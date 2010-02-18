Human Movement
6th Edition
An Introductory Text
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
Tony Everett and Clare Kell
2 Skeletal muscle, muscle work, strength, power and endurance
Tim Sharp and Tony Everett
3 Joint mobility
Tony Everett
4 Motor control
Bernhard Haas
5 Posture and balance
Clare Kell
6 Motor learning
Nicola Phillips
7 Psychosocial influences on human movement
Sally Scott-Roberts
8 The influence of the environment on human movement
Philippa Coales
9 Biomechanics of human movement
Robert W.M. van Deursen, Tony Everett
10 Function of the upper limb
Valerie Sparks and Mike Smith
11 Function of the lower limb
Tony Everett and Marion Trew
12 Function of the Spine
Valerie Sparks
13 Human movement across the lifespan
Lyn Horrocks
14 Measuring and analysing human movement
Tony Everett
15 Scales of measurement
Susan Corr and Roshni Khatri
16 Conclusion
Tony Everett and Clare Kell
Index
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 18th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063466
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044137
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702031342
About the Authors
Tony Everett Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director, Department of Physiotherapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Ty Dewi Sant, Heath Park, Wales, UK
Clare Kell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director,Centre For Excellence In Learning & Teaching, University of South Wales, Treforest, Pontypridd, Wales, UK