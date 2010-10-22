Human Nutrition - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780702031182, 9780702060885

Human Nutrition

12th Edition

Editors: Catherine Geissler Hilary Powers
Authors: Catherine Geissler Hilary Powers
eBook ISBN: 9780702060885
eBook ISBN: 9780702044373
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd October 2010
Page Count: 792
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is now available under ISBN 9780702044632.

This 12th edition of Human Nutrition has been fully updated by a renowned team of international experts to ensure to ensure authoritative content and a global perspective. It provides a comprehensive resource for all those in the field of nutrition and other health sciences.

Key Features

Comprehensive coverage of nutrition in one, concise volume with additional material and interactive exercises on website.

A similar logical chapter structure throughout and textbook features in each chapter - learning objectives, key point summaries and text boxes - facilitate learning and revision.

Incorporates latest research, for example on organic foods and sustainable agriculture.

Team of contributors of international repute from 11 countries guarantees authoritative text.

Table of Contents

Contents

 

Part 1 – Food and nutrients

1 Food and nutrients

2 Food and nutrient structure

Part 2 – Body composition and macronutrient metabolism

3 The physiology of nutrient digestion and absorption

4 Body size and composition

5 Energy balance and body weight regulation

6 Carbohydrate metabolism

7 Fat metabolism

8 Protein metabolism and requirements

9 Alcohol metabolism: implications for nutrition and health

Part 3 – Micronutrient function

10 Water-soluble vitamins

11 Fat-soluble vitamins

12 Minerals and trace elements

13 Inter-micronutrient topics

Part 4 – Dietary requirements for specific groups

14 Infancy, childhood and adolescence

15 Prepregnancy, pregnancy and lactation

16 Ageing and older people

17 Vegetarian diets

18 Dietary considerations for sport and exercise

Part 5 – Clinical Nutrition

19 Cardiovascular disease

20 Obesity

21 Diabetes mellitus

22 Cancers

23 Diseases of the gastrointestinal tract

24 Nutrition and the skeleton

25 Dental diseases

26 Immune function, food allergies and food intolerance

27 Eating disorders

28 Deficiency diseases

29 Diet and genocide interactions – nutritional genomics

Part 6 – Public health nutrition

30 The science of epidemiology

31 Nutritional assessment methods

32 Food supply, factors affecting production, trade and access

33 Food and nutrition policies and interventions

Glossary

Abbreviations

Appendix: Dietary reference values

Index

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702060885
eBook ISBN:
9780702044373

About the Editor

Catherine Geissler

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, King's College London, London, UK; Director, Health Sciences and Practice Subject Centre, Higher Education Academy, King's College London, London, UK

Hilary Powers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry and Head of Human Nutrition Unit, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK

About the Author

Catherine Geissler

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, King's College London, London, UK; Director, Health Sciences and Practice Subject Centre, Higher Education Academy, King's College London, London, UK

Hilary Powers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry and Head of Human Nutrition Unit, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.