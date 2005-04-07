Human Parasitology

Burton J. Bogitsh received his undergraduate education in biology at New York University (University Heights) and his graduate education at Baylor University (M.A.) and the University of Virginia (Ph.D.). He is currently Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 100 publications in the area of parasitology and has co-authored a textbook in General Zoology. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Morphology, co-editor of Volume 2 of the Microscopical Anatomy of Invertebrates, and has contributed many chapters to numerous edited volumes on parasitology. His research interests are in the ultrastructural localization of enzymes in helminths with a primary focus on the digestive tracts of trematodes.