Human Reproductive Biology
3rd Edition
Description
This acclaimed text has been fully revised and updated, now incorporating issues including aging of the reproductive system, and updates on the chapters on conception and Gamete Transport and Fertilization, and Pregnancy.
Human Reproductive Biology, Third Edition emphasizes the biological and biomedical aspects of human reproduction, explains advances in reproductive science and discusses the choices and concerns of today. Generously illustrated in full color, the text provides current information about human reproductive anatomy and physiology.
The ideal book for courses on human reproductive biology - includes chapter introductions, sidebars on related topics of interest, chapter summaries and suggestions for further reading.
Key Features
- All material competely updated with the latest research results, methods, and topics now organized to facilitate logical presentation of topics
- New chapters on Reproductive Senescence, Conception: Gamete Transport, Fertilization, Pregnancy: Maternal Aspects and Pregnancy: Fetal Development
- Full color illustrations
Readership
Reproductive biologists, endocrinologists, developmental biologists, and those interested in the reproductive biology of humans. Can also be used as a text for undergraduate students in endocrinology, reproductive biology, and developmental biology.
Table of Contents
Part I: The Adult Female and Male Reproductive Systems Chapter 1: The Brain and Pituitary Gland Chapter 2: The Female Reproductive System Chapter 3: The Menstrual Cycle Chapter 4: The Male Reproductive System Part II: Sex Differentiation and Development Chapter 5: Sexual Differentiation Chapter 6: Puberty Chapter 7: Reproductive Aging Part III: Procreation Chapter 8: The Human Sexual Response Chapter 9: Gamete Transport and Fertilization Chapter 10: Pregnancy Chapter 11: Labor and Birth Chapter 12: The Neonate and the New Parents Part IV: Fertility and Its Control Chapter 13: Human Population Growth and Family Planning Chapter 14: Contraception Chapter 15: Induced Abortion Chapter 16: Infertility Part V: Special Topics in Human Reproductive Biology Chapter 17: Brain Sex Chapter 18: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 15th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884650
About the Author
Richard Jones
Richard E. Jones has published more than 100 research papers in his field and has received the NIH Research Career Development Award for his research efforts in the study of reproductive biology and endocrinology. In 1990 he received the Student Organization for Alumni Relations Teaching Recognition Award for his teaching of an annual undergraduate course, Human Reproductive Biology, and a course on human anatomy. Dr. Jones obtained his B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is now Professor Emeritus of Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where his research interests include reproductive biology as well as reproductive endocrinology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology Emeritus, University of Colorado, Boulder, USA
Kristin H Lopez
Kristin H. Lopez teaches human reproductive biology through the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado-Boulder. With a background in comparative reproduction and endocrinology, she is an editor of the fi ve-volume work Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates (Academic Press, 2011). Her ongoing work with Colorado Diversity Initiative promotes increased access to higher education of underrepresented students in STEM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This is a useful addition to the field of reproductive biology. Since the publication of the previous edition, numerous advances have been made in the study of human reproduction. The authors have updated and revised their book with the goal of providing the latest available findings. They have done a superb job of creating a readable, aesthetically appealing textbook that provides a comprehensive overview of human reproductive biology." - DOODY'S, 5 Stars! "Elegantly written, profusely illustrated, and comprehensively revised to keep pace with rapidly moving research frontiers, the new edition of Jones and Lopez's Human Reproductive Biology is the text of choice for any college-level course in human reproduction. New material has been skillfully integrated into what was already a successful book. New illustrations and well-designed boxes and side-panels enliven the text while updated references guide students into the primary literature. This new edition easily laps the competition." - Peter T. Ellison, Harvard University "This text is a comprehensive treatment of a highly significant area of science that will be greatly appreciated by reproductive biologists and anyone else with an interest in human reproductive biology. The text provides an entree into virtually every aspect of human reproductive biology, from classical paradigms to contemporary ideas and approaches. The presentation is clear and the illustrations useful. This is an excellent effort by only two authors." - Paul M. Wassarman, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York "This is clearly the best text on Reproduction available. Jones and Lopez have carefully analyzed and integrated and years of classical work on reproductive biology and transformed it into a very readable book on human reproduction. Although I have been teaching a course on human reproduction for the last sixteen years, and I have reviewed 3 different texts on this subject, I learned something new the first time I perused the new edition of Jones and Lopez." - Cliff Jones, School of Medicine, University of South Dakota “This is the most comprehensive text on human reproduction I’ve read. It covers not only the basic biology of reproduction but also perspectives from evolution and across cultures, as well as practical information that will be useful to all readers, whether students, teachers, or researchers. It’s certainly the best textbook for anthropology and evolution courses dealing with reproduction.” - Wendy Trevathan, New Mexico State University