor

Preparation for Labor

The Birth Process

Premature Births

Multiple Births

Difficult Fetal Positions

Handling Difficult Births

Use of Medications during Labor

Natural Birthing Methods

11 The Neonate and the New Parents

Introduction

Adaptations of the Newborn

What a Newborn Looks Like

Disorders of the Newborn

Condition of the New Mother

Breast-Feeding

12 Human Genetics

Introduction

Genes and Cellular Processes

Autosomal Genetic Inheritance

Sex-Linked Inheritance

Chromosomal Aberrations

Detection of Inherited Disorders

Manipulation of Human Genes

Part 3 Medical Aspects of Human Reproduction

13 Contraception

Introduction

Contraceptive Methods

The Psychology of Contraceptive Avoidance

Choosing a Contraceptive

14 Induced Abortion

Introduction

History of Induced Abortion

Induced Abortion in the United States

Why Women Have Abortions

The Abortion Controversy

Second Trimester Induced Abortions

Third Trimester Induced Abortions

Fertility after an Abortion

15 Infertility

Introduction

Seeking Medical Help for Infertility

Female Infertility

Male Infertility

Gamete Storage and Artificial Insemination

Test-Tube Babies

Embryo Transfer

Gamete or Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer

Surrogate Pregnancies

Adoption

16 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Introduction

Gonorrhea

Syphilis

Herpes Genitalis

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Chlamydia and Other Forms of Nonspecific Urethritis

Genital Warts

Chancroid

Lymphogranuloma Venereum

Granuloma Inguinale

Vaginitis

Molluscum Contagiosum

Viral Hepatitis B

Prediculosis Pubis

Scabies

Some General Aspects of Veneral Disease Infections

Psychological Aspects of Sexually Transmitted Disease

Preventing Sexually Transmitted Disease

Part 4 Human Sexual Behavior

17 The Human Sexual Response

Introduction

Sexual Arousal

The Sexual Response Cycle

Coitus

Hormones and Sexual Behavior

Pheromones and Human Sexual Behavior

Sexual Dysfunction

18 Patterns of Human Sexual Behavior

Introduction

Sex Roles

Sex and the Human Life Cycle

Variations in Human Sexual Behavior

19 Human Population Growth and Family Planning

Introduction

The Biology of Population Growth

Human Population Growth

Effects of Overpopulation

Pollution and Environmental Illness

Will Science and Technology Save Us?

Family Planning and Population Control

Glossary

Illustration Credits

Index

