Human Performance and Ergonomics
1st Edition
Perceptual and Cognitive Principles
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
R.S. Nickerson, Engineering Psychology and Ergonomics.
A. Kirlik and A.M. Bisantz, Cognition in Human-Machine Systems: Experiential and Environmental Aspects of Adaptation.
S. Namba and S. Kuwano, Human Engineering for Quality of Life.
G. Klein, Applied Decision Making.
J.M. Flach, Beyond Error: The Language of Coordination and Stability.
H. Levitt, Communication Aids for People with Hearing Loss.
D.W. Massaro, M.M. Cohen, S. Daniel, and R.A. Cole, Developing and Evaluating Conversational Agents.
C.D. Wickens, Aerospace Psychology.
J.A. Groeger, Expectancy and Control: Perceptual and Cognitive Aspects of the Driving Task.
M.J. Dainoff, L.S. Mark, and D.L. Gardner, Scaling Problems in the Design of Work Spaces for Human Use.
M. Chignell, P.A. Hancock, and H. Takeshita, Human-Computer Interaction: The Psychology of Augmented Human Behavior.
C.R. Paris, E. Salas, and J.A. Cannon-Bowers, Human Performance in Multi-Operator Systems. Index.
Description
Human Performance and Ergonomics brings together a comprehensive and modern account of how the context of performance is crucial to understanding behavior. Environment provides both constraints and opportunities to individuals, such that external conditions may have reciprocal or interactive effects on behavior. The book begins with an account of research in human factors and engineering, with application of research to real world environments, methodological concerns, and rumination on current and future trends. The book proceeds to how technology has moved from being designed to help human physical survival to helping humans achieve "quality of life" improvements. Real world examples are explored in detail including hearing technology, driving, and aviation. Issues of control, maneuvering, and planning are discussed in conjunction with how intention and expectancy affect behavior. The fit between human and environment is examined as a dynamic interaction, and many chapters address the all important human-machine communication, particularly that between humans and computers. The book closes with a reminder that even our technological environment is filled with other people, with whom we must interact personally or via technology, to achieve our larger goals. Teamwork is thus discussed for its integration of cognitive, behavioral, and affective components toward our achieving desired aims.
Key Features
- Includes the application of research in human factors in engineering to real world environments
- Discussion of both current and future trends is included
- Real-world examples of how technology is now helping humans to achieve "quality of life" improvements are explored in detail including hearing technology, driving and aviation
- Many chapters examine the all important human/machine communication, particularly human-computer interaction (HCI)
Readership
Students and researchers in cognitive psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 2nd April 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534213
Reviews
"Hancock's wizardly perspective in the preface whets the reader's anticipation of what follows as he weaves a technical tale covering the broad taperstry of human performance. Most chapters are written with overwhelming depth and yet are easy to understand. Although Hancock's volume is not set up as a handbook per se, anyone in or aspiring to the human factors/ergonomics discipline needs to read this book. HF/E practitioners will no doubt find themselves mercilessly marketing their copies of this text for repeated review and reinforcement. Many topics I thought I had mastered earlier are now, through these provocative chapters, being rethought more deeply and in new ways - the hallmark of a very stimulating book we should all buy once, read twice, and keep handy always." --ERGONOMICS IN DESIGN "I found each independent chapter of the book to be invaluable in terms of providing the reader with an in-depth appreciation of the issues being considered within that specific section... I believe that this book would offer a detailed and practical account of current thinking on human performance in varied applications." --ERGONOMICS ABSTRACTS (Volume 33, Number 4, 2001)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Peter Hancock Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, U.S.A.