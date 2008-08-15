Human Learning: Biology, Brain, and Neuroscience, Volume 139
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I: HUMAN LEARNING AND COGNITION
Introduction: Behavioral Approaches to the Study of Human Learning and Memory. Chapter 1: The Role of Inhibition in Learning. Chapter 2: Short- vs. Long-Term Memory. Chapter 3: Hemispheric Asymmetries in Verbal Memory. Chapter 4: Emotional Facilitation and Disruption of Memory. Chapter 5: Scheduling and Learning.
SECTION II: COGNITIVE NEUROSCIENCE
Introduction: Cognitive Neuroscience of Learning and Memory. Chapter 6: The Computational Cognitive Neuroscience of Learning and Memory: Principles and Models. Chapter 7: Cognitive Neuroscience of Skill Acquisition. Chapter 8: Cognitive Neuroscience of Declarative and Nondeclarative Memory. Chapter 9: Learning and Memory for Emotional Events. Chapter 10: Age Differences in Memory: Demands on Cognitive Control and Association Processes.
Section III: HUMAN MOTOR LEARNING
Introduction: A Survey of Motor Learning Concepts and Findings. Chapter 11: Two Aspects of Motor Learning: Learning Movements and Learning Synergies. Chapter 12:Neuroanatomical Correlates of Motor Skill Learning: Inferences from Neuroimaginmg to Behavior. Chapter 13: Mechanisms Underlying Short-Term Motor Learning, Long-Term Motor Learning and Transfer. Chapter 14: A Dynamical Framework for Human Skill Learning.
Description
Human learning is studied in a variety of ways. Motor learning is often studied separately from verbal learning. Studies may delve into anatomy vs function, may view behavioral outcomes or look discretely at the molecular and cellular level of learning. All have merit but they are dispersed across a wide literature and rarely are the findings integrated and synthesized in a meaningful way. Human Learning: Biology, Brain, and Neuroscience synthesizes findings across these levels and types of learning and memory investigation.
Divided into three sections, each section includes a discussion by the editors integrating themes and ideas that emerge across the chapters within each section. Section 1 discusses general topics in human learning and cognition research, including inhibition, short term and long term memory, verbal memory, memory disruption, and scheduling and learning. Section 2 discusses cognitive neuroscience aspects of human learning. Coverage here includes models, skill acquisition, declarative and non declarative memory, age effects on memory, and memory for emotional events. Section 3 focuses on human motor learning.
This book is suitable for cognitive neuroscientists, cognitive psychologists, kinesthesiologists, and graduate courses in learning.
Key Features
- Synthesizes research from a variety of disciplines, levels, and content areas
- Provides section discussions on common findings between chapters
- Covers motor and verbal learning
Readership
Researchers in experimental psychology, cognitive psychology, and neuroscience.
