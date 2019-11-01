Human Milk
1st Edition
Sampling and Measurement of Energy-Yielding Nutrients and Other Macromolecules
Description
Human Milk: Sampling for and Measurement of Energy-Yielding Nutrients and Other Macromolecules presents comprehensive, rigorous, state-of-the-science information on the origins, analysis, concentrations and variation in energy-yielding nutrients and other macromolecules present in human milk. The book includes information on how best to collect and store milk for determining concentrations of these important milk constituents and considers how to conduct milk composition analysis in research, clinical and resource-poor settings. Written by a group of international experts who are actively conducting research related to human milk macronutrients, each chapter also provides cutting-edge rationale for what research is still needed in this evolving field.
In addition, the book also outlines challenges and opportunities faced by clinicians, industry leaders and regulators interested in adding these components to infant foods, human milk nutrient fortifier and formula.
Key Features
- Presents analytical issues and challenges
- Contains information regarding optimal milk collection and storage procedures for each milk component
- Uses a systematic treatment of common factors relating to milk composition variation (e.g., time postpartum, maternal diet)
- Provides a brief summary at the end of each chapter
- Reviews the literature related to history/discovery, analysis, isoforms, origins/transport, variability, metabolism and research gaps
Readership
Researchers, public health experts, and industry personnel interested in human milk, maternal/infant nutrition, and health
Table of Contents
Part I The Energy-Yielding Nutrients
1. Proteins and Amino Acids in Human Milk - An Overview
2. Human Milk Lipids – An Overview
3. Regulation of Fatty Acids in Human Milk
4. Simple and Complex Carbohydrates in Human Milk
5. Alcohol in Human Milk
6. Assessing and Estimating Caloric Content of Human Milk
Part II Biologically-Active Macromolecules
7. Hormones and other Biologically-Active Proteins in Human Milk
8. Immune Factors in Human Milk
9. Nitrate and other Forms of Nonprotein Nitrogen in Human Milk
10. MicroRNAs and Stem Cells in Human Milk
11. Milk Fat Globule Membrane Proteins in Human Milk
12. Sphingolipids, Cholesterol, and Other Minor Lipids in Human Milk
Part III Methodologic Issues and Summary
13. Collection and Storage of Milk for Macronutrient and Macromolecule Analysis – An Overview
14. Measurement of Human Milk Production and Milk Intake
15. Rapid Measurement of Energy and Macronutrients in the Clinical Setting
16. Macronutrients and Macromolecules in Human Milk – Summary and Next Steps
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153505
About the Editor
Michelle McGuire
Dr. McGuire received her M.S. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Illinois and her Ph.D. in Human Nutrition from Cornell University. Since 1995 she has been a member of the faculty at Washington State University where she has focused on understanding how maternal diet influences milk composition and infant nutrition. Shelley has been an active member of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN). She is also a long-standing, active member of the International Society for Research in Human Milk and Lactation (ISRHML).
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University, USA
Deborah O'Connor
Dr. O’Connor received her M.S. and PhD from the University of Illinois. She received her clinical training at Kingston General Hospital in Ontario, Canada. Dr. O’Connor is currently a professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto where she holds a Chair in Vitamin Research in Human Milk and Development. She also holds scientific appointments at The Hospital for Sick Children and Mount Sinai Hospital. She currently leads a Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada-funded research program which includes capacity to perform feeding trials with very preterm infants, wet laboratory facilitates to assess the macro- and micronutrient nutrient composition of human milk and dry laboratory space to carry out dietary analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada