Human Reproductive and Prenatal Genetics
1st Edition
Description
Human Reproductive and Prenatal Genetics presents the latest material from a detailed molecular, cellular and translational perspective. Considering its timeliness and potential international impact, this all-inclusive and authoritative work is ideal for researchers, students, and clinicians worldwide. Currently, there are no comprehensive books covering the field of human reproductive and prenatal genetics. As such, this book aims to be among the largest and most useful references available.
Key Features
- Features chapter contributions from leading international scientists and clinicians
- Provides in-depth coverage of key topics in human reproductive and prenatal genetics, including genetic controls, fertilization and implantation, in vitro culture of the human embryo for the study of post-implantation development, and more
- Identifies how researchers and clinicians can implement the latest genetic, epigenetic, and –omics based approaches
Readership
Active researchers, basic and translational scientists, clinicians, and students in the areas of human genetics, genomics, reproductive medicine, gynecology, obstetrics, andrology, embryology, endocrinology, bioinformatics, prenatal testing, and genetic testing; genetic counselors; bioethicists; fertility specialists
Table of Contents
Part I. Reproductive Tract Development and Gametogenesis
1. Developmental Genetics of the Male Reproductive System
2. Genetics and genomics of early gonad development
3. Genetics of Meiotic Chromosome Dynamics and Fertility
4. Effects of Aging on Sperm Chromatin
5. In Vitro Spermatogenesis from Pluripotent Stem Cells
6. Developmental Genetics of the Female Reproductive Tract
7. The Molecular Genetics of Oogenesis
8. Epigenetic Control of Oocyte Development
9. RNA Binding Protein Networks and Translational Regulation in Oocytes
10. Translational Regulation of Gene Expression during Oogenesis and Pre-implantation Embryo Development
11. MicroRNAs in Gametes and Preimplantation Embryos: Clinical Implications
Part II. Embryo Implantation, Placenta Development and Pregnancy
12. Transcriptomics of the Human Endometrium and Embryo Implantation
13. Epigenetic Modifications in the Human Placenta
14. microRNAs in pregnancy: implications for basic research and clinical management
15. Genetics and Genomics of Preterm Birth
16. The Intergenerational Effects on Fetal Programming
Part III. Infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology
17. Genetic Testing in Male Infertility
18. Genetics and Genomics of Endometriosis
19. Genetics and Genomics of Primary Ovarian Insufficiency
20. Genetics of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
21. Genetics and Genomics of Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
22. Human Genetics and Assisted Reproduction in Endometriosis
23. Uterine Transplantation
Part IV. Preimplantation/Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis and Screening
24. Epidemiology and Genetics of Human Aneuploidy
25. Next Generation Sequencing for Gene Panels and Clinical Exomes
26. Chromosomal Microarrays and Exome Sequencing for Diagnosis of Fetal Abnormalities
27. Noninvasive Prenatal Testing for Genetic Diseases
28. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Cell-Free DNA: Technology, Biology, Clinical Utility and Limitations
29. Prenatal diagnosis and treatment of genetic steroid disorders
30. Application of Gene-Editing Technologies in Embryos and Their Potential for Gene Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 709
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135716
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135709
About the Editor
Peter Leung
Dr. Leung is a Professor at the University of British Columbia’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and former Associate Dean in the Faculty of Medicine at UBC. Dr. Leung received his PhD from Western University. After post-doctoral training at the University of California at Los Angeles and the Laval University, he joined the University of British Columbia in 1982 as a faculty member. Dr. Leung has received a number of prestigious awards, including a Scholar Award and a Scientist Award from the Medical Research Council of Canada, a Distinguished Scholar Award from the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research and a Senior Scientist Award from the BC Children Hospital Research Institute. Dr. Leung has served on many national and international organizations, including as President of the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society, Director of the Society for the Study of Reproduction, Director of the Ovarian Workshops in the USA, temporary advisor to the World Health Organization, Fellow of the Canadian Academy for Health Sciences, and Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. Dr. Leung’s research focuses on hormonal determinants of women’s reproductive health. His publication record to date includes 400 papers, 350 abstracts, 22 book chapters and 7 monographs. Since his appointment at UBC, Dr. Leung has served as the research supervisor for more than 100 graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and visiting scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of British Columbia, Canada
Jie Qiao
Dr. Jie Qiao is the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, the Incumbent Director of the North Third Hospital Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Chinese Medical Association branch chairman for Reproductive Medicine, and the Beijing Medical Association branch chairman for Reproductive Medicine. She has been engaged in reproductive health-related clinical and basic research throughout her career, including as a visiting scholar at the University of Hong Kong and as a post-doctoral researcher at Stanford University. Her research has focused on gametes fertilization, infertility and embryo implantation mechanisms, and polycystic ovary syndrome pathogenesis among other topics. Dr. Jie Qiao has published more than 250 paper publications in peer reviewed journals on topics related to reproductive health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Reproductive Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Beijing University Third Hospital, Haidian District, Beijing, China