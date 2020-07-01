COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Organoid Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128215319

Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Organoid Models, Volume 159

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. Spence
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128215319
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. Pluripotent stem cell derived gastric organoids
Yana Zavros
2. Pluripotent stem cell derived esophageal organoids
James Wells
3. Pluripotent stem cell derived small intestinal organoids
David R. Hill
4. Pluripotent stem cell derived colonic organoids
Jorge Munera
5. Pluripotent stem cell intestinal organoids with an Enteric Nervous System
Maxime Mahe
6. Pluripotent stem cell derived airway organoids
Finn Hawkins
7. Pluripotent stem cell derived alveolar organoids
Shimpei Gotoh
8. Pluripotent stem cell derived liver bud organoids
Takanori Takebe
9. Pluripotent stem cell derived thyroid organoids
Sabine Costagliola
10. Pluripotent stem cell derived renal organoids
Jennifer Harder
11. Pluripotent stem cell derived cerebral organoids
Gray Camp
12. Generating ventral spinal organoids from human induced pluripotent stem cells
Shi Yan Ng
13. Pluripotent stem cell derived retinal organoids
Jason Meyer
14. Pluripotent stem cell derived inner ear organoids
Eri Hashino
15. Pluripotent stem cell derived skin
Karl R. Koehler
16. Pluripotent stem cell derived cholangiocytes and cholangiocyte Organoids
Anne Dubart-Kupperschmitt

Description

Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Organoid Models, Volume 159 highlights recent and emerging advances that describe organoid differentiation protocols for the different organ systems that implement organoids as tools to understand complexity and maturation, high content drug screening, disease modeling, development and evolution. Specific chapters in this new release include Pluripotent stem cell derived gastric organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived esophageal organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived small intestinal organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived colonic organoids, Pluripotent stem cell intestinal organoids with an Enteric Nervous System, Pluripotent stem cell derived airway organoids, Pluripotent stem cell derived alveolar organoids, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the first comprehensive collection of pluripotent stem cell derived organoid protocols
  • Includes cutting-edge methods
  • Presents methods that generate organoids from many organ systems

Readership

Scientists with expertise in pluripotent stem cell culture that wish to implement advanced organoid methods, and for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows that want to gain experience with organoid models

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. Spence

Jason R. Spence, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan Medical School. He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, as an undergraduate. He attended graduate school at Miami University (Ohio) where his research focused on understanding mechanisms that drive regeneration and tissue repair in unique model organisms that maintain regenerative ability throughout life, including Notophthalmus viridescens (Eastern Newt), Ambystoma mexicanum (Axolotl) and the chick. He performed postdoctoral research Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he turned his focus to understanding mechanisms that regulate embryonic development of endoderm-derived tissue (pancreas, liver, intestine) and utilized human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) to understand human differentiation and development. During this time, he pioneered methods to differentiate 3-dimensional intestinal organoids from human pluripotent stem cells. In 2011, Dr. Spence joined the faculty of the University of Michigan Medical School. The focus of the Spence lab include using 3-dimensional organoid human models to study human development and disease, with research focused on understanding intestinal, lung and esophageal development, homeostasis and disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Michigan Medical School

