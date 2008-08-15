Human Learning: Biology, Brain, and Neuroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520807, 9780080559766

Human Learning: Biology, Brain, and Neuroscience, Volume 139

1st Edition

Serial Editors: George Stelmach
Editors: Aaron Benjamin J. Steven de Belle Bruce Etnyre Thad Polk
Serial Volume Editors: Mark Guadagnoli
eBook ISBN: 9780080559766
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520807
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th August 2008
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.14
100.42
132.00
112.20
101.00
85.85
81.00
68.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
79.00
67.15
98.95
84.11
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: HUMAN LEARNING AND COGNITION

Introduction: Behavioral Approaches to the Study of Human Learning and Memory. Chapter 1: The Role of Inhibition in Learning. Chapter 2: Short- vs. Long-Term Memory. Chapter 3: Hemispheric Asymmetries in Verbal Memory. Chapter 4: Emotional Facilitation and Disruption of Memory. Chapter 5: Scheduling and Learning.

SECTION II: COGNITIVE NEUROSCIENCE

Introduction: Cognitive Neuroscience of Learning and Memory. Chapter 6: The Computational Cognitive Neuroscience of Learning and Memory: Principles and Models. Chapter 7: Cognitive Neuroscience of Skill Acquisition. Chapter 8: Cognitive Neuroscience of Declarative and Nondeclarative Memory. Chapter 9: Learning and Memory for Emotional Events. Chapter 10: Age Differences in Memory: Demands on Cognitive Control and Association Processes.

Section III: HUMAN MOTOR LEARNING

Introduction: A Survey of Motor Learning Concepts and Findings. Chapter 11: Two Aspects of Motor Learning: Learning Movements and Learning Synergies. Chapter 12:Neuroanatomical Correlates of Motor Skill Learning: Inferences from Neuroimaginmg to Behavior. Chapter 13: Mechanisms Underlying Short-Term Motor Learning, Long-Term Motor Learning and Transfer. Chapter 14: A Dynamical Framework for Human Skill Learning.

Description

Human learning is studied in a variety of ways. Motor learning is often studied separately from verbal learning. Studies may delve into anatomy vs function, may view behavioral outcomes or look discretely at the molecular and cellular level of learning. All have merit but they are dispersed across a wide literature and rarely are the findings integrated and synthesized in a meaningful way. Human Learning: Biology, Brain, and Neuroscience synthesizes findings across these levels and types of learning and memory investigation.

Divided into three sections, each section includes a discussion by the editors integrating themes and ideas that emerge across the chapters within each section. Section 1 discusses general topics in human learning and cognition research, including inhibition, short term and long term memory, verbal memory, memory disruption, and scheduling and learning. Section 2 discusses cognitive neuroscience aspects of human learning. Coverage here includes models, skill acquisition, declarative and non declarative memory, age effects on memory, and memory for emotional events. Section 3 focuses on human motor learning.

This book is suitable for cognitive neuroscientists, cognitive psychologists, kinesthesiologists, and graduate courses in learning.

Key Features

  • Synthesizes research from a variety of disciplines, levels, and content areas
  • Provides section discussions on common findings between chapters
  • Covers motor and verbal learning

Readership

Researchers in experimental psychology, cognitive psychology, and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080559766
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520807

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

George Stelmach Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University,Tempe, USA

About the Editors

Aaron Benjamin Editor

J. Steven de Belle Editor

Bruce Etnyre Editor

Thad Polk Editor

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mark Guadagnoli Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.