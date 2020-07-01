Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Organoid Models, Volume 159
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Pluripotent stem cell derived gastric organoids
Yana Zavros
2. Pluripotent stem cell derived esophageal organoids
James Wells
3. Pluripotent stem cell derived small intestinal organoids
David R. Hill
4. Pluripotent stem cell derived colonic organoids
Jorge Munera
5. Pluripotent stem cell intestinal organoids with an Enteric Nervous System
Maxime Mahe
6. Pluripotent stem cell derived airway organoids
Finn Hawkins
7. Pluripotent stem cell derived alveolar organoids
Shimpei Gotoh
8. Pluripotent stem cell derived liver bud organoids
Takanori Takebe
9. Pluripotent stem cell derived thyroid organoids
Sabine Costagliola
10. Pluripotent stem cell derived renal organoids
Jennifer Harder
11. Pluripotent stem cell derived cerebral organoids
Gray Camp
12. Generating ventral spinal organoids from human induced pluripotent stem cells
Shi Yan Ng
13. Pluripotent stem cell derived retinal organoids
Jason Meyer
14. Pluripotent stem cell derived inner ear organoids
Eri Hashino
15. Pluripotent stem cell derived skin
Karl R. Koehler
16. Pluripotent stem cell derived cholangiocytes and cholangiocyte Organoids
Anne Dubart-Kupperschmitt
Description
Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Organoid Models, Volume 159 highlights recent and emerging advances that describe organoid differentiation protocols for the different organ systems that implement organoids as tools to understand complexity and maturation, high content drug screening, disease modeling, development and evolution. Specific chapters in this new release include Pluripotent stem cell derived gastric organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived esophageal organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived small intestinal organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived colonic organoids, Pluripotent stem cell intestinal organoids with an Enteric Nervous System, Pluripotent stem cell derived airway organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived alveolar organoids, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the first comprehensive collection of pluripotent stem cell derived organoid protocols
- Includes cutting-edge methods
- Presents methods that generate organoids from many organ systems
Readership
Scientists with expertise in pluripotent stem cell culture that wish to implement advanced organoid methods, and for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows that want to gain experience with organoid models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215319
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
J. Spence
Jason R. Spence, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan Medical School. He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, as an undergraduate. He attended graduate school at Miami University (Ohio) where his research focused on understanding mechanisms that drive regeneration and tissue repair in unique model organisms that maintain regenerative ability throughout life, including Notophthalmus viridescens (Eastern Newt), Ambystoma mexicanum (Axolotl) and the chick. He performed postdoctoral research Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he turned his focus to understanding mechanisms that regulate embryonic development of endoderm-derived tissue (pancreas, liver, intestine) and utilized human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) to understand human differentiation and development. During this time, he pioneered methods to differentiate 3-dimensional intestinal organoids from human pluripotent stem cells. In 2011, Dr. Spence joined the faculty of the University of Michigan Medical School. The focus of the Spence lab include using 3-dimensional organoid human models to study human development and disease, with research focused on understanding intestinal, lung and esophageal development, homeostasis and disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Michigan Medical School
