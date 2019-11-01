Human Papillomavirus

Section 1: Early questions and their slow answers

1. Introduction: Implications and responses to a possible specific infectious cause for a solid cancer, approaches to proving the role of HPV, and exploring its potential uses against conventional medical practice

2. Cervical and other cancers now associated with HPV prior to recognition of HPV in cervical cancer

3. Cervical screening and its basis in ideas of precancer in classical microscopic pathology

4. The "discovery" of HPV I6 in cervical cancer and studies of its transforming role, P53 and pRB

5. Growing numbers of carcinogenic papillomaviruses and understanding of their differences

6. The impact of HPV on conventional morphological pathology of cancer and precancer. Bethesda classification, molecular markers relating morphology to molecular mechanisms

7. The proof of causality in humans

8. Progression from infection to cancer

9. Sexuality and HPV: sexual transmission, male role

10. Genital warts

11. HPV and non-cervical cancer

12. Immune responses, and antibodies to HPV, making viral antigens

13. Developing and standardising HPV tests

14. HPV and non-HPV pathways to cancer

Section 2: Prevention of cancer and HPV infection

15. Introduction: Evidence-based medicine, HPV and cancer prevention

16. Triage of women with low-grade smear abnormalities and HPV testing, HC1 and 2, GP5+/6+, ALTS trial, Netherlands, other trials

17. Primary screening by HPV testing

18. Prophylactic vaccines, proving their value and the role and limitations of the pharmaceutical industry and its regulators, safety and efficacy

19. Modelling disease, prevention and cost-effectiveness – a developing process, different types of models, what does cost-effectiveness mean?

20. Changing global concerns about screening and vaccination