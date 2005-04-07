Human Parasitology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080547251

Human Parasitology

3rd Edition

Authors: Burton Bogitsh Clint Carter Thomas Oeltmann Clint Carter
eBook ISBN: 9780080547251
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th April 2005
Page Count: 488
Description

Human Parasitology emphasizes the medical aspects of the topic, while incorporating functional morphology, physiology, biochemistry, and immunology to enhance appreciation of the diverse implications of parasitism. Bridging the gap between classical clinical parasitology texts and traditional encyclopaedic treatises, Human Parasitology appeals to students interested not only in the medical aspects of Parasitology but also to those who require a solid foundation in the biology of parasites.

Key Features

Updated and expanded reference section New chapter on Immunology Additional SEM and TEM micrographs Professionally drawn life cycle illustrations *Addition of “Host Immune Response” section for each organism

Readership

Premedical, medical technology, and biology students as well as researchers and professionals in related disciplines.

Table of Contents

Symbiosis and Parasitism Parasite-Host Interactions General Characteristics of the Protozoa Visceral Protozoa I: Amoebae and Ciliates Visceral Protozoa II: Flagellates Blood and Tissue Protozoa I: Hemoflagellates Blood and Tissue Protozoa II: Human Malaria Genearal Characteristics of the Trematoda Visceral Flukes Blood Flukes General Characteristics of the Cestoidea Intestinal Tapeworms Extraintestinal Tapeworms General Characteristics of the Nematoda Intestinal Nematodes Blood and Tissue Nematodes Arthropods as Vectors

About the Author

Burton Bogitsh

Burton J. Bogitsh received his undergraduate education in biology at New York University (University Heights) and his graduate education at Baylor University (M.A.) and the University of Virginia (Ph.D.). He is currently Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 100 publications in the area of parasitology and has co-authored a textbook in General Zoology. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Morphology, co-editor of Volume 2 of the Microscopical Anatomy of Invertebrates, and has contributed many chapters to numerous edited volumes on parasitology. His research interests are in the ultrastructural localization of enzymes in helminths with a primary focus on the digestive tracts of trematodes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Clint Carter

Dr. Carter received his B.A. and M.A. degrees in biology at Loma Linda University and his Ph.D. degree at the University of California at Los Angeles. He is currently Professor Emeritus Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 70 publications with a primary focus on the biochemistry and immunology of parasites. He has contributed chapters in several edited volumes such as The Biology of the Tapeworm, Hymenolepis diminuta, and has served on the editorial board of the Journal of Parasitology. His current research interests are centered on the host-parasite interactions of the causative agent of Chagas’ disease, Trypanosoma cruzi.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Thomas Oeltmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Medicine Emeritus, Department of Biochemistry, Vanderbilt University, USA

Reviews

"There are few textbooks for students studying medical parasitology. This up-to-date third edition is easier to read than many, making it a viable option for upper-level students." -Martha Gentry-Nielsen, PhD, Creighton University School of Medicine "There are few textbooks for students stuyding medical parasitology. This up-to-date third edition is easier to read than many, making it a viable option for upper-level students." -Martha Gentry-Nielsen, PhD, Creighton University School of Medicine

