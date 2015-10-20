Human Physiology, Biochemistry and Basic Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Human Physiology, Biochemistry and Basic Medicine is a unique perspective that draws together human biology, physiology, biochemistry, nutrition, and cell biology in one comprehensive volume.
In this way, it is uniquely qualified to address the needs of the emerging field of humanology, a holistic approach to understanding the biology of humans and how they are distinguished from other animals.
Coverage starts with human anatomy and physiology and the details of the workings of all parts of the male and female body. Next, coverage of human biochemistry and how sugars, fats, and amino acids are made and digested is discussed, as is human basic medicine, covering the science of diseases and human evolution and pseudo-evolution.
The book concludes with coverage of basic human nutrition, diseases, and treatments, and contains broad coverage that will give the reader an understanding of the entire human picture.
Key Features
- Covers the physiology, anatomy, nutrition, biochemistry and cell biology of humans, showing how they are distinguished from other animals
- Includes medical literature and internet references, example test questions, and a list of pertinent words at the end of each chapter
- Provides unique perspective into all aspects of what makes up and controls humans
Readership
Medical researchers and graduate students of physiology
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Human Body Formed by Units
- Introduction
- Chapter 1.1: The Cell
- Abstract
- The Plasma Membrane
- Nucleus and Nucleolus
- Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum and Ribosomes
- Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum
- Golgi Apparatus
- Lysosomes
- Mitochondrion
- Microtubules and Centrioles
- Cells, Cells, and More Cells
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 1.2: Human Chemistry
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 1.3: Sugars, Fatty Acids, and Energy Biochemistry
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 1.4: Amino Acid Metabolism
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 1.5: DNA and Human Genetics
- Abstract
- Replication
- Transcription
- mRNA Splicing
- Translation of mRNA
- Genes and Chromosomes
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 1.6: Protein Structure and Folding
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- 2: Human Frames
- Introduction
- Chapter 2.1: The Skeleton
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 2.2: Skin, Ligaments, and Muscles
- Abstract
- Skin
- Ligaments and Connective Tissue
- Muscles
- Key Muscles
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 2.3: Apoptosis, Growth, and Aging
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- 3: Human Organs
- Introduction
- Chapter 3.1: The Endocrine System
- Abstract
- Hypothalamus-Anterior Pituitary Axis
- Posterior Pituitary
- Thyroid Gland
- Adrenal Cortex
- Adrenal Medulla
- Pancreatic Islets of Langerhans Cells
- Renin-Angiotensin System
- Gonads
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.2: The Heart and Lungs
- Abstract
- The Heart
- Arteries and Veins
- The Lungs
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.3: The Circulation
- Abstract
- The Blood
- Erythrocytes
- The Immune System
- Coagulation
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.4: Brain and Nervous System
- Abstract
- The Nervous System
- The Brain
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.5: Seeing, Hearing, Tasting, Smelling, and Touching
- Abstract
- Seeing
- Hearing
- Tasting
- Smelling
- Touching
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.6: The Liver and Digestive System
- Abstract
- Digestion
- Liver
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.7: The Kidney Filtration System
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.8: Sex and Reproductive Systems: Male
- Abstract
- Hormones of Male Reproduction
- Spermatogenesis
- Erection and Ejaculation
- Sex and the Human Brain
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.9: Sex and Reproductive Systems: Female
- Abstract
- Anterior Pituitary Hormone Production
- Oogenesis
- Ovulation
- Corpus Luteum
- Brain and Sex
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 3.10: Fertilization Implantation and Human Pregnancy
- Abstract
- Ovum Transport and Sperm Activation
- Fertilization
- Blastocyst Formation
- Implantation
- Pregnancy
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- 4: Human Evolution and Pseudo-Evolution
- Introduction
- Chapter 4.1: Human Evolution from Primates
- Abstract
- General Evolution
- Human Evolution
- hCG Evolution
- hCG and Human Evolution
- hCG Problems
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 4.2: Modern Human Pseudo-Evolution
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- 5: Nutrition
- Introduction
- Chapter 5.1: Macronutrients
- Abstract
- Lipids and Fats
- Nomenclature and Representation of Fatty Acids
- Essential Fatty Acids
- Proteins
- Carbohydrates
- Monosaccharides
- Disaccharides
- Oligosaccharides
- Polysaccharides
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 5.2: Vitamins and Minerals
- Abstract
- Fat-Soluble Vitamins A, D, E, and K
- Water-Soluble Vitamins
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 5.3: Diet and Body Weight
- Abstract
- Energy Balance
- Diet and Weight Control
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- 6: Human Diseases and Treatments
- Introduction
- Chapter 6.1: Genetic Defects
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.2: Bacteria, Virus, Fungi, and Infectious Diseases
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.3: Human Cancers and Carcinogenesis
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.4: Cardiovascular Disease
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.5: Hydatidiform Mole
- Abstract
- Complete Hydatidiform Mole
- Partial Hydatidiform Mole
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.6: Diabetes
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.7: Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Chapter 6.8: Ovarian Cystic Disorders
- Abstract
- Follicular Cyst
- Corpus Luteum Cyst
- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
- Chapter Keywords
- Internet References
- Chapter Quiz
- Answers to Chapter Quizzes
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 20th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128037171
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128036990
About the Author
Laurence Cole
Dr. Cole has served on the journal editorial board from 1994-2001 as the Editor of “Trophoblast Disease Update”. He has written more than 100 articles on hCG structure, physiology and immunoassay and on clinical applications of hCG or hCG-related molecules. He has a 1.17 FWCI in the Medicine category of SciVal where he has published throughout the various disciplines and maintains an average of 12.6 citations per article from 2009-2014. He has experience with international, single, and institutional collaboration. Awards and recognition for Dr. Cole include the Institute for Anticancer Research, Biannual Prize for best research; American Association for Clinical Chemistry, Most Outstanding Research Contributor to Clinical Chemistry Prize; Gynecology Oncology, Outstanding Speaker Award; and International Society for Study of Trophoblastic Disease, Gold Medal for most outstanding research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, USA hCG Reference Service, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA
Peter Kramer
Dr. Kramer is a former research scientist and university professor (Lincoln College of New England, Southington CT) who founded Ingenium Patents LLC which specializes in providing services to inventors and companies developing new products. In addition to patent drafting and prosecution they conduct critical research into patent and non-patent literature required by R&D managers and technical personnel. Peter is admitted to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Dr. Kramer has been awarded the National Research Service Award, National Institutes of Health, USA. (1985) and National Science Foundation instrumentation grant, Principal Investigator (1992). He is a member of the American Chemical Society, AAAS, and Mensa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Patent Analyst at Global Patent Solutions LLC