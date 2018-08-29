Human Reproductive and Prenatal Genetics

Part I. Reproductive Tract Development and Gametogenesis

1. Developmental Genetics of the Male Reproductive System

2. Genetics and genomics of early gonad development

3. Genetics of Meiotic Chromosome Dynamics and Fertility

4. Effects of Aging on Sperm Chromatin

5. In Vitro Spermatogenesis from Pluripotent Stem Cells

6. Developmental Genetics of the Female Reproductive Tract

7. The Molecular Genetics of Oogenesis

8. Epigenetic Control of Oocyte Development

9. RNA Binding Protein Networks and Translational Regulation in Oocytes

10. Translational Regulation of Gene Expression during Oogenesis and Pre-implantation Embryo Development

11. MicroRNAs in Gametes and Preimplantation Embryos: Clinical Implications

Part II. Embryo Implantation, Placenta Development and Pregnancy

12. Transcriptomics of the Human Endometrium and Embryo Implantation

13. Epigenetic Modifications in the Human Placenta

14. microRNAs in pregnancy: implications for basic research and clinical management

15. Genetics and Genomics of Preterm Birth

16. The Intergenerational Effects on Fetal Programming

Part III. Infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology

17. Genetic Testing in Male Infertility

18. Genetics and Genomics of Endometriosis

19. Genetics and Genomics of Primary Ovarian Insufficiency

20. Genetics of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

21. Genetics and Genomics of Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

22. Human Genetics and Assisted Reproduction in Endometriosis

23. Uterine Transplantation

Part IV. Preimplantation/Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis and Screening

24. Epidemiology and Genetics of Human Aneuploidy

25. Next Generation Sequencing for Gene Panels and Clinical Exomes

26. Chromosomal Microarrays and Exome Sequencing for Diagnosis of Fetal Abnormalities

27. Noninvasive Prenatal Testing for Genetic Diseases

28. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing by Cell-Free DNA: Technology, Biology, Clinical Utility and Limitations

29. Prenatal diagnosis and treatment of genetic steroid disorders

30. Application of Gene-Editing Technologies in Embryos and Their Potential for Gene Therapy