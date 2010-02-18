Human Movement - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702031342, 9780702063466

Human Movement

6th Edition

An Introductory Text

Authors: Tony Everett Clare Kell
eBook ISBN: 9780702063466
eBook ISBN: 9780702044137
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031342
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th February 2010
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Dedication 
Contributors
Preface

1 Introduction
Tony Everett and Clare Kell

2 Skeletal muscle, muscle work, strength, power and endurance
Tim Sharp and Tony Everett

3 Joint mobility
Tony Everett

4 Motor control
Bernhard Haas

5 Posture and balance
Clare Kell

6 Motor learning
Nicola Phillips

7 Psychosocial influences on human movement
Sally Scott-Roberts

8 The influence of the environment on human movement
Philippa Coales

9 Biomechanics of human movement
Robert W.M. van Deursen, Tony Everett

10 Function of the upper limb
Valerie Sparks and Mike Smith

11 Function of the lower limb
Tony Everett and Marion Trew

12 Function of the Spine
Valerie Sparks

13 Human movement across the lifespan
Lyn Horrocks

14 Measuring and analysing human movement
Tony Everett

15 Scales of measurement
Susan Corr and Roshni Khatri

16 Conclusion
Tony Everett and Clare Kell

Index

About the Authors

Tony Everett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Director, Department of Physiotherapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Ty Dewi Sant, Heath Park, Wales, UK

Clare Kell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director,Centre For Excellence In Learning & Teaching, University of South Wales, Treforest, Pontypridd, Wales, UK

