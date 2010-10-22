Human Nutrition
12th Edition
Description
This title is now available under ISBN 9780702044632.
This 12th edition of Human Nutrition has been fully updated by a renowned team of international experts to ensure to ensure authoritative content and a global perspective. It provides a comprehensive resource for all those in the field of nutrition and other health sciences.
Key Features
Comprehensive coverage of nutrition in one, concise volume with additional material and interactive exercises on website.
A similar logical chapter structure throughout and textbook features in each chapter - learning objectives, key point summaries and text boxes - facilitate learning and revision.
Incorporates latest research, for example on organic foods and sustainable agriculture.
Team of contributors of international repute from 11 countries guarantees authoritative text.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1 – Food and nutrients
1 Food and nutrients
2 Food and nutrient structure
Part 2 – Body composition and macronutrient metabolism
3 The physiology of nutrient digestion and absorption
4 Body size and composition
5 Energy balance and body weight regulation
6 Carbohydrate metabolism
7 Fat metabolism
8 Protein metabolism and requirements
9 Alcohol metabolism: implications for nutrition and health
Part 3 – Micronutrient function
10 Water-soluble vitamins
11 Fat-soluble vitamins
12 Minerals and trace elements
13 Inter-micronutrient topics
Part 4 – Dietary requirements for specific groups
14 Infancy, childhood and adolescence
15 Prepregnancy, pregnancy and lactation
16 Ageing and older people
17 Vegetarian diets
18 Dietary considerations for sport and exercise
Part 5 – Clinical Nutrition
19 Cardiovascular disease
20 Obesity
21 Diabetes mellitus
22 Cancers
23 Diseases of the gastrointestinal tract
24 Nutrition and the skeleton
25 Dental diseases
26 Immune function, food allergies and food intolerance
27 Eating disorders
28 Deficiency diseases
29 Diet and genocide interactions – nutritional genomics
Part 6 – Public health nutrition
30 The science of epidemiology
31 Nutritional assessment methods
32 Food supply, factors affecting production, trade and access
33 Food and nutrition policies and interventions
Glossary
Abbreviations
Appendix: Dietary reference values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 22nd October 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060885
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044373
About the Editor
Catherine Geissler
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, King's College London, London, UK; Director, Health Sciences and Practice Subject Centre, Higher Education Academy, King's College London, London, UK
Hilary Powers
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry and Head of Human Nutrition Unit, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
