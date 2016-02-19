Human Reproductive Biology
1st Edition
Description
Human Reproductive Biology focuses on the processes, concerns, and trends in human reproduction. Divided into four parts with 19 chapters, the book starts by tracing the history of human reproduction biology and the questions and choices involved. The first part focuses on the male and female reproductive systems. The text notes the different organs involved in reproduction, including the penis, scrotum, vagina, oviducts, and mammary glands. The book discusses sexual development and differentiation, particularly noting the variance of sex ducts and glands, external genitalia, and disorders of sexual development and determination. The text also looks at puberty. Concerns include gonadal changes from birth to puberty; mechanisms that influence puberty; and puberty and psychosocial adjustment. The second part deals with menstrual cycle, fertilization, pregnancy, labor, and birth. Some of the concerns include length of menstrual cycle; absence of menstruation; transport of sperm and ovum in the oviduct; and semen release. The text also highlights labor and birthing processes as well as the relationship of neonates and parents. The third part looks at the medical aspects of human reproduction, infertility, and sexually transmitted diseases. Concerns include contraception, abortion, herpes genitalis, and vaginitis. The text folds with discussions on human sexual behavior, population growth, and family planning. Concerns include sexual dysfunction; the effects of overpopulation; and population control. The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in human reproduction.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to Human Reproduction
Introduction 1
The Evolutionary History of Human Reproductive Biology
Current Choices and Questions Concerning Human
Reproduction
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
Part 1 The Female and Male Reproductive Systems
2 The Brain and Pituitary Gland
Introduction
The Endocrine System
The Science of Endocrinology
The Hypothalamo-Neurohypophysial Connection
The Adenohypophysis
The Hypothalamo-Adenohypophysical Connection
Other Brain Areas and Gonadotropin Secretion
Feedback Control of Gonadotropin Secretion
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
3 The Female Reproductive System
Introduction
The Ovaries
The Oviducts
The Uterus
The Vagina
The Female External Genitalia
The Mammary Glands
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
4 The Male Reproductive System
Introduction
The Testes
The Male Sex Accessory Ducts and Glands
The Penis
The Scrotum
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
5 Sexual Differentiation and Development
Introduction
Chromosomal Sex
The Sexually Indifferent Stage
Gonadal Sex Determination
Differentiation of the Sex Accessory Ducts and Glands
Differentiation of the External Genitalia
Sexual Differences in Brain Development
Summary of Sexual Determination and Development
Disorders of Sexual Determination and Development
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
6 Puberty
Puberty and Its Timing
Gonadal Changes from Birth to Puberty
Hormone Levels from Birth to Puberty
What Mechanisms Cause Puberty?
Environmental Factors and Puberty
Inheritance and Age of Puberty
Puberty and Psychosocial Adjustment
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
Part 2 Procreation
7 The Menstrual Cycle
Introduction
Reproductive Cycles in Other Mammals
Major Events in the Menstrual Cycle
The Menstrual Cycle in Detail
Variations in Length of Menstrual Cycle Phases
Methods for Detecting Ovulation
The Premenstrual Syndrome
Menstrual Difficulties
Absence of Menstruation
Menstrual Taboos
Menopause
Chapter Summary
8 Gamete Transport and Fertilization
Further Reading
Introduction
Semen Release
Contents of Seminal Plasma
Sperm Number and Structure
Sperm Transport and Maturation in the Female Reproductive
Tract
Transport of the Sperm and Ovum in the Oviduct
Sperm Capacitation and Activation
The Process of Fertilization
Prevention of Polyspermy
Chemical Inhibition of Fertilization
Sex Ratios
Sex Preselection
Multiple Embryos
Parthenogenesis
Cloning
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
9 Pregnancy
Introduction
Signs of Pregnancy
Pregnancy Tests
What to Do if You are Pregnant
The Process of Pregnancy
Fetal Disorders
Fetal Scanning
The Pregnant Woman
Chances for a Successful Pregnancy
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
10 Labor and Birth
Introduction
Time of Birth
Hormones and Birth
Induced Labor
Preparation for Labor
The Birth Process
Premature Births
Multiple Births
Difficult Fetal Positions
Handling Difficult Births
Use of Medications during Labor
Natural Birthing Methods
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
11 The Neonate and the New Parents
Introduction
Adaptations of the Newborn
What a Newborn Looks Like
Disorders of the Newborn
Condition of the New Mother
Breast-Feeding
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
12 Human Genetics
Introduction
Genes and Cellular Processes
Autosomal Genetic Inheritance
Sex-Linked Inheritance
Chromosomal Aberrations
Detection of Inherited Disorders
Manipulation of Human Genes
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
Part 3 Medical Aspects of Human Reproduction
13 Contraception
Introduction
Contraceptive Methods
The Psychology of Contraceptive Avoidance
Choosing a Contraceptive
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
14 Induced Abortion
Introduction
History of Induced Abortion
Induced Abortion in the United States
Why Women Have Abortions
The Abortion Controversy
Second Trimester Induced Abortions
Third Trimester Induced Abortions
Fertility after an Abortion
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
15 Infertility
Introduction
Seeking Medical Help for Infertility
Female Infertility
Male Infertility
Gamete Storage and Artificial Insemination
Test-Tube Babies
Embryo Transfer
Gamete or Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer
Surrogate Pregnancies
Adoption
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
16 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Introduction
Gonorrhea
Syphilis
Herpes Genitalis
Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Chlamydia and Other Forms of Nonspecific Urethritis
Genital Warts
Chancroid
Lymphogranuloma Venereum
Granuloma Inguinale
Vaginitis
Molluscum Contagiosum
Viral Hepatitis B
Prediculosis Pubis
Scabies
Some General Aspects of Veneral Disease Infections
Psychological Aspects of Sexually Transmitted Disease
Preventing Sexually Transmitted Disease
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
Part 4 Human Sexual Behavior
17 The Human Sexual Response
Introduction
Sexual Arousal
The Sexual Response Cycle
Coitus
Hormones and Sexual Behavior
Pheromones and Human Sexual Behavior
Sexual Dysfunction
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
18 Patterns of Human Sexual Behavior
Introduction
Sex Roles
Sex and the Human Life Cycle
Variations in Human Sexual Behavior
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
19 Human Population Growth and Family Planning
Introduction
The Biology of Population Growth
Human Population Growth
Effects of Overpopulation
Pollution and Environmental Illness
Will Science and Technology Save Us?
Family Planning and Population Control
Chapter Summary
Further Reading
Glossary
Illustration Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144810